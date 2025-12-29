IC Flat Pro Smart Wave Structure

Stop guessing the trend. Start mapping the market structure like an institution.

The market spends 70% of its time in corrections. This is where amateur traders get trapped, but it is also where Smart Money builds positions for the next massive move.

IC Flat Pro is a proprietary market structure scanner designed to filter out noise and reveal the true intent of the market. Now updated to Version 2.0, it features the groundbreaking "Structure-Flow Fusion" engine.

🔥 NEW in v2.0: Imbalance + Signal Arrows

We have fused two institutional concepts into a single, deadly accurate system:

Structure (The Map): The algorithm identifies Running Flats (Blue) and Expanding Flats (Red) to tell you where the market is going. Flow (The Trigger): The new Institutional Imbalance engine detects Supply & Demand origins to tell you exactly when to enter. Signal Arrows: The system now automatically plots Blue (Buy) and Red (Sell) arrows when an Imbalance confirms the Structure.

The Result: You don't just see the pattern; you get a specific signal arrow exactly where institutions injected volume to launch the move.

📊 Proprietary Pattern Recognition

Running Flats (Blue): Identifies strong trend continuation. When price creates a Running Flat + a Demand Zone, the probability of a breakout is extremely high.

Expanding Flats (Red/Dashed): Warns you of "Smart Money Traps" where highs/lows are manipulated.

Imbalance Zones: Automatically draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones based on volatility shifts.

Trade Arrows: Visual confirmation signals (Up/Down arrows) for immediate entry.

🚀 Key Features

Live Heads-Up Dashboard: Displays Market Context (Bullish/Bearish Leg), Active Pattern, and Directional Bias (e.g., "Bullish Resolution" or "Structural Failure").

Trap Detection System: Filters out fake-outs by identifying expanding volatility structures.

One-Click Timeframe Panel: Switch instantly between 2H, 6H, 8H, and 12H to find the cleanest structure.

Universal Multi-Asset Logic: Works flawlessly on Forex, Crypto, Indices (US30, NAS100), Gold, and Stocks.

🧠 How to Trade the "Structure-Flow Fusion"

Wait for Structure: Look for a Blue Running Flat (Trend Continuation) on the chart. Wait for Flow: Watch for a Signal Arrow or Imbalance Zone to appear near the completion of Wave C. Execute: This "Confluence" confirms that Structure (Trend) and Flow (Money) are aligned.

⚙️ Settings

Pattern Visibility: Toggle Flats, Channels, Imbalance Zones, and Arrows On/Off independently.

Imbalance Strength: Adjust the sensitivity of the Supply/Demand detection.

Dashboard: Customize position and colors to fit your chart template.

Institutional Coder | Precision Tools for Professional Traders. For support and updates, contact: @Institutionalcoder