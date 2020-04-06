Cable Trinity Pro
- Эксперты
- Mohd Feroze
- Версия: 1.4
- Активации: 5
Smart GBPUSD London Scalper | Trades Only When Probability Is High
❌ Tired of fake Monday moves?
❌ Frustrated by random Friday volatility?
Cable Trinity Pro is a professional GBPUSD (Cable) scalping Expert Advisor designed to trade only when the market statistically performs best — during institutional London-session momentum.
Instead of trading every day and exposing your account to unnecessary noise, Cable Trinity Pro uses a Smart Calendar Logic to trade only on high-probability days:
- Tuesday
- Wednesday
- Thursday
This selective approach helps reduce drawdown, avoid low-quality setups, and focus purely on precision trades.
Why Cable Trinity Pro Is Different
Most EAs trade 24/5 and rely on luck.
Cable Trinity Pro trades less, but smarter.
- ✔ Skips low-volume Mondays
- ✔ Avoids unpredictable Fridays
- ✔ Trades only during London Open volatility
- ✔ Designed exclusively for GBPUSD
Ideal for traders who prefer quality over quantity.
Strategy Overview
Cable Trinity Pro uses a Momentum Dip-Buy & Pullback Strategy:
- Monitors the Asian Session range
- Enters trades during London Open (08:00 – 12:00 server time)
- Confirms direction using a Higher Timeframe (H1) Moving Average
- Avoids “falling knife” entries by trading only in trend direction
The strategy is optimized to capture institutional liquidity moves commonly seen on GBPUSD.
Key Features
- Trinity Calendar Logic
Automatically disables trading on Mondays and Fridays to avoid fake breakouts and erratic price action.
- Smart Recovery Engine
Uses a controlled recovery mechanism (Multiplier 2.0) designed to efficiently exit trades during strong London volatility.
- Auto-Compounding Mode
Optional aggressive growth mode designed for small to medium accounts ($500+).
- News & Spread Protection
Built-in spread filter pauses trading during abnormal volatility and low-liquidity spikes.
- Professional Dashboard
Real-time monitoring of Profit, Equity, Drawdown, and Trading Status.
Who Should Use This EA?
- ✔ Traders focused on GBPUSD only
- ✔ Traders who prefer low-frequency, high-quality setups
- ✔ Users comfortable with recovery-based systems
- ✔ Accounts starting from $500+
- ✔ Traders who want London-session precision
Not recommended for:
• Very small accounts
• Traders seeking high trade frequency
• Users unfamiliar with recovery systems
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: GBPUSD only
- Timeframe: M15
- Trading Days: Tuesday – Thursday (automatic)
- Session: London Open
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recovery mode)
- Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended
- Account Type: Standard / ECN / Raw Spread
Tip: Always test using the Rent option on a demo account before live trading.
Important Risk Warning
This Expert Advisor uses a recovery multiplier system.
While this can help recover losses efficiently and maintain a high win rate, it carries higher risk than non-recovery strategies.
This EA is designed for aggressive growth and should be used only with proper risk understanding.
Always test on a demo account before running on a live account.
Developer Information
Developed by Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)
Professional Trading Solutions
Check my MQL5 profile for more Expert Advisors and trading tools.