EMA high level indicatorMT5

INDICATOR GEN (EMA HIGH LEVEL) Developer: eggii77

General Description

GEN EMA High Level Ultimate is a sophisticated hybrid trading system for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that combines the speed of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the reliability of a volatility-based trend filter (SuperTrend). This indicator is designed to filter out market "noise" by utilizing a multi-confirmation algorithm: Primary Trend (EMA), Trend Guard (SuperTrend), Momentum (RSI), and Trend Strength (ADX).

Its standout feature is the Smart Fusion Dashboard, which provides instant market status, and a smart notification system that automatically calculates ideal Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels based on current market volatility (ATR).

Key Features

Dual-Layer Trend Strategy: EMA Slope Detection: Detects trend changes based on the slope of the EMA line. The line and candles automatically change color (Lime for Bullish, Red for Bearish, Silver for Sideways). SuperTrend Guard: Acts as a safety filter. BUY signals only appear if the price is above the SuperTrend line, and SELL signals only if below it.

Smart Momentum Filters: RSI Filter: Prevents entries when the market is Overbought or Oversold. ADX Filter: Ensures you only enter the market when the trend has sufficient strength (above a defined minimum), avoiding choppy markets.

Time Management: Built-in Session Filter allows you to restrict signals to specific trading hours (e.g., London or New York sessions).

Smart Notifications with Auto TP/SL: When a signal appears, the indicator not only alerts you but also calculates and displays suggested TP1, TP2, and SL prices based on ATR directly in the notification message (Pop-up, Mobile Push, Email).

Informative Visual Dashboard: Displays real-time data on the chart: Current EMA Value. "Guard" Status (Bullish/Bearish). "Safe SL" Level (Trailing Stop). ADX Trend Strength (Strong/Extreme/Sideways).

Displays real-time data on the chart:

Input Parameters

1. Main Strategy (EMA)

EMA Period: Calculation period for the main trend line.

Calculation period for the main trend line. EMA Method & Price: MA calculation method and applied price (Close, Open, etc.).

2. Trend Guard (SuperTrend)

Use SuperTrend Filter?: Enable/disable the SuperTrend filter.

Enable/disable the SuperTrend filter. SuperTrend ATR Period: ATR period for SuperTrend volatility calculation.

ATR period for SuperTrend volatility calculation. SuperTrend Multiplier: Distance of the SuperTrend line from the price (sensitivity).

3. Filters (RSI + ADX)

Use Filter Logic?: Enable RSI and ADX filters for more accurate signals.

Enable RSI and ADX filters for more accurate signals. RSI Levels: Upper limit (Overbought) and lower limit (Oversold) for entry filtering.

Upper limit (Overbought) and lower limit (Oversold) for entry filtering. Min ADX Power: Minimum trend strength (usually 20-25) required for a valid signal.

4. Time Filter & Smart Targets

Use Time Filter: Restrict signals to specific hours.

Restrict signals to specific hours. Start/End Time: Start and end times for the trading session.

Start and end times for the trading session. TP 1 & TP 2 Ratio: ATR multiplier ratio for calculating profit targets in notifications.

5. Visual & Dashboard

Color Candles?: Colorize candles according to the EMA trend.

Colorize candles according to the EMA trend. Show Dashboard?: Display the information panel on the chart.

Display the information panel on the chart. Notifications: Options for Pop-up Alerts, Mobile Push, Email, and Sound.

Signal Logic

BUY Signal (Blue Arrow): EMA slope turns upward (Positive). Price is above the SuperTrend line (Bullish Guard). RSI is in the safe zone (between levels 30 and 70). ADX is above the minimum level (Strong Trend).

SELL Signal (Red Arrow): EMA slope turns downward (Negative). Price is below the SuperTrend line (Bearish Guard). RSI is in the safe zone. ADX is above the minimum level.



