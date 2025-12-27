TSPEdge Pro Binary and Scalping Engine

A high-probability trend-continuation engine designed for Binary Options and Scalping, featuring built-in Win/Loss tracking and automation-ready signal buffers.

TSPEdge is a professional-grade technical indicator engineered for traders who demand precision and data-backed confidence. Unlike "black-box" indicators that repaint or use laggy math, TSPEdge utilizes a multi-layered verification system to identify high-probability trend exhaustion and recovery points.

The Strategy Logic:

The indicator operates on a Quadruple-Confirmation Engine:

  • Trend Identification: Uses a dual-stage SMA crossover system to establish the dominant market bias.

  • Momentum Filtering: An integrated RSI-smoothed filter ensures that signals are only generated when momentum is accelerating in the direction of the trend.

  • Volume Alignment: A MACD-histogram delta check ensures that the "big money" is moving with your trade, filtering out weak "fake-out" moves.

  • Proprietary Setup Logic: The core of TSPEdge is its "Exhaustion Check." It analyzes a specific lookback period (Setup Phase) to ensure the market is not overextended before issuing a signal.

Key Features:

  • Dual-Strategy Support: Includes two distinct signal types:

    1. Fast Momentum: Optimized for 1-candle expiry/scalping.

    2. Structural Trend: Optimized for 5-candle expiry/swing scalping.

  • Real-Time Statistics: Built-in Win/Loss dashboard that tracks the performance of both strategies directly on your chart. No more guessing—know your win rate instantly.

  • Automation Ready: Consolidates all signals into standard buffers (Index 0 and 1). Perfectly compatible with auto-trader bots.

  • Non-Repainting: Every signal is fixed once the candle closes. What you see on the history is exactly what happened in real-time.

Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframes: M1 and M5 for Binary Options; M5+ for Forex Scalping.

  • Assets: Highly effective on all markets and high-volatility indices.

  • Usage guide for Binary Options:

  1. 2x Expiry signals: Optimized for next candle expiry. (Arrows in MistyRose). Dot alerts sent before arrow signals to get you ready to enter high precision trades - trades to be entered on the same candle as soon as the arrow is triggered for next candle expiry.
  2. 5x Expiry signals: Optimized for 5-candle expiry/swing scalping. (Arrows in green for Buy and red for Sell). Trades to be entered on the next candle start if the previous candle leaves a wick of at least the body size in the direction opposite to the trade signal (Lower wick for Buys, Upper wick for Sells).

Developer Note:

We believe in transparency. TSPEdge was built by traders for traders. We provide consistent updates and technical support to ensure you have the best tools for the current market environment.

