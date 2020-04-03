Gold Dispersion

Gold Dispersion (XAUUSD M30) — Optimized for IC Markets

Gold Dispersion is an Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD on M30, designed to capture range expansion (dispersion) and follow-through moves in Gold with a risk model based on a tight Stop Loss. The core idea is to keep losses small while allowing winning trades to pay for the statistical edge when volatility expands.

This EA is optimized for IC Markets, taking advantage of broker conditions such as low spreads, fast execution, and strong liquidity—all critical when trading with a short SL and cost-sensitive entries.

Important (REQUIRED): you must load the .set file (SetFile) at startup.
Because the SL is tight and the logic is highly sensitive to filters/timing, without the setfile the EA will not perform properly or optimally, and it may fail standard MQL5 tests if evaluated without the correct configuration.

Development & Test Data

Data period: March 2025 → Present

History quality: 99%

Bars: 9,758 | Ticks: 39,861,219

Key Statistics (Backtest)

Initial deposit: 200.00

Total net profit: +2,110.57 (≈ +1055%)

Profit Factor: 2.93

Recovery Factor: 17.46

Expected Payoff (avg. per trade): 14.46

Drawdown

Max Balance DD: 7.75%

Max Equity DD: 7.83%

Relative Equity DD: 13.55%

Trading Activity

Total trades: 146

Win rate: 23.29%

Average win: 94.20

Average loss: -9.75

Key takeaway: the strategy can run with a low win rate because it aims for wins that are significantly larger than losses, supporting a strong Profit Factor and a solid growth curve (based on historical results).

Statistical Projection (Reference Only)

Based on the tested period behavior, the observed performance implies a high compounded growth profile (reference only), always dependent on:

real spread, slippage, news volatility,

execution quality,

and strict adherence to the setfile/risk rules.

IC Markets Recommendations (to match the backtest profile)

Prefer Raw Spread + commission accounts for stable trading costs.

A VPS/low-latency setup is recommended if running 24/5.

Avoid abnormal spread conditions (rollover, major news) unless your setfile already includes filters for those periods.

Proper Setup (SetFile Required)

Open XAUUSD M30 chart.

Attach the EA and go to Inputs → Load to import the .set file.

Make sure AutoTrading is enabled and broker conditions are suitable.
