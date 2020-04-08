ICT Seek and Destroy Profile Friday MT4

ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator MetaTrader 4

The ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator MT4 is designed to analyze price behavior based on the interaction between the Asian and London trading sessions. Its core objective is to identify potential Seek & Destroy (S&D) conditions that often precede sharp and aggressive market moves.

This indicator evaluates whether the London session successfully sweeps both the high and the low of the Asian session range. When this condition is met, the system flags the setup by displaying “Potential S&D Day” directly on the chart.

To enhance session-based analysis, the indicator visually distinguishes the major trading sessions using color-coded boxes:

  • Asian Session: Blue
  • London Session: Gray
  • New York Session: Green

 

ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator Specifications

Below is an overview of the main characteristics of the indicator:

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Smart Money – Currency Strength

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Breakout – Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday

Markets

All financial instruments

 

How the ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator Works

The indicator first defines the price range established during the Asian session. It then tracks London session price action to determine whether both boundaries of the Asian range are violated, signaling a possible liquidity grab and Seek & Destroy setup.

When this condition is fulfilled, the indicator becomes active during the New York session and confirms the setup if any of the following scenarios occur:

  • Price re-enters the London session range
  • New York session price action remains fully within the London range
  • The New York session range expands beyond the London session range

If at least one of these conditions is met, the indicator marks the chart with “S&D Valid Day.”

 

Bullish Seek & Destroy Scenario

For example, on XAU/USD (Gold) using the M30 timeframe, during a bullish market structure, the London session may first take out the Asian low and then break above the Asian high. This behavior signals a liquidity sweep.

If price action during the New York session holds above the London high, the indicator confirms strong bullish momentum and highlights a potential buying opportunity.

 

Bearish Seek & Destroy Scenario

In a bearish setup, such as USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe, the London session may initially break above the Asian high and later fall below the Asian low—indicating a stop hunt above buy-side liquidity.

When price remains below the London low during the New York session, and closing candles continue to respect that range, the indicator validates a bearish Seek & Destroy pattern for the day.

 

Final Thoughts

The ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator MT4 is specifically developed to detect high-impact trading opportunities during the New York session, rooted in liquidity behavior from the Asian and London sessions.

By identifying days where both sides of the Asian range are swept during London trading, the indicator helps traders anticipate volatility, reversals, and smart money-driven price movements, allowing for more informed and strategic decision-making.

