Professional Crypto Market Intelligence Dashboard

OVERVIEW

The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid is a professional-grade market intelligence dashboard designed for active crypto traders who require real-time clarity, structure, and precision.

Built around live strength ranking, momentum tracking, and correlation analysis, the grid delivers an immediate overview of market positioning across major cryptocurrencies — all within a clean, data-driven interface.

The system operates independently or alongside other SynaptixQuant tools, automatically adapting without user configuration.

CORE COMPONENTS

1. Crypto Matrix Grid

The main grid provides a real-time overview of market strength, momentum, and directional bias across supported crypto assets.

Displayed Columns

Column Description Symbol Cryptocurrency symbol Dir Directional bias (Buy / Sell) Scr Relative strength score Status Entry proximity or active signal state Price Live market price Time Signal age (e.g. 7h ago, 2d ago) SL Calculated stop-loss level TP Calculated take-profit level SD Strength deviation metric 5D 10D / 30D Historical strength reference values

2. Correlation Intelligence Panel

Displays the strongest inverse correlations between crypto assets in real time.

Panel Features

Top negative correlations ranked by strength

Pair-to-pair relationship visibility

Correlation strength classification (Weak / Medium / Strong)

Adjustable calculation period (default: 20)

Designed to identify divergence, hedging opportunities, and market rotation

SUPPORTED CRYPTO ASSETS

Based on the active grid configuration:

BTC

ETH

SOL

BNB

ADA

XRP

DOT

LINK

AVAX

MATIC

LTC

BCH

DOGE

EOS

(Automatically adapts to broker symbol naming.)

KEY CAPABILITIES

Market Strength Visibility

Instant ranking of assets by relative strength

Clear identification of leaders and laggards

Visual clarity during volatile conditions

Momentum Awareness

Acceleration and deceleration tracking

Early detection of trend continuation or exhaustion

Correlation Insight

Identifies negatively correlated pairs

Highlights diversification and hedge opportunities

Supports smarter portfolio positioning

Signal Clarity

Clean, distraction-free layout

Time-based signal tracking

Real-time updates without refresh

INTERFACE CONTROLS

One-click symbol selection

Draggable and repositionable panels

Resizable grid layout

Clean, minimal UI designed for fast decision-making

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Specification Details Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-panel dashboard Operating Mode Standalone Asset Coverage Crypto (14 symbols) Update Frequency Real-time Performance Impact Low CPU usage Alerts Visual (panel-based)

IDEAL FOR

Crypto momentum traders

Strength and rotation-based strategies

Correlation-aware trading systems

Traders seeking clean, data-driven execution

DESIGNED FOR CLARITY & SPEED

The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid delivers immediate market awareness without clutter — enabling faster decisions, clearer bias, and structured execution.