Keltner Signal EA

Keltner Signal Pro EA: Master Gold (XAUUSD) Volatility

Stop trading with guesswork and start trading with an edge. The Keltner Signal Expert Advisor is a sophisticated, automated system built exclusively to harness the explosive power of Gold (XAUUSD) with surgical precision. We don't just promise results—we provide them.

This EA is pre-optimized and ready-to-deploy with the exact settings we use ourselves, guaranteeing a true plug-and-play experience that bypasses the complex, frustrating setup process common with other EAs.

We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

Proven Performance and Core Advantages

The system achieves this by focusing on four crucial elements:

  1. High-Probability Entries: The core engine is a refined Keltner Channel Breakout Strategy on the M5 chart. It captures high-momentum moves by waiting for a fast Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to cross the channel, signaling a strong, confirmed breakout that is common in Gold's most lucrative trading sessions.
  2. Dominant Trend Filter: We eliminate most false signals by incorporating a crucial Multi-Timeframe EMA Filter (e.g., Daily). This ensures the EA only fires trades in the direction of the dominant long-term trend, keeping you safe from Gold's notorious, swift reversals.
  3. Intelligent Risk Scaling: Forget fixed risk. Our unique Probability-Based Lot Sizing analyzes the market's confluence of factors to score each setup. The EA then intelligently scales your lot size, allowing you to risk more capital only when the statistical edge is highest, maximizing profit capture. (Pro Version. Download Here www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150935)
  4. Advanced Profit Protection: The Dynamic ATR Trailing Stop is essential for Gold trading. It automatically locks in the massive profits XAUUSD can generate by moving the Stop Loss based on the market's current volatility (Average True Range), protecting your gains before a sudden price retracement erodes them. (Pro Version. Download Here www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150935)
  5. Capital Security: For absolute peace of mind, the Daily Cut-Loss Protection feature instantly closes all trades and halts all activity if your customizable maximum daily loss percentage is reached, shielding your account from catastrophic drawdowns. (Pro Version. Download Here www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150935)

Simple Setup, Powerful Control

The EA parameters have been fully optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe and are ready to use. You only need to attach the EA to the chart.

The optimization results were tested on Exness Cent Account, showing:

Maximum drawdown: 3.46%

Profit factor: 11.18

Initial capital: $100

You can register with Exness via the following link:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

Stop letting Gold's volatility intimidate your manual trading. Download the Keltner Signal Pro EA today and gain a proven, hands-free edge in the XAUUSD market.


