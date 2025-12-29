Choch Trend prop firm version

Description

The EMA 24/50 CHoCH Trend EA is a structure-driven Expert Advisor developed for traders who prioritize risk control, consistency, and prop-firm compliance.

The EA trades using a combination of:

  • Trend alignment

  • Market structure

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

  • Dynamic risk management

It is designed to operate safely across different brokers, symbols, and timeframes without hard-coded assumptions.

Trading Strategy

Trend Bias

  • EMA 24 above EMA 50 → Buy bias

  • EMA 24 below EMA 50 → Sell bias

Trades are executed only in the direction of the trend.

Market Structure & CHoCH

  • Swing highs and swing lows are detected automatically

  • Structure is used for:

    • Stop-loss placement

    • Trade invalidation

  • CHoCH is used to exit trades early if market character changes

Entry Logic

  • One trade per impulse

  • Entry on pullback into EMA 24

  • No breakout chasing

  • No over-trading

Risk Management

  • Dynamic position sizing based on:

    • Account balance

    • Risk percentage

    • Actual stop-loss distance

  • Stop loss placed at valid market structure

  • Take profit based on:

    • Risk-Reward ratio

    • ATR volatility (whichever is larger)

Optional controlled recovery logic is available and limited by maximum recovery trades.

Prop-Firm Safety Features

The EA includes a built-in safety layer designed for funded trading environments:

  • Daily drawdown protection (equity-based)

  • Maximum drawdown protection

  • Spread filter

  • Margin validation before every trade

  • Kill-switch to lock trading if rules are violated

These features help prevent accidental rule breaches.

What This EA Does NOT Use

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No hedging

  • No averaging down

  • No high-frequency scalping

  • No news-based gambling

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: H1 (works on other timeframes)

  • Symbol: EURUSD (multi-symbol capable)

  • Risk per trade: 0.25% – 1.00%

  • Best sessions: London and London–New York overlap

Technical Information

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Type: Expert Advisor

  • Symbol-agnostic

  • Timeframe-agnostic


Summary

The EMA 24/50 CHoCH Trend EA is suitable for traders who want a disciplined, structure-based system with strong risk controls rather than aggressive or high-frequency strategies.

It is designed for:

  • Prop-firm challenges

  • Funded account protection

  • Traders who value consistency over hype


Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв