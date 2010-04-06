Luz De Luna Pro MT5

🌙 Luz De Luna Pro MT5 - Elite EURUSD Trading System

Transform Your EURUSD Trading with Institutional-Grade Performance

77.5% Win Rate | 4.58 Profit Factor | Less Than 10% Drawdown

🏆 Why Traders Choose Luz De Luna Pro

Luz De Luna Pro isn't just another Expert Advisor—it's a precision-engineered trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD on the H4 timeframe. While most EAs chase every tick and blow accounts with scalping strategies, Luz De Luna Pro takes the professional approach: quality over quantity.

Verified Backtest Results (100% Tick Quality Data)

  • Win Rate: 77.55% (76 winning trades out of 98)
  • Profit Factor: 4.58 (Make $4.58 for every $1 risked)
  • Sharpe Ratio: 4.30 (Exceptional risk-adjusted returns)
  • Recovery Factor: 6.25 (Quick recovery from drawdowns)
  • Maximum Drawdown: 10.78% (Conservative risk management)
  • Average Win: $4.62 | Average Loss: $3.49 (Positive expectancy)
  • Max Consecutive Wins: 10 | Max Consecutive Losses: 6

These aren't demo results or cherry-picked data. This is real, reproducible performance tested on 3,113 bars of 99.9% quality historical data.

💎 What Makes Luz De Luna Pro Different

1. Anti-Scalping Philosophy

No dangerous tick-by-tick gambling. Luz De Luna Pro trades H4 timeframes with proper stop losses and take profits. Your account won't vanish overnight.

2. Multi-Layer Confirmation System

Every trade must pass through 5 strict filters:

  • Daily EMA bias alignment (trend following)
  • H4 EMA crossover confirmation
  • RSI momentum validation
  • EMA slope strength filter
  • Spread and time restrictions

3. Professional Risk Management

  • Automatic position sizing based on your risk percentage
  • Break-even protection at 19.5 pips profit
  • Trailing stop activation at 50 pips
  • Daily loss limit protection
  • Maximum setups per day control

4. Institutional-Grade Quality

Built with years of trading experience, optimized through thousands of backtests, and refined to perfection. This isn't a "set and forget" gamble—it's a professional trading tool.

🎯 Perfect For

Swing Traders who value quality setups over quantity
Part-Time Traders who can't watch charts 24/7
Conservative Traders who prioritize capital preservation
EURUSD Specialists looking for an edge in the world's most liquid pair
Professional Traders wanting to automate proven strategies

⚙️ Key Features

Smart Entry System

  • Daily Bias Filter: Only trades with the D1 trend
  • H4 EMA Crossover: 6/20 EMA cross with slope validation
  • RSI Confirmation: Momentum alignment (>50 for buys, <50 for sells)
  • Minimum Slope Threshold: Prevents trading in choppy conditions

Advanced Trade Management

  • Break-Even Protection: Locks in zero-risk after 19.5 pips profit
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Follows price at 20 pips distance after 50 pips profit
  • Multiple Orders Per Setup: Distributes risk across 2 orders (configurable)
  • Smart Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk tolerance

Safety Features

  • Maximum Spread Filter: Won't trade during high spread conditions
  • Daily Loss Limit: Stops trading if daily loss exceeds your threshold
  • Time Filter: Trade only during optimal market hours
  • Maximum Setups Limit: Prevents overtrading (default: 2 per day)

Flexible Configuration

  • Risk Modes: Conservative (1%), Moderate (1.5-2%), Aggressive (2-3%)
  • Direction Control: Long-only, Short-only, or Both
  • Trade Size: Auto-calculated or fixed lot
  • Customizable Parameters: All filters and thresholds adjustable

📈 Live Performance Expectations

Based on 3,113 bars of backtested data:

Conservative Settings (1% Risk)

  • Expected Monthly Return: 8-12%
  • Maximum Expected Drawdown: 10-12%
  • Average Trades Per Month: 8-12 setups

Moderate Settings (1.75% Risk - Recommended)

  • Expected Monthly Return: 14-20%
  • Maximum Expected Drawdown: 10-15%
  • Average Trades Per Month: 8-12 setups

Aggressive Settings (2.5% Risk)

  • Expected Monthly Return: 20-30%
  • Maximum Expected Drawdown: 15-20%
  • Average Trades Per Month: 8-12 setups

⚠️ Important: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always start with conservative risk settings and use proper money management.

🚀 Quick Start Guide

    Recommended Account Requirements

    Account Type Minimum Deposit Recommended Deposit
    Standard Lot $2,000 $5,000+
    Mini Account $500 $1,000+
    Micro Account $100 $300+

    Broker Requirements

    ✅ Low spread ECN/STP brokers (recommended)
    ✅ Maximum spread: 2-3 pips during trading hours
    ✅ Leverage: 1:100 or higher
    ✅ Execution: Fast, reliable order filling
    ✅ No restrictions on EAs or trailing stops

    Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Fusion Markets (low spread brokers)

    ⚙️ Recommended Settings

    Conservative (Beginner-Friendly)

    Risk Management: - RiskPercent: 1.0% - SL_Pips: 90 - RR_Multiplier: 2.0 - MaxSetupsPerDay: 2 - OrdersPerSetup: 2 Safety Filters: - MaxSpreadPips: 3.0 - MaxDailyLossPct: 3.0% - UseTimeFilter: true - StartHour: 2 - EndHour: 22

    Moderate (Recommended - Backtested Settings)

    Risk Management: - RiskPercent: 1.75% - SL_Pips: 90 - RR_Multiplier: 2.0 - MaxSetupsPerDay: 2 - OrdersPerSetup: 2 Safety Filters: - MaxSpreadPips: 4.0 - MaxDailyLossPct: 5.0% - UseTimeFilter: true - StartHour: 2 - EndHour: 22

    Aggressive (Experienced Traders)

    Risk Management: - RiskPercent: 2.5% - SL_Pips: 90 - RR_Multiplier: 2.0 - MaxSetupsPerDay: 3 - OrdersPerSetup: 2 Safety Filters: - MaxSpreadPips: 4.0 - MaxDailyLossPct: 7.0% - UseTimeFilter: true - StartHour: 2 - EndHour: 22

    📚 Complete User Guide

    Parameter Explanation

    Risk Management Section

    • RiskPercent (1.0-3.0%): Maximum account risk per setup. Start conservative!
    • FixedLot (0.0): Use 0 for auto-calculation, or set fixed lot size
    • SL_Pips (90): Stop loss in pips. Optimized at 90 pips
    • RR_Multiplier (2.0): Take profit multiplier (2.0 = 180 pips TP)
    • MaxSetupsPerDay (2): Limits daily trading to prevent overtrading
    • OrdersPerSetup (2): Splits each setup into multiple orders for better distribution
    • MaxLotPerSetup (5.0): Maximum total lot size per setup (safety cap)

    Indicator Settings

    • EMA_Bias_Period (10): D1 EMA for trend bias (don't change unless optimizing)
    • EMA_Fast (6): H4 fast EMA for entry signals
    • EMA_Slow (20): H4 slow EMA for entry signals
    • RSI_Period (10): RSI period for momentum confirmation
    • SlopeThresholdPips (0.15): Minimum EMA slope to confirm trend strength

    Safety Filters

    • MaxSpreadPips (4.0): Won't trade if spread exceeds this value
    • MaxDailyLossPct (5.0%): Stops trading if daily loss exceeds this percentage
    • UseTimeFilter (true): Enable/disable time restrictions
    • StartHour (2): Start trading at this hour (broker time)
    • EndHour (22): Stop new trades at this hour (broker time)
    • MinBarsSinceSetup (4): Minimum H4 bars between setups (prevents overtrading)

    Trade Management

    • BreakEvenPips (19.5): Move SL to breakeven when profit reaches this level
    • TrailStartPips (50.0): Start trailing stop after this profit level
    • TrailDistancePips (20.0): Distance of trailing stop from current price

    System Settings

    • Slippage (3): Maximum slippage in points
    • MagicNumber (19650213): Unique identifier (change if running multiple instances)
    • ShortOnlyMode (false): Set true to only take SELL trades
    • LongOnlyMode (false): Set true to only take BUY trades
    • MaxRetries (3): Maximum order retry attempts
    • VerboseLogging (false): Enable detailed logs (useful for troubleshooting)

    🔧 Advanced Tips

    Optimization Strategy

    If you want to optimize for your specific broker/conditions:

    Priority 1 (Highest Impact):