Рекомендуем также
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Индикаторы
BINARYEXPERT — это мощный технический индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся к точным входным сигналам на рынке бинарных опционов. Созданный для MetaTrader 4, он объединяет несколько технических индикаторов, включая EMA, RSI, MACD, Stochastic и ATR, для генерации надежных сигналов на CALL и PUT. С дружелюбным интерфейсом и панелью статистики в реальном времени, BINARYEXPERT помогает принимать более обоснованные торговые решения. Основные характеристики Мультииндикаторный анализ: Исп
Weddell Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Weddell Pro хороший торговый инструмент который подойдет как для новичка так и для опытного трейдера. С ним можно работать как отдельно так и совмещать с другими стратегиями и индикаторами Настроен для валютных пар несколько раз тестировался на криптовалюте но высокого результата не показал Валютные пары USD/EUR AUD/CAD GBP/USD Очень хорошо себя тут показал Процент правильных сделок выше 68% что не делает его идеальным и плохим Не рисует и не пропадает Красная стрелка показывает сделку на низ  С
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
Эксперты
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор "Binary Smart Eye" для MT4 разработан для предоставления торговых сигналов как для бинарных опционов, так и для рынка Forex, работая на широком диапазоне таймфреймов от M1 до W1. Он использует собственную стратегию, которая сочетает в себе уровни тренда, интеллектуальную скользящую среднюю и оптимизированные торговые периоды для определения потенциальных точек входа. Вот разбивка его ключевых особенностей: Анализ нескольких таймфреймов:   Универсальность индикатора позволяет трейдерам
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор для бинарных опцыонов стрелочный прост в использовании и не требует настройки работает на всех валютных парах акцыях крипто валюте сигнал на покупку синяя стрелка вверх  сигнал на продажу красная стрелка в низ  советы не стоит торговать во время новостей и за 15-30 минут перед их выходом так как рынок слишком волотилен и очень много шума  входить в сделки стоит на одну или две свечи от текущего периода ( рекомендуется на 1 свечу ) таймфрейм до м 15 рекомендуемый мани менеджмент фиксир
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
В быстро меняющемся мире финансовых рынков каждая секунда на счету, и каждое решение может привести к успеху или неудаче сделки. Представляем Binary Hacker Indicator - новаторский инструмент, который призван изменить способ анализа ценовых движений трейдерами, минута за минутой. Откройте для себя точность в торговле:** Binary Hacker Indicator - это не обычный торговый инструмент. Он функционирует как анализатор в реальном времени, разбирая каждую минуту на графике, чтобы предоставить трейдерам ц
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryScalping - профессиональный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами и скальпинга. Алгоритм работы индикатора основан на расчете опорных точек ( Pivot) для каждого временного периода отдельно, анализируется расположение цены торгового инструмента относительно опорных точек и вычисляется вероятность совершения торговой операции. В индикатор встроен фильтр торговых сигналов по глобальному тренду. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом и работает с любым торговым инструментом. На графике
Robot Choppiness
Diego Mauricio Padilla Mendez
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Робот Choppines загружается как индикатор в папку индикаторов MT4. Рекомендуется использовать тайминг свечи 5 минут, рекомендуемое время экспирации робота – 5 минут. Робот можно настроить на отправку сигналов на платформы MT2, MX2, PRICEPRO. Для отправки сигналов необходимо использовать программу-коннектор той платформы, с которой мы хотим работать. Для установки на коннектор выполните следующую процедуру (прилагается изображение с описанием конфигурации с коннектором платформы МТ2):  1.- З
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT4    - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT4 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему    Limitless MT4 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигн
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Эксперты
Insight Investor: Продвинутый Мультивалютный Бот для Торговли на Форекс Введение В динамичном мире торговли на Форекс наличие правильных инструментов может значительно улучшить ваш опыт. Insight Investor — это продвинутый мультивалютный торговый бот, разработанный для автоматизации и оптимизации ваших торговых операций. Этот экспертный советник использует современные алгоритмы для анализа рыночных условий и исполнения сделок, стремясь обеспечить стабильные результаты при контролируемых рисках. О
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Надежный Инструмент для Финансового Рынка Этот инструмент предоставляет высокие результаты в торговле на финансовых рынках. Преимущества: Быстрые и Точные Сигналы: Стрелочные сигналы этого инструмента легко и точно анализируются, обеспечивая качественные сигналы, на которые можно положиться. Отсутствие Перерисовки: Этот инструмент не имеет никакой перерисовки, обеспечивая надежные торговые сигналы. Гарантия Качества: Если вдруг будет замечена перерисовка сигналов, которую мы не сможем исправить
Professional Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами и торговли на рынке форекс индикатор не перерисовывает показания. при торговле бинарными опцыонами проводилось тестирование данный индикатор показал хороший результат  при таких условиях график eur/usd m1 при появлении сигнала открываетса сделка в направлении указаном индикатором на 5 свечей то исть на (5 минут так как в нас минутный график 1 свечя равна 1 минуте) в итоге вышел такой результат при торговле на рынке форекс вам понадобитса брокер который
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Reversal Signal  - это профессиональный индикатор для платформы MT4, разработанный группой профессиональных трейдеров. Этот индикатор подойдет для работы на Forex и на бинарных опционах. Приобретая данный индикатор вы получаете: Отличные сигналы индикатора. Бесплатную поддержку по продукту. Регулярные обновления. Возможность получать сигналы различными способами: алерт, на телефон, по почте. Можно использовать на любом финансовом инструменте(Forex, CFD, опционы) и периоде. Параметры ин
