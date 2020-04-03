Ai Engineered for Consistency
Pure Logic. Zero Emotion. Automated Trend Capture.
Description
TrendForce EMA Professional is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who value clean, classic trend-following logic over risky gambling strategies.
Unlike dangerous Grid or Martingale systems that can blow up accounts, this algorithm relies on the time-tested Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Crossover strategy combined with strict risk management protocols. It identifies the start of a trend, executes the trade, and manages the exit automatically.
Key Features:
100% Non-Martingale: Every trade has a fixed volume. No doubling down on losses.
Strict Risk Control: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit immediately upon execution.
Trend Filtering: Uses a dual-EMA buffer confirmation system to filter out market noise before entering.
Optimization Ready: All parameters (Fast MA, Slow MA, SL, TP) are exposed for Backtesting and Optimization.
How It Works: The EA monitors the market on every tick.
Buy Signal: When the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA (Golden Cross).
Sell Signal: When the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA (Death Cross).
Execution: The EA opens a position only if a new trend is confirmed and no other positions are open for that symbol.
Parameters:
InpLotSize : Fixed trading volume (e.g., 0.01 or 0.10).
InpStopLoss : Distance in points for loss protection.
InpTakeProfit : Distance in points for profit taking.
InpFastMA : Period of the fast moving average (Signal line).
InpSlowMA : Period of the slow moving average (Baseline).
InpMagicNum : Unique identifier to manage trades.
Recommendations:
Pairs: Highly effective on trending pairs like XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, and BTCUSD.