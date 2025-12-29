Choch Trend prop firm version
- Alfie Dela Pena
- Версия: 1.3
- Активации: 5
Description
The EMA 24/50 CHoCH Trend EA is a structure-driven Expert Advisor developed for traders who prioritize risk control, consistency, and prop-firm compliance.
The EA trades using a combination of:
-
Trend alignment
-
Market structure
-
Change of Character (CHoCH)
-
Dynamic risk management
It is designed to operate safely across different brokers, symbols, and timeframes without hard-coded assumptions.
Trading Strategy
Trend Bias
-
EMA 24 above EMA 50 → Buy bias
-
EMA 24 below EMA 50 → Sell bias
Trades are executed only in the direction of the trend.
Market Structure & CHoCH
-
Swing highs and swing lows are detected automatically
-
Structure is used for:
-
Stop-loss placement
-
Trade invalidation
-
-
CHoCH is used to exit trades early if market character changes
Entry Logic
-
One trade per impulse
-
Entry on pullback into EMA 24
-
No breakout chasing
-
No over-trading
Risk Management
-
Dynamic position sizing based on:
-
Account balance
-
Risk percentage
-
Actual stop-loss distance
-
-
Stop loss placed at valid market structure
-
Take profit based on:
-
Risk-Reward ratio
-
ATR volatility (whichever is larger)
-
Optional controlled recovery logic is available and limited by maximum recovery trades.
Prop-Firm Safety Features
The EA includes a built-in safety layer designed for funded trading environments:
-
Daily drawdown protection (equity-based)
-
Maximum drawdown protection
-
Spread filter
-
Margin validation before every trade
-
Kill-switch to lock trading if rules are violated
These features help prevent accidental rule breaches.
What This EA Does NOT Use
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No hedging
-
No averaging down
-
No high-frequency scalping
-
No news-based gambling
Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: H1 (works on other timeframes)
-
Symbol: EURUSD (multi-symbol capable)
-
Risk per trade: 0.25% – 1.00%
-
Best sessions: London and London–New York overlap
Technical Information
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Type: Expert Advisor
-
Symbol-agnostic
-
Timeframe-agnostic
Summary
The EMA 24/50 CHoCH Trend EA is suitable for traders who want a disciplined, structure-based system with strong risk controls rather than aggressive or high-frequency strategies.
It is designed for:
-
Prop-firm challenges
-
Funded account protection
-
Traders who value consistency over hype