Gold Rush Signal Simple EA

🚀 Unlock Your Gold Trading Potential with Gold Rush Signal Simple EA!

Are you ready to experience a sophisticated and disciplined approach to Gold (XAUUSD) trading? The Gold Rush Signal Simple Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful, ready-to-use tool designed to automate your M5 timeframe trading with a focus on smart risk management and clear entry signals.

We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

This isn't your average, high-risk system. The Gold Rush Signal Pro EA is built for sustainability: it does NOT use risky Martingale or Grid trading techniques. Instead, it employs a combination of popular, reliable indicators to pinpoint high-probability trades, helping you stay profitable while protecting your capital.

🌟 Key Advantages and Powerful Features

  • Intelligent Entry Signals: The EA uses a dual-confirmation system combining the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter. It waits for the RSI to cross specific overbought/oversold levels, confirming the signal's strength, and then checks the long-term EMA for trend alignment—ensuring you enter trades with the trend on the D1 timeframe.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Forget static lot sizes! The EA incorporates a Probability-Based Lot Sizing system. This feature calculates your lot size based on a configurable Risk Percentage and the perceived signal probability, scaling your position size automatically for better risk control. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153990)

  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits with an intelligent trailing stop. The stop loss only starts trailing after the position has moved into a significant profit (defined by the ATR Profit Multiplier), allowing maximum potential gain while locking in profits as the market moves in your favor. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153990)

  • Daily Drawdown Protection: Trading discipline is built in. Set a Daily Cut Loss Percentage (e.g., 8.0%). If your equity drops below this daily threshold, the EA automatically closes all positions and stops trading for the day, protecting you from overexposure and ensuring a fresh start tomorrow. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153990)

  • Volatility and Time Filtering: The EA checks market Volatility (ATR) before trading, helping to avoid entry during excessively flat or non-volatile periods. It also features configurable Trading Hours to focus your activity during specific, high-opportunity market sessions.

  • Ready for Gold (XAUUSD M5): This EA is pre-optimized and ready-to-use for trading Gold on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. Simply attach it to your chart and start harnessing its power!


🛠️ Fully Customizable Parameters

The Gold Rush Signal Pro EA offers a comprehensive set of inputs, allowing you to fine-tune the strategy to your preferred risk tolerance and market conditions:

  • RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153990)

  • Lots: Fixed Lot Size (used if RiskPercentage is 0).

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines the server hours for trading.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to check for minimum market volatility before entry.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum daily percentage loss before trading is stopped. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153990)

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the trailing stop mechanism. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153990)

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Multiplier to determine the profit level required to activate the trailing stop. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153990)

  • DayRange: Number of daily bars used for Take Profit calculation based on average daily range.

  • RSIPeriod / RSIBuyLevel / RSISellLevel: Settings for the primary Relative Strength Index signal.

  • UseEMAFilter: Enable/disable the long-term trend filter.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Settings for the Exponential Moving Average trend filter (e.g., PERIOD_D1 for Daily trend).

  • MagicNumber: Unique ID to manage trades opened by this EA.

Don't miss out on a smarter, safer way to trade Gold. Download the Gold Rush Signal Simple EA today and take the first step towards systematic, disciplined, and potentially more profitable trading!


