Mt5ToTelegram

Telegram Signal Sender for MetaTrader 5

This Expert Advisor (EA) provides a streamlined interface between MetaTrader 5 and Telegram. It is designed to automatically forward trading events—including order execution, closure, and modifications—to specified Telegram channels, groups, or private chats in real-time.

Developed with a focus on reliability and performance, this utility is suitable for signal providers, prop traders, and individuals who require remote monitoring of their trading accounts.

Key Features

  • Real-Time Integration: Sends notifications immediately upon trade execution or modification.
  • Customizable Templates: Message formats can be adjusted using standard placeholders to suit your specific reporting needs.
  • Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Options to monitor all market symbols or filter for a specific instrument.
  • Optimization: Uses timer-based checks to ensure low CPU usage and prevent terminal lag.
  • UTF-8 Support: Fully compatible with multi-language messages (including Persian, Arabic, Cyrillic, etc.).

Notification Content

The EA generates detailed reports for the following events:

  • Position Opened: Symbol, Order Type (Buy/Sell), Volume, Open Price, SL/TP levels, Ticket Number, and Server Time.
  • Position Closed: Settlement details including Profit/Loss, Close Price, and Trade Duration.
  • Modifications: Alerts when Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are adjusted.

Installation & Setup Guide

To ensure proper functionality, please follow these steps:

1. Telegram Configuration

  • Create a bot via @BotFather in Telegram and obtain your API Token.
  • Obtain the Chat ID for the destination (Channel, Group, or Private Chat).

2. MetaTrader 5 Configuration (Crucial Step)

  • Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
  • Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
  • Add the following URL to the list: https://api.telegram.org

3. EA Initialization

  • Attach the EA to any chart.
  • Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID in the input parameters.
  • (Optional) Enable "Test Mode" to verify the connection.

Use Cases

  • Signal Broadcasting: Automatically share trades with subscribers in a channel.
  • Remote Monitoring: Track algorithmic or manual trading activity away from the terminal.
  • Journaling: Maintain a real-time log of trading activities in a private chat.

Developer Note

This tool is provided as a free utility for the trading community. It is developed by Mahdi, specializing in AI-driven financial systems and MQL5 development.

If you find this utility helpful for your workflow, your feedback and reviews are appreciated.

FREE