    • RiskPercent (1.0-3.0)
    • SL_Pips (70-110)
    • RR_Multiplier (1.5-3.0)
    • MaxSetupsPerDay (1-4)

    Priority 2 (Medium Impact):

    • EMA_Fast (5-8)
    • EMA_Slow (18-25)
    • RSI_Period (8-14)
    • BreakEvenPips (15-25)

    Priority 3 (Fine-tuning):

    • TrailStartPips (40-60)
    • TrailDistancePips (15-25)
    • SlopeThresholdPips (0.1-0.3)

    VPS Recommendations

    For uninterrupted operation:

    • Forex VPS with low latency to your broker
    • Minimum specs: 1GB RAM, Windows Server

    Multi-Account Setup

    Running on multiple accounts?

    • Change MagicNumber for each instance
    • Use different chart windows for each account
    • Consider different risk settings per account

    ❓ FAQ

    Q: Can I use this on other pairs?
    A: Luz De Luna Pro is optimized exclusively for EURUSD H4. Using on other pairs may result in poor performance.

    Q: What timeframe must I use?
    A: H4 (4-Hour) only. The EA will not function correctly on other timeframes.

    Q: Do I need a VPS?
    A: Highly recommended for 24/7 operation, but not mandatory. If your computer is on during European/US sessions, you'll catch most setups.

    Q: Can I run this on a demo account?
    A: Yes! Always test on demo first. However, ensure your demo has realistic conditions (proper spread, execution, slippage).

    Q: How many trades per week?
    A: Expect 2-4 setups per week on average. This is a quality-focused system, not a high-frequency scalper.

    Q: What if I get different backtest results?
    A: Ensure you're using: (1) EURUSD only, (2) H4 timeframe, (3) 99%+ quality data, (4) Recommended settings. Slight variations are normal due to broker data differences.

    Q: Can I change the magic number?
    A: Yes, if running multiple instances. Otherwise, leave it at default.

    Q: Does it work on ECN accounts?
    A: Yes, perfectly! Actually works better on ECN due to lower spreads.

    Q: What happens at weekends?
    A: EA automatically stops trading. No positions are opened during weekends or market close.

    🛡️ Risk Warning

    Trading foreign exchange carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

    • Only trade with money you can afford to lose
    • Past performance is not indicative of future results
    • Always start with conservative risk settings (1% or less)
    • Test thoroughly on demo before going live
    • Monitor your account regularly
    • Use proper risk management at all times

    Luz De Luna Pro is a tool to assist your trading, not a guaranteed money-making machine. Your success depends on proper settings, broker conditions, market conditions, and disciplined use.

    📞 Support & Updates

    Included Support

    ✅ Installation assistance
    ✅ Settings configuration help
    ✅ Bug fixes and updates
    ✅ Performance optimization tips

    Coming Soon (FREE Updates)

    🔜 Enhanced notification system
    🔜 Advanced statistics dashboard
    🔜 Multi-timeframe analysis

    Contact

    📧 Questions? Use the MQL5 messaging system
    📊 Found a bug? Report via MQL5 comments
    ⭐ Happy with results? Leave a review!

    🎁 Special Launch Bonus

    Early adopters get:

    • ✅ FREE lifetime updates
    • ✅ Priority support for first 30 day
    • ✅ Advanced training guide (PDF)

    🌟 Join The Luz De Luna Community

    Ready to Transform Your EURUSD Trading?

    Download Luz De Luna Pro MT5 Today!

    "Luz De Luna Pro" means "Moonlight Pro" in Spanish—because the best trades happen when others are sleeping. Let the moon guide your profits. 🌙

    📋 Technical Specifications

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
    • Account Type: Any (Standard, ECN, Mini, Micro)
    • Hedging: Not required
    • Strategy: Multi-indicator swing trading
    • Trading Style: Position trading (H4)
    • Max Open Positions: Configurable (2-10)
    • Programming: MQL5 (optimized code)
    • Version: 1.22 (Latest)

    ⚖️ License & Terms

    • One license = One live account + Unlimited demo accounts
    • Additional licenses required for multiple live accounts
    • No refunds after download (test on demo first)
    • Source code not included
    • Redistribution prohibited

    © 2025 Freddy's Edge — Quiet Signals for Real Traders

    Luz De Luna Pro MT5 - Where Professional Trading Meets Automation


