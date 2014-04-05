Professional MT5 commodity strength dashboard with real-time dominance scoring, correlation analysis, and smart entry detection for Gold, Silver, Oil, and Metals traders.

Institutional Commodity Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

The SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance is a professional-grade market intelligence indicator built for traders who demand precision, structure, and clarity when trading commodities.

Designed by SynaptixQuant Capital, this tool analyzes real-time strength, momentum, and correlation across major commodity markets — delivering actionable insights without chart clutter.

SUPPORTED MARKETS

Core Commodities (vs USD)

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver (XAGUSD)

Platinum (XPTUSD)

Palladium (XPDUSD)

Copper (XCUUSD)

WTI Crude Oil (WTIUSD)

Brent Crude (XBRUSD)

Natural Gas (XNGUSD)

Extended Currency Variants

XAUEUR, XAGEUR

XAUAUD, XAGAUD

KEY FEATURES

Real-Time Dominance Dashboard

Displays all commodities ranked by relative strength versus USD. Instantly identify leaders, laggards, and rotation zones.

Proprietary Strength Scoring

Dynamic scoring adapts to volatility and momentum, offering a clear view of institutional pressure and directional bias.

Momentum & Acceleration Metrics

Measures speed and rate of change — helping traders anticipate continuation or exhaustion before price reacts.

Correlation Matrix

Visual correlation mapping reveals positive and inverse relationships between commodities, improving diversification and hedging decisions.

Signal Panels (LONG / SHORT)

Automatically ranks opportunities based on strength imbalance and confirmation logic.

CAD – Clustered Aggregated Data Signals

Advanced multi-factor logic combining momentum, strength, and volatility to generate high-probability entry signals.

Signalling System

Highlights when high-quality conditions are met. Fully configurable for precision trading.

TRADING BENEFITS

For Day Traders

Rapid identification of strong and weak commodities

Momentum-based entries during high-volatility sessions

For Swing Traders

Trend confirmation through strength differentials

Correlation awareness for portfolio alignment

For Position Traders

Macro strength context

Cross-asset confirmation across metals and energy

CUSTOMIZATION & CONTROL

Adjustable sensitivity levels

Custom color themes

Signal threshold filtering

Distance filtering

Broker symbol suffix compatibility

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS TOOL