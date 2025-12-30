One Click B2 MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP

One Click B2 MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 4. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal.

One Click B2 MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP (5 custom instruments)

Trade management EA for MT4 that sets initial SL, manages trailing stop via an on-chart TS button and places automatic TP for new positions. The EA works with all brokers; the user enters the exact names of up to 5 instruments in the PanelSymbols parameter (comma-separated). If you need a version for 20 instruments, use the One Click B3 MT4 EA.

Main features

The EA works with a closed platform, so a 24-hour VPS is recommended for continuous operation. It is lightweight, does not load the CPU and is optimized for minimal execution delays. Button panels can be positioned anywhere on the chart, each button individually, with fully customizable colors, sizes and fonts. The EA is compatible with indicators such as Terminal MT4, B SL_TS MT4, B_Pipsy MT4 and B_Asr MT4. It works on real and demo accounts, is suitable for both beginner and advanced traders and can be used for long-term positions as well as scalping.

Two control panels

The main panel closes all positions or only profitable ones across all charts in the platform. The instruments panel works with up to 5 custom symbols defined in PanelSymbols (for example: “BTCUSD,US30,NASDAQ100,DAX40,GOLD”) and closes all positions or only profitable ones for each selected instrument on all its charts.

Automatic SL and Trailing Stop

Automatic SL activates after a position reaches a configurable profit in pips and sets the stop loss at breakeven plus an offset from the open price, with a sound alert when SL is placed. The TS button (green = TS ON, red = TS OFF) has configurable size (4 mm default), X and Y position, corner and colors, and its state is synchronized across all charts. Trailing uses configurable trigger and step values, minimum movement in pips and a time filter between modifications, while preserving previous SL and TP values during updates.

Auto TP

Auto TP automatically sets take profit on the first open position without TP. It does not reapply TP if the user removes it manually and is disabled together with the main EA switch. TP distance and activation are controlled via the EnableAutoTP and AutoTP_Pips parameters, with precise pip calculation for all supported instrument types. A sound alert confirms when TP is set.

Compatibility and reliability

The EA supports hedging account types and works with all MT4 brokers. It uses GlobalVariables to synchronize EA and TS states across charts and automatically saves button states and colors so that all settings are restored after terminal restart. Commission settings are configured separately for each of the 5 instruments (Commission_1 to Commission_5) and are used when calculating net profit. The EA blocks excessive position modifications, tracks up to 100 tickets with modification history and generates sound alerts for key events such as SL, TP and position closing.

Technical details and usage

The EA has zero OnTick lag, uses a one‑second timer for state synchronization without CPU load, offers configurable slippage control and supports multiple symbols on any number of charts simultaneously with instant ChartEvent response to button clicks. To use it, attach the EA to all charts of the selected instruments, enter 5 instrument names from your broker in PanelSymbols, adjust button positions, colors and sizes as desired and switch the TS button to green for trailing. The EA then automatically manages stop loss, trailing and take profit for already opened positions according to your settings, providing a complete one‑click trade management solution.



