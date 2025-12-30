TheDelta

The Delta – Precision Trend Scalping System

The Delta is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader 5, specifically engineered to capture high-probability scalping opportunities within established market trends . By merging multi-indicator technical filters with a dynamic risk-to-reward framework, The Delta aims to provide disciplined execution and consistent capital protection .

Core Trading Strategy

The EA employs a rigorous "Confluence Logic" to ensure every trade is backed by multiple technical factors:

  • Trend Identification: Uses a Dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) system (Fast vs. Slow) to determine the primary market bias .

  • Trend Strength (ADX): Only executes trades when the Average Directional Index (ADX) confirms sufficient trend strength, filtering out risky sideways markets .

  • Momentum Filter (RSI): Utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure momentum is aligned with the direction of the trend .

  • Price Action Confirmation: Includes a final candlestick check to verify that the current bar's closing price supports the intended trade direction .

Advanced Risk & Money Management

The Delta is equipped with a comprehensive suite of protection tools to safeguard your account:

  • Volatility-Based Stops: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are dynamically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), allowing the EA to adapt to changing market volatility .

  • Smart Break-even: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price once a pre-defined profit target is hit, securing a "risk-free" trade .

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor by trailing the price at a user-defined step .

  • Daily Profit Target: Includes a daily hard-cap on trading; once your specified profit goal is reached, the EA ceases activity for the day to prevent over-trading .

  • Institutional Filters: Features a Maximum Spread Filter to avoid entering trades during periods of low liquidity or slippage-prone market conditions .

Key Features

  • Customizable Time Filter: Define exact trading windows to focus on high-volume sessions (e.g., London or New York) .

  • Compliance Ready: Built-in "ApplyStopsLevel" helper ensures all SL/TP orders comply with your broker's minimum stop levels .

  • Clear Visual Feedback: Provides detailed log messages for order execution and daily goal status directly in the MT5 Terminal .


Get Optimized Presets: To ensure the best performance on different asset classes, I have provided specialized .set files for 2-digit and 3-digit symbols . You can download these directly from our official Telegram community: Click Here to Join Telegram




Другие продукты этого автора
Advance Gold Pro MT5
Vikas Rundla
Эксперты
Advance Gold Pro EA -  Overview Unlock the power of precision trading with Advance Gold Pro , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe . Powered by quantum-inspired algorithms, this EA redefines accuracy, pinpointing high-probability entry and exit points to maximize profits while protecting your capital. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, Advance Gold Pro delivers a disciplined, technology-driven edge for conquering the g
Dynamic Trade Control
Vikas Rundla
Утилиты
Dynamic Trade Control  Master Your Trades with Precision Elevate your trading experience with  Dynamic Trade Control  , a premium utility designed for traders who demand control, efficiency, and style. This all-in-one trade management panel combines powerful features with a sleek, modern interface, making it the ultimate tool for managing your positions like a pro. Key Features: Intuitive Trade Panel: Manage all your trades with a user-friendly interface featuring quick-access buttons for closi
Trades hunter
Vikas Rundla
Утилиты
Trade Hunter  Trade Hunter is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to protect your trading account by monitoring the overall profit and loss of all open trades. Built as a critical component of the Trade Hunter system, this EA ensures disciplined risk management for any trading strategy. Key Features : Monitors the total profit/loss of all open positions in real-time. Automatically closes all trades when the overall profit reaches +$100, securing your gains. Closes all trades
AlertTrader
Vikas Rundla
Утилиты
AlertTrader Overview AlertTrader is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trading based on alerts generated by the Trend Catcher indicator. This EA listens for alert messages, parses the trade details (symbol, buy/sell signal, price, stop loss, and take profit), and executes trades accordingly, ensuring precision and efficiency. Key Features Automated Trade Execution : Places buy or sell orders based on Trend Catcher alerts. Customizable Lot Size : Adjust the lot
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв