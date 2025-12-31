Analytic Insight Bond FX

Here is a clear, professional product description formatted for the MQL5 Market or Algo Forge editor.

US Rates WFO: Adaptive Intermarket Strategy

US Rates WFO is a professional-grade trading system that moves beyond simple technical indicators. Instead of just looking at price charts, it analyzes the fundamental engine of the global currency market: US Treasury Yields.

Most strategies fail because market conditions change. US Rates WFO solves this by "thinking" before it trades. It features a built-in Walk-Forward Optimization (WFO) engine that automatically adjusts its internal settings every single day to match the current market rhythm.

Key Advantages

Self-Adapting Logic: The EA doesn't use "set and forget" parameters. Every day, it runs a simulation of the last 40 days (configurable) to find the statistical settings that are working right now .

Intermarket Intelligence: It trades Forex pairs (like EURUSD and USDJPY) by correlating them with the US Bond Market (using the TLT ETF as a proxy). When bonds move, currencies often follow.

Institutional Risk Management: Stop Loss and trade volume are dynamically calculated using Volatility (ATR). In quiet markets, stops are tighter; in volatile markets, they widen to avoid noise.

Theory Filter: Includes an optional "Economic Theory" filter that only takes trades if the statistical correlation matches real-world economic logic (e.g., Higher Yields = Stronger USD).

How It Works

Scans the Market: Once a day (usually at NY Close), the EA downloads price history for the Forex pair and the US Bond ETF (TLT). Optimizes: It effectively "backtests" itself on the recent past to find the best sensitivity (Beta) setting. Forecasts: It uses that optimized setting to predict the next move based on how Bonds closed yesterday. Executes: If the correlation is strong enough, it places a trade with institutional execution types (IOC) to ensure liquidity safety.

Input Parameters

1. Asset Proxies

Bond_Symbol: The exact symbol name for the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in your Market Watch (e.g., TLT , iShares TLT ). Required.

2. Forecast Logic

Beta_Period : The default number of days to check for correlation (used only if optimization is disabled).

Min_Correlation : The minimum statistical strength required to take a trade.

Use_Theory_Filter : If true , the EA rejects trades that contradict standard economic theory (useful for filtering out random noise).

Open_Hour: The server hour to run the analysis and open trades.

3. Self-Optimization (WFO)

Do_Self_Optimize : Set to true to enable the adaptive AI. The EA will ignore the fixed Beta_Period and calculate its own.

Opt_Lookback_Days : The "Training Window." How many past days the EA reviews to make its decision (Recommended: 40-60).

Opt_Beta_Start / End: The range of settings the EA is allowed to test.

4. Risk Management

Risk_Percent : The percentage of your account equity to risk on a single trade.

ATR_Period : The timeframe for calculating volatility. 1

SL_ATR_Mult : The Stop Loss distance measured in ATRs (e.g., 2.0 sets the stop at 2x the daily average range).

TP_ATR_Mult: The Take Profit distance measured in ATRs.

5. Trade Management

Use_Trailing : Enables a smart trailing stop to lock in profits.

Trail_Trigger_ATR: How far price must move in profit before the trailing stop activates.

Recommendations