Рекомендуем также
SimpleProb
Augusto Martins Lopes
Индикаторы
SimpleProb: Ваш новый союзник на финансовом рынке! Описание Вы устали от сложных индикаторов, которые больше запутывают, чем помогают? Представляем SimpleProb — индикатор, который приносит простоту и эффективность в ваши операции на MetaTrader 4 ! SimpleProb — это инструмент технического анализа, разработанный для трейдеров, которые стремятся к ясности и точности в своих решениях о покупке и продаже. Он рассчитывает вероятность восходящих ( CALL ) и нисходящих ( PUT ) движений на основе последни
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Scalper Strike
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
отлично работает по тренде идеально подойдет для трейдеров которые торгуют по системе скальпинга . это стрелочный индикатор. как заключать сделки. когда появилась синяя точны нужно открывать сделку на повышение на 1 свечу если таймфрейм м1 то на 1 минунуту и т.д.. если появилась красная точка стоит заключить сделку на понижение на 1 свечу. сигналы индикатора появляются вместе новой свечей рабочая свеча та на которой располагаетса сигнал.
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Индикаторы
Описание: - Day Patten – индикатор помогает выявить закономерности изменения цен для разработки торговых стратегий и алгоритмов Для кого предназначен ? - Для разработчиков торговых стратегий и алгоритмов. - Середньо строчных трейдеров торгующих на тайм фреймах Н1-W1. Особенности индикатора: - присутствует функция экспорта значений индикатора в файл формата csv. - С помощью информационной панели можно проводить экспресс анализ инструмента. - Индикатор подходит для исследования любых торговы
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает какие торговые пары, стратегии, роботы и сигналы, которые Вы используете, являются прибыльными, а какие нет. Статистика сделок и график баланса отображаются в валюте счета и пипсах - для переключения просто кликните на график. кнопка "$"(вверху слева) - свернуть\развернуть и перемещение панели индикатора кнопка ">"(внизу справа) - растягивание и сброс к изначальному размеру Статистика сделок 1 строка - баланс счета, текущая прибыль и лот открытых торгов; 2 строка - количест
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Сам WPR является одним из лучших осцилляторов для скальпинга. - Индикатор "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" позволяет отображать быструю и медленную скользящие средние осциллятора WPR. - Индикатор позволяет отслеживать ценовые коррекции на ранних стадиях. - Этот индикатор очень легко настроить с помощью параметров, его можно использовать на любом таймфрейме. - Условия входа на покупку и продажу показаны на изображениях.
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
ForexGumpOopster
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
ForexGumpOopster  - этот индикатор разрабатывался для определения направления тренда и точек разворота цены на таймфреймах H1, H4, D1. Настройки по умолчанию стоят для валютной пары GBPUSD. Для валютной пары EURUSD таймфрейм H1, H4, D1 рекомендуем в настройках индикатора изменить параметр "smooth=5". Данный индикатор хорошо подойдет для трейдеров которые торгуют по системе скальпирования. Стрелками на экране индикатор указывает точки разворота цены, а линиями показывает направление тренда.  Алг
Absolute price
Aleksey Ivanov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Absolute price предназначен для профессионалов, оценивающих  фундаментальные тенденции рынка. Он вычисляет индекс любого инструмента и анализирует его.              Индекс валюты государства показывает реальную покупательную способность этой валюты, а динамика этого индекса динамику экономического состояния   соответствующего   государства. Анализ   индексов обоих валют, входящих в валютную пару,   позволяет гораздо надежнее идентифицировать   тренд этой валютной пары и о
Italo Trend Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
4.76 (33)
Индикаторы
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
Analytical cover MT4
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Analytical cover - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Analytical cover хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Analytical cover это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отр
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает потенциальный направление тренда по циклично-волновой зависимости. Таким образом, все лучи пересечения будут оптимальными лучами, в направлении которых ожидается движение цены с учетом периода индикатора. Лучи можно использовать как направление потенциального движения рынка. Но не надо забывать, что подход должен быть комплексным, сигналы индикатора требуют дополнительной информации для входа в рынок.
Deep Moving Average MT4
Marat Sultanov
Индикаторы
У каждого индикатора есть свои достоинства и недостатки. Трендовые показывают хорошие сигналы во время тренда, но запаздывают во время флэта. Флэтовые прекрасно себя чувствуют во флэте, но при наступлении тренда сразу же умирают. Все это не было бы проблемой, если было бы просто предсказать, когда тренд сменится флэтом, а флэт сменится трендом, но на практике это крайне серьезная задача. Что если разработать такой алгоритм, который сможет в индикаторе устранить недостатки и усилить его достоинс
Gann Grid
Iurii Tokman
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает линии Ганна для одного дня. Работает только на периодах меньших дневного. Описание настроек индикатора: Count_Bars - количество дневных баров для отображения линий Ганна. При =0, отображается на всей доступной истории баров. scaleGann1 - масштаб для линии 1 (количество пунктов на бар) clrGann1 - цвет линии 1 styleGann1 - стиль линии 1 widthGann1 - толщина линии 1 scaleGann2 - масштаб для линии 2 clrGann2 - цвет линии 2 styleGann2 - стиль линии 2 widthGann2 - толщина л
Basic Theme Builder
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Basic Theme Builder: Упростите Настройку Ваших Графиков Измените ваш торговый опыт с помощью индикатора   Basic Theme Builder , универсального инструмента, предназначенного для упрощения настройки внешнего вида графиков в MetaTrader 4. Этот интуитивно понятный индикатор предлагает удобную панель, которая позволяет легко переключаться между различными темами и цветовыми схемами, улучшая как визуальную привлекательность, так и функциональность вашей торговой среды.   Free MT5 version Индикатор  
FREE
Trend Levels
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор   упрощает процесс принятия решений, распознавая развороты с помощью встроенного алгоритма, а затем подтверждает сигналы на уровнях поддержки/сопротивления. Таком образом индикатор отслеживает рыночный тренд с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя резкие колебания рынка и шумы вокруг средней цены. Индикатор можно использовать как для пипсовки на мелких периодах, так и для долгосрочной торговли. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. 94% сделок прибыльные. Тейк-профит больше с
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор является бесспорным лидером среди индикаторов. И для этого утверждения есть веская причина. Индикатор строит очень качественный канал в котором формирует сигналы на вход! Что является идеальной стратегией для трейдера, поскольку трейдер всегда колеблется при выборе стратегии для работы. То есть данный индикатор позволит вам решить дилемму выбора работы по тренду или в канал, поскольку совмещает эти две основные концепции. Работа с индикатором очень проста - вы просто реагируете
The Pulse mt4