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Индикаторы
Манускрипт это  индикатор проверенный временем, было проведено много тестов в его использовании, всем покупателям я скажу свои рекомендации по использованию на форексе , криптовалюте или бинарных опционов Данный индикатор дает сигнал ровно на закрытии свечи выбранного периода Стрелка после сигнала не исчезает, можно настроить уведомления на почту Рекомендую использовать  на периоде H1,H4,daily В дальнейшем я дам вам свои рекомендации по использованию покупателя и также для удобства могу пр
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем Binary Smart System: Ваш идеальный торговый компаньон Binary Smart System — это не просто индикатор, это сложный торговый инструмент, тщательно разработанный для обеспечения трейдеров точными и своевременными сигналами на различных рынках. Основываясь на передовых алгоритмах и обширной коллекции технических индикаторов, эта система является ключом к успеху в торговле. Компоненты индикатора: Процентное значение скользящей средней (MAP) : Этот компонент вычисляет взвешенное среднее зн
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
Индикаторы
Готовая стратегия для бинарных опционов! Для формирования сигнала используются уровни поддержки/сопротивления, для фильтрации полученных сигналов используются несколько индикаторов, которые уже встроены в Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy. При формировании сигнала появляется стрелка. Если сигнал активен, то стрелка остается по закрытию бара, если же сигнал недостаточно силен, стрелка пропадает. Небольшое количество сигналов и небольшое торговое время не заставит вас сидеть целый день за компьют
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
HFT Dominator MT4
Cedric Landry Shema
Эксперты
HFT Dominator – Сверхбыстрая система исполнения рыночных ордеров Этот Экспертный Советник (ЭС) разработан для высокоскоростных операций на рынке с низкой задержкой . Он выполняет точные входы в условиях узких спредов, идеально подходящих для быстрых рынков , таких как металлы, индексы и валютные пары, с оптимизированным контролем проскальзывания. Акция: Аренда ЭС на 30 дней за $30 — ограниченное по времени предложение. Система поддерживает несколько режимов управления капиталом , адаптивный выбо
Binary Options Block Breaker
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Индикаторы
Индикатор в стиле бинарных опционов для торговли разрывами справедливой стоимости и разрывами линий. Его надежная природа выделяет его среди других индикаторов бинарных опционов. При правильной стратегии настройки, которую я предоставлю после покупки, вы сможете наслаждаться плавной работой индикатора. BinaryBlockBreaker написан на сторонних приложениях, таких как http://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=1341 Пожалуйста, зарегистрируйтесь и загрузите необходимое программное обеспечение, чтобы обеспечит
Forex Trend Detection
Bilal Haider
Индикаторы
Revolutionize Your Trading with This Powerful Indicator-Based System Are you struggling to find accurate entry and exit points in trading? Do you want a proven, indicator-driven system that helps you maximize profits and minimize risks ? Introducing our Advanced Trading System —a powerful, easy-to-use technical analysis tool designed for forex, stocks, and crypto traders . Key Features & Benefits: Precision Buy & Sell Signals – Our system generates crystal-clear buy (green) and sell (red
Prosperium Indicator Binary Forex UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Индикаторы
PROSPERIUM   — это комплексный технический индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся к максимальной надежности в анализе и исполнении сделок. Созданный для MetaTrader 4 и 5, он объединяет несколько признанных индикаторов (RSI, OBV, MACD, Полосы Боллинджера, ADX, Ишимоку и Gravity Moving Average) в интегрированную систему генерации сигналов на покупку (CALL) и продажу (PUT). Благодаря расширенной статистической панели и автоматическому расчету процента прибыльных сделок, PROSPERIUM пред
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Scalping Entry Points - ручная торговая система, которая может подстраиваться под движения цены и давать сигналы для открытия сделок без перерисовки. Направление тренда индикатор определяет центральным уровнем поддержки и сопротивления. Точечный индикатор предоставляет сигналы для входов и выходов. Подходит для ручной торговли внутри дня, скальпинга и бинарных опционов. Работает на всех тайм-фреймах и торговых инструментах. Индикатор дает несколько типов оповещений. Как использовать продукт Си
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Индикаторы
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Индикаторы
Индикатор GTAS FidTdi использует сочетание волатильности и потенциальных уровней коррекции. Этот индикатор был создан Бернардом Пратсом Деско (Bernard Prats Desclaux), трейдером и бывшим менеджером хедж-фонда, основателем E-Winvest. Описание Индикатор представлен собой красную или зеленую огибающую выше или ниже цены. Инструкция по применению Обнаружение тренда Когда огибающая зеленого цвета, тренд бычий. Когда она красная, тренд медвежий. Торговля После открытия сделки GTAS FibTdi показывает
FREE
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Trend Arrow Super Индикатор не перерисовывается и не изменяет свои данные. Профессиональная,но при этом очень простая в применение Форекс система.Индикатор даёт точные BUY\SELL сигналы. Trend Arrow Super очень прост в применение,вам нужно просто прикрепить его на график и следовать простым рекомендация по торговле. Сигнал на покупку: Стрелка + гистограмма зеленого цвета, входим сразу по рынку на покупку. Сигнал на продажу: Стрелка + Гистограмма красного цвета,входим сразу по рынку на продажу.
The Golden Nile
Ka Leung Jacky Chan
Индикаторы
The Golden Nile is a sophisticated trend-following tool designed to filter market noise and identify high-probability entry points by combining two layers of Bolling-Bands-derived indices based on Fibonacci-sequence moving averages. Indicator Description The indicator calculates two distinct trend lines: Primary Trend  acts as a sensitive trend detector, changing color from blue (bullish) to red (bearish) based on immediate price action relative to the average. Secondary Trend  epresents the str
Scalp Arrow Exit Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
Индикаторы
Scalp Arrow Exit Signals (MT4 Indicator) All-in-One MT4 Signals: Precise Entries, Exits & Re-entries for Any Trading Style! The "Scalp Arrow Exit Signals" is a professional-grade trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , engineered to be your comprehensive guide for reliable entry, exit, re-entry, retracement entry, and pull-back entry signals . This powerful forex tool operates as a complete "black-box" system, providing clear, actionable buy and sell signals with robust alerts across any inst
KBO V2 For Binary Option
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Popup Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Индикаторы
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
С этим продуктом покупают
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Индикаторы
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryUniversal - сигнальный индикатор для бинарных опционов и форекс. В своей работе индикатор использует сложный алгоритм генерации сигналов. Прежде чем сформировать сигнал, индикатор анализирует волатильность, свечные модели, важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. В индикаторе есть возможность настроить точность сигналов, что дает возможность применить данный индикатор как для агрессивной, так и для консервативной торговли. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом, работает на любом времен
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймов одного и того же индикатора и его расхождений. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx Divergences: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN). Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейм
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Dashboard MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус каждого из них. Два варианта оповещения: Один таймфрейм: при появлении сигнала индикатор генерирует оповещение для каждого выбранного таймфрейма по-отдельности Мульти-таймремовый вариант: сигнал должен быть подтвержден на всех выбранных таймфреймах для появления оповещения Для обоих вариантов есть возможность выбора таймфреймов во входных параметрах для генерации алертов. Интерп
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Индикаторы
Торговая система для ручной торговли The [GRAFF] III основана на многочисленных индикаторах MetaTrader (MT4). Собранные вместе, эти индикаторы представляют собой эффективный торговый инструмент. Система включает в себя более 20 различных пользовательских индикаторов, которые были тщательно отобраны и протестированы на длительном историческом периоде. Каждый конкретный индикатор основан на той или иной формуле расчета. Таким образом вся система настроена таким образом, чтобы отсеивать ложные сигн
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO не просто измеряет силу. Помимо расчета цены, он располагает 19 встроенными режимами + 9 таймфреймов. С индикатором FFx USM вы сможете определить любой период для любого сочетания таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель для последних 10 свечей для M15-H1-H4… Настройки очень гибкие! Индикатор прост в работе... Он выдает информацию по силе и слабости валют, позволяя вам находить наиболее подходящие пары для торговли. Пример: Если EUR сильна, а USD слаба,
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Pan PrizMA CD Phase аналог индикатора из МetaТrader 5 , является опцией построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по смыслу тригонометрической фазе или углу поворота радиус-вектора в тригонометрической плоскости) по
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Green Wall Arrows достигает большого количества TP, изменяя идею о неиспользовании SL как чего-то плохого. Вместо этого применяется небольшой TP, большой размер свободных средств и терпение. Для торговли при помощи этого индикатора на Форекс используйте микор-TP и большой размер свободных средств. Возможно его применение и на бинарных опционах. Эта стратегия предназначена для торговли в ручном режиме. Этот индикатор работает на открытии бара, стрелки будут удаляться, если цена пойдет против них.
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Индикаторы
Golden Monowave - индикатор моноволн. Теория моноволн - это один из подходов волновой теории Эллиотта, и один из наиболее сложных и точных методов. Golden Monowave может сократить много крупных шагов для определения и описания моноволны. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и с любым торговым инструментом, включая валюты, индексы, фьючерсы и так далее. Входные параметры initial_Bars - начальное количество баров для вычисления. wave_color - цвет волны. label_color - цвет меток. temp_label_color - цве
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает в отдельном окне разность между количеством пунктов, которые увеличили цену, и количеством пунктов, которые уменьшили цену за заданный в настройках интервал времени. Временной интервал, за который проводится расчет, выражается в количестве баров графика, на который индикатор прикреплен. Данный подход позволяет оценить в какую сторону (рост или падение) движется цена инструмента, силу движения и величину движения в пунктах. В работе индикатор использует только тики поступающи
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 5 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Индикаторы
NostradamusMT4 - мощный индикатор из набора профессионального трейдера. В основе индикатора лежит авторский метод Андрея Спиридонова расчета цены (ESTIMATED PRICE) для текущей цены свечи. Преимущества Индикатор не перерисовывается; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любыми торговыми инструментами; Отлично подходит для скальпинга и торговли бинарными опционами. Параметры Color - цвет линии ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE . Порядок работы с индикатором Индикатор формирует расчетную цену
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 5 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryIndicator - высокоточный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами. Отличные результаты показывает при скальпинге. Основу данного индикатора составляет многофакторный анализ трендовых индикаторов, а также подтверждающих осцилляторов, что в итоге дает повышенную точность сигналов. Преимущества индикатора Повышенная точность сигналов; Показывает отличные результаты при торговле бинарными опционами с временем экспирации от M30 до M1 ; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любым
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв