King Gold Xauusd Trend Scalper

King Gold XAUUSD Trend Scalper is an automated MT5 Expert Advisor focused on trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a strict trend + momentum breakout logic and multiple safety protections. It is designed to trade selectively (not “always in the market”) and avoid low-quality conditions such as wide spread or weak volatility.

What This EA Does

  • Trades XAUUSD using a trend + momentum confirmation approach

  • Executes only on new candle / new bar to reduce noise entries

  • Uses market condition filters to avoid “random” trades during weak or unstable phases

Core Logic (High Level)

  • Spread Filter: avoids entries when spread is too high

  • Volatility Filter (ATR): blocks low-volatility and extreme-volatility zones (configurable)

  • Strength Filter (ADX + DI): confirms direction and requires momentum strength

  • Breakout + Strong Candle Momentum: requires breakout beyond recent range plus strong candle body confirmation

  • Optional Close & Reverse: can close opposite positions if a new confirmed direction appears (depending on settings)

Risk Management & Protection

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (based on your settings)

  • Max positions / Max layers control (prevents uncontrolled stacking)

  • Built-in daily limits / cooldown / safety guards (when enabled)

  • Designed to reduce trades during risky conditions such as spread spikes and unstable volatility

Recommended Use

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1 or M5 (use the timeframe matching your set file / configuration)

  • Account Types: Hedging or Netting supported

  • Broker: low spread, fast execution (Gold is sensitive to spread & slippage)

  • VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation

Deposit & Lot Guidance

  • Minimum deposit: $100

  • Suggested deposits for smoother operation: $500 – $1000

  • Start with small lot (example 0.01) and scale responsibly based on your risk tolerance.

Strategy Tester Note

Backtest results depend heavily on broker data quality, spread, commission, execution model, and tick history. Always forward test on demo first before running on a real account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Pricing

  • 🎄 Christmas Promo Price: $79 (limited time)

  • Normal Price: $499

Support

Support is provided via:

  • MQL5 Product Comments

  • MQL5 Messages
    (No external messenger links.)