Roman Kuleshov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Pulse - это индикатор, который показывает период накопления в реальном времени. Простыми словами: Накопление — это когда "умные деньги" тихо собирают актив, прежде чем запустить мощное движение на рынке. На графике это выглядит как будто цена "застряла" в одном диапазоне. Это и есть фаза накопления — кто-то готовится к большому ходу. И если ты научишься замечать эти моменты — когда рынок будто "замирает", но при этом чувствуется напряжение, — ты можешь оказаться в нужном месте в нужное врем
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Индикаторы
Новая, более точная версия индикатора  Xmaster . Более 200 трейдеров с разных стран мира провели на своих ПК более 15000 тестов разных комбинаций этого индикатора, чтобы получить максимально эффективную и точную формулу. И вот мы Вам представляем индикатор " Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint " который показывает точные сигналы и не перерисовывается. Так же этот индикатор отправляет сигналы трейдеру на email и push. Он постоянно с приходом каждого нового тика, анализирует рынок по более
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Индикаторы
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
PW Oscillator
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (1)
Индикаторы
PW Oscillator   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно ис
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend PA для определения тренда использует  Price Action  и собственный алгоритм фильтрации. Такой подход помогает точно определять точки входа и текущий тренд на любом таймфрейме. Индикатор использует собственный алгоритм анализа изменения цены и Price Action. Что дает Вам преимущество без задержек распознать новый зарождающийся тренд с меньшим количеством ложных срабатываний. Условия фильтрации тренда можно подобрать в настройках индивидуально под Ваш стиль торговли. Индикатор отмеча
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор VR Grid разработан для создания графической сетки с настройками, определяемыми пользователем. В отличие от стандартной сетки VR Grid используется для построения круглых уровней . В зависимости от выбора пользователя, шаг между круглыми уровнями может быть произвольным. Кроме того, в отличие от других индикаторов и утилит, VR Grid сохраняет положение сетки даже при изменении временного периода или перезагрузке терминала. Настройки, set файлы, демо версии, инструкции, решение проблем, мо
FREE
Combined MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Индикаторы
Welcome to Investment Castle products   This product is exclusively available in the MQL5 market and is not available and will not be available anywehere else. The Combined indicator is a multi-time frame indicator and it is built using 3 indicators: Bands indicator which draws the support and resistance key levels   using up to 5 different time frames Patterns indicator which draws the chart patterns using up to 6 different time frames Spots indicator which shows the common candlestick pattern
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku для MT4. - Индикатор Ichimoku - один из самых мощных трендовых индикаторов. HTF означает - Higher Time Frame. - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для трендовых трейдеров, а также в сочетании с входами Price Action. - Индикатор HTF Ichimoku позволяет прикрепить Ichimoku с более высокого таймфрейма к текущему графику. - Восходящий тренд - красная линия над синей (и обе линии над облаком) / Нисходящий тренд - красная линия под синей (и обе линии под облаком). - О
BreakEven Line
Chantal Sala
Индикаторы
BreakEven Line – очень полезный и простой в использовании индикатор. Если по одному символу открыто несколько позиций, индикатор отображает уровень безубытка. Индикатор графически прост, не загромождает график и может быть настроен по вашему вкусу. Отображение линии на графике можно отключать. Входные параметры View Breakeven line (line on/off) – отображать линию безубытка (line on/off) Breakeven line color (to change the line color) – цвет линии безубытка Breakeven line style – стиль линии без
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Индикаторы
"Тренд - друг трейдера" . Это одна из самых известных пословиц в трейдинге, потому что правильное определение тренда может помочь заработать. Однако проще сказать о торговле по тренду, чем сделать, потому что многие индикаторы основаны на развороте цены, а не на анализе тренда. Они не очень эффективны при определении периодов тренда или в определении того, сохранится ли этот тренд. Мы разработали индикатор Trendiness Index , чтобы попытаться решить эту проблему. Индикатор определяет силу и напра
Currency Index Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Индикаторы
Мониториг текущей силы 8 основных валют Моя  Многофункциональная утилита 1:  содержит более 66 функций, включая этот индикатор  |   свяжитесь со мной  если у вас есть вопросы   |    Версия MT5 Индикатор отображается в отдельном окне, его можно переместить в любое место на графике. В настройках ввода   вы можете настроить: Тема интерфейса : темная / белая; Префикс и суффикс,  если валютные пары у вашего брокера их имеют: (например, если символ — "EURUSD .pro ", пожалуйста, установите " .pro " к
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 26% Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:  
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
Индикатор заранее определяет уровни и зоны разворота рынка , позволяет дождаться возврата цены к уровню и войти в начале нового тренда, а не в его конце. Он показывает разворотные уровни , где рынок подтверждает смену направления и формирует дальнейшее движение. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Сканер разворотных конструкций для всех инструментов Автоматическое отслеживание всех
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Индикаторы
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Трендовые индикаторы являются одними из направлений технического анализа для применения в торговле на финансовых рынках. Индикатор Angular Trend Lines - комплексно определяет трендовое направление и формирует сигналы для входа. Помимо сглаживания среднего направления свечей в нем используется еще и угол наклона трендовых линий. В качестве основы угла наклона был взят принцип построения углов Ганна. В техническом анализе индикаторе совмещено свечное сглаживание и геометрия графика. Есть два ти
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
Индикаторы
СЕЙЧАС СКИДКА 31% !!! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и секретную формулу. Всего на ОДНОМ графике он выдает алерты по всем 28 валютным парам. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, ведь вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования! Построенный на новых базовых алгоритмах, он позволяет еще
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Другие продукты этого автора
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. By utilizing advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden market movements known as price spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential market reversals and displays buy and sell signals directly on the chart .
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 4 The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an automated trading system developed based on spike detection , Unicorn trading methodology , and Poursamadi’s proprietary rules , designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. By combining advanced price action analysis , Breaker Block structures , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , this robot identifies low-risk, high-probability trade opportunities and executes them automatically or semi-
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв