Golden Receiver Grid EA
- Эксперты
- Perapot Chanyuenyong
- Версия: 4.0
- Обновлено: 25 декабря 2025
- Активации: 5
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account Type: Standard or Cent (Cent is recommended)
- Minimum Balance:
- $2,000 for standard account (Recommended $4,000)
- $500 for cent account (Recommended $1,000)
- Trading pair: XAUUSD, BTCUSD
- Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.
- Initial Lot: Starting volume for the first trade.
- Lot Multiplier: Scaling factor for subsequent grid levels.
- InpMaxDrawdownPct: The "Emergency Exit" percentage (e.g., 30%).
- InpMinMarginLevel: The safety threshold for new grid orders (e.g., 300%).
- Grid Step (Pips): Distance between orders.
- Take Profit (Pips): Target for individual orders or the whole basket.
Golden Receiver Grid EA is a professional-grade trading robot engineered for traders who demand the performance of a grid system combined with institutional-level risk management.
Setup & Recommendations
Input Parameters
- Initial Lot: 0.1
- Lot Multiplier: 1.0 (no multiplier)
- InpMaxDrawdownPct: N/A (recommend to test your set-up and protect balance using grid space and lot size)
- InpMinMarginLevel: N/A (recommend to test your set-up and protect balance using grid space and lot size)
- Grid Step (Pips):
- Maximise profit: 500 pips
- Balance: 1,500 pips
- Conservative: 2500 pips
- Take Profit (Pips): equal to grid step
Recommend Input Parameters for XAUUSD Cent Account
View EA Trading Account Performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350408