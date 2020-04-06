Signal King Simple EA

👑 Signal King EA: Master the Market with Precision

Tired of complex trading strategies and inconsistent results? The Signal King Simple EA (Expert Advisor) is your new command center for automated trading, meticulously engineered for high-performance execution on the volatile Gold market (XAUUSD).

This is not just another trading bot. It's a calculated, self-adjusting system that spots high-probability entry points using a refined Signal King indicator, fortified by crucial momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation factors. Forget risky, outdated methods—the Signal King EA operates with a strict, advanced money management approach, steering clear of dangerous Martingale and Grid strategies.

🚀 Key Advantages You Will Experience:

  • Gold Market Focus: Pre-optimized and ready-to-use for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe on your Gold chart, allowing you to capture high-frequency moves in one of the world’s most dynamic assets. We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

  • Intelligent, Safe Money Management: Utilizes a dynamic probability-based lot sizing system. The EA automatically scales your trade size based on the strength of the detected signal, maximizing profit potential on strong setups while protecting capital on weaker ones. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152729)

  • Advanced Trailing Protection: Includes an intelligent ATR-based Trailing Stop that only activates after your trade is in significant profit, securely locking in gains as the market moves in your favor. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152729)

  • Unwavering Capital Security: Features a Daily Cut Loss function, acting as a built-in safety net to cap your losses and preserve your trading equity, ensuring you never over-expose your account. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152729)

  • Non-Hedge, Non-Grid Strategy: Trades responsibly with a straightforward strategy based on trend reversals and continuation, ensuring transparent and manageable risk.

⚙️ Ready-to-Use Parameters (Optimized for Gold M5):

The Signal King EA is designed for simplicity and power. Simply attach it to your M5 Gold chart, and it's ready to execute trades. However, you retain full control through the following customizable inputs:

  • Risk Percentage: Your desired percentage of equity to risk per trade (e.g., set to 1.0 for a 1% risk). Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152729)

  • Lots: Fixed Lot Size (Used if Risk Percentage is disabled).

  • StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred daily trading window to avoid non-optimal market hours.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Control the EA's volatility filter to ensure it only trades in active market conditions.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Set a long-term trend filter (Default: 150-period EMA on Daily) for directional bias.

  • Daily Cut Loss Percentage: Your maximum acceptable equity drawdown for the day.  (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152729)

  • ST_ATRMultiplier / ST_ATRPeriod: The core settings for the proprietary Signal King-based entry system. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152729)

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Customize the trailing stop distance for effective profit protection. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152729)

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiplier that determines the profit level (in ATR units) required to activate the Trailing Stop. (Pro Version. Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152729)

  • DayRange: The lookback period (in days) used to calculate the Take Profit target based on average daily volatility.

Stop wasting time analyzing charts and second-guessing your entries.

The Signal King EA offers you the discipline, the advanced logic, and the capital protection needed to navigate the Gold market with confidence.

Download the Signal King EA today and start trading like royalty!


