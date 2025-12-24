Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MT5

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a hybrid trading system that integrates multiple advanced technical analysis tools to generate high-quality trading signals. By combining trend, momentum, and pressure-based indicators, it aims to reduce false signals and improve entry accuracy.

Core Components of the Indicator

The Lion Arrow Super Arrow indicator is built on several key analytical elements:

  • Fast Moving Average: Reacts quickly to price changes and helps identify short-term market movements
  • Slow Moving Average: Determines the dominant market trend and filters out temporary price noise
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI): Measures momentum and identifies overbought and oversold conditions
  • Magic Filter: A proprietary algorithm designed to eliminate weak or low-probability signals
  • Bull Power & Bear Power: Indicators that assess buying and selling pressure to confirm trend strength

 

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Indicator Categories

Signal & Forecast MT5 Indicators
Trading Assist MT5 Indicators
Momentum Indicators

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Elementary

Indicator Type

Reversal Indicator

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Supported Markets

Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Stocks & Shares
Commodities
Indices
Binary Options

 

How the Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Works

The indicator analyzes data from all its internal components simultaneously and generates a trading signal only when all conditions align in the same direction. This multi-layer confirmation process significantly enhances signal reliability.

Signal Generation Logic

  • Bullish Market: A green arrow appears on the previous candle
  • Bearish Market: A red arrow appears on the previous candle

Displaying signals on the prior candle helps confirm market conditions, though it may introduce a slight entry delay.

 

Buy Signal Conditions (Uptrend)

In bullish market conditions, the following criteria must be met:

  • The fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average
  • RSI remains above the 50 level with an upward slope
  • Bull Power is positive and increasing

Once all conditions are satisfied, the indicator confirms a bullish trend and plots a green arrow, signaling a potential buy opportunity.

 

Sell Signal Conditions (Downtrend)

During bearish market conditions:

  • Selling pressure dominates the market
  • Trend and momentum indicators align downward

The indicator plots a red downward arrow on the previous candle, highlighting a potential sell or short trade opportunity.

 

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Settings (MT5)

The indicator provides a flexible settings panel that allows traders to customize performance based on their strategy:

  • Fast Moving Average Period
  • Slow Moving Average Period
  • RSI Period
  • Magic Filter Period
  • Bollinger Bands Period, Shift & Deviation
  • Bull Power Period
  • Bear Power Period
  • Utstup: Signal sensitivity level

Alert Options

  • Sound alerts
  • Email notifications
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Adjustable alert interval and message subject

 

Conclusion

The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful hybrid trading tool designed to deliver precise buy and sell signals.

By combining moving averages, RSI, a proprietary magic filter, and Bull & Bear Power indicators, it performs comprehensive market analysis across multiple assets and timeframes.

The use of confirmed arrow signals on the previous candle makes this indicator particularly suitable for traders seeking higher accuracy and reduced false entries in both bullish and bearish market conditions.


