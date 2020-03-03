UltimateMultiStrategyAIEA

For Best Result use Time Frame 3 Min

1. Market DNA & Asset Recognition

The EA automatically detects the asset class (Forex, Gold, Crypto, or Oil) by analyzing the symbol name. It dynamically reconfigures the Stop Loss, Trailing Stop stiffness, and Algorithm Scoring Weights to match the asset's specific volatility profile.

2. Multi-Factor Scoring Engine (0-100)

Trades are only executed if the confidence score exceeds the AdaptiveMinScore.

  • Trend: SuperTrend + MA (20 pts)
  • Breakouts: Pivot Points (15 pts) + Supply/Demand Structure (15 pts)
  • Bonuses: Asset-specific boosts (e.g., Gold gets a bonus on Pivot breaks).

3. Visual Trade Reporting

The "Pro UI" draws historical trade vectors directly on the chart, connecting entry and exit points with color-coded lines (Green/Red) and displaying the net P/L value at the exit point for instant visual analysis.

4. Smart Pyramiding

The EA employs a "Winner-Add" strategy. It will scale into a trend (up to 3 positions) only if the existing positions are in profit and the price has moved significantly in the desired direction.

 


Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Эксперты
Торговый робот X Forts Советник скальпер  X Forts  предназначен для торговли фьючерсами на российском срочном рынке ФОРТС (РТС, Сбербанк, Газпром, Рубль и т.д.). Основные инструменты - фьючерс на индекс  RTS, SBRF. Рекомендуемые таймфреймы M1-M6. Советник не использует усреднения. У каждой сделки есть свой стоплосс.  Размер необходимого ГО для тестов и торговли по выбранному инструменту берется из кода инструмента.  Настройки торгового робота: SL - стоплосс Lots- лот для торговли Pos_Market -
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
VectorPrime — алгоритмическая система с многослойной векторной логикой VectorPrime — это автономная торговая система, разработанная для структурированного исполнения в условиях многотаймфреймового анализа рынка. В её основе лежит концепция векторного анализа, при которой динамика цены раскладывается на направленные импульсы и матричные структуры. Система рассматривает рыночные движения не как отдельные сигналы, а как взаимосвязанные векторы, формирующие целостную карту рынка. Ключевые модули Vec
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Эксперты
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Эксперты
“Два эксперта по одной цене: залог Вашего успеха!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert в одном EA.   Live signal Текущая цена является временной, пока действует акция, вскоре цена будет повышена. Окончательная цена: 5000$ По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров, следующая цена -->> 1120 $ Добро пожаловать на рынок нефти марки Brent Советник Brent Oil разработан для точной и гибкой работы на волатильных энергетических рынках. Brent Oil - это не просто система, это
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Эксперты
Venom US30 Scalp – Точный Скальпинг US30 от VENOM LABS СОВЕТНИК, КОТОРЫЙ НИКОГДА НЕ СЛИВАЕТ СЧЁТ SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Для брокеров с другим часовым поясом (например, Exness), установите последний параметр в значение TRUE , если ваш брокер не использует GMT+3. Используйте только таймфрейм 30 минут. ️ Предупреждение : Неправильные настройки часового пояса или таймфрейма могут привести к некорректной работе советника. СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА ДЕЙСТВУЕТ ТОЛЬКО 24 ЧАСА! Успей
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Эксперты
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
GoldPowerV2
Armel Tacdol Del Rosario
Эксперты
Gold PowerV2  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold and any forex pairs. It is very Conservative strategy and you may start with the minimum of $1000 capital. The operation is based on opening orders using the RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Follow Trend" strategy, which means following the trend. It is also opening buy/sell limit strategy which is very effective in trading Gold (optional). There is also Percentage of profit strategy which you can set fro
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Stenco Recover EA
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
4 (4)
Эксперты
Революционный Форекс советник, построенный на принципах уникальной торговой системы Recovery. Ключевым фактором эффективности этого алгоритма является точный анализ поведения цены вблизи психологически важных круглых уровней. Более того, система использует особое представление цены в виде координат, отличных от традиционных свечных графиков. Основные преимущества советника: Стратегия Recovery, основанная на восстановлении цены Высокая точность определения ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивлен
FREE
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Эксперты
Round Lock — умный советник с динамическим локированием позиций Round Lock — интеллектуальный советник с функцией динамической локировки позиций, продвинутый торговый советник, реализующий  двустороннюю стратегию блокировки ордеров с постепенным ростом позиции и динамической адаптацией к рынку . Преимущества Round Lock : Контроль риска через локирование позиций, Динамический рост объёмов на трендовых участках рынка, Гибкая настройка поведения в зависимости от лимитов, Подходит для флэтовых и тр
Hybrid Coco EA
Suharmoko
Эксперты
Price at $499 7 Copy left Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Эксперты
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Эксперты
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Эксперты
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Эксперты
Экспертный Советник с рейтингом 5 звёзд — FundPass Pro Представляем FundPass Pro: Идеальное AI-решение "подключи и торгуй" для всех типов счетов и испытаний проп-фирм ️ Важное уведомление : Для обеспечения совместимости со всеми типами счетов , включая счета проп-фирм и стандартные личные счета, необходимо включить режим "Prop Firm Mode" во входных параметрах . Несоблюдение этого условия может привести к работе советника в режиме, нарушающем правила проп-фирм. Обзор: FundPass Pro — это вы
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Эксперты
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Эксперты
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
BigPIPs MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
BigPIPS EA is an Expert Advisor based on special mathematical analysis and smart modeling of market and signals independent of timeframe. The EA has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 1000 pips (10000 points). The EA signal engine does not need any optimization and there are no settings for signal. All settings of EA are for Money Management. The EA works with a low margin level and thus has low risk. The EA can trade on all Forex Pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indice
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Эксперты
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Эксперты
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
EuroYen Breakout MT5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Эксперты
Análise dos Parâmetros e Características do Produto Parâmetros do Expert Advisor (EA): • Número mágico: 1688957042 • Lotes de entrada: 0,05 • Stop Loss (pips): 0 • Lucro (pips): 115 Indicadores Utilizados: • Canal Donchian: Período de 5 • Bandas de Bollinger: Período de 51, Desvio de 1,94 Proteções de Entrada: • Spread máximo (pontos): 0 • Máximo de posições abertas: 0 • Máximo de lotes abertos: 0 Proteções de Conta: • Perda máxima diária (moeda): 0 • Patrimônio mínimo líquido (moeda):
