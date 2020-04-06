Best Robot Scalping XAUUSD
Product Description (English) — MQL5 Market
ROBOT XAUUSD MT5 (King Gold 3.50) is a dedicated XAUUSD (Gold) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade with multi-layer risk controls, live guards, and a clear on-chart dashboard so you can monitor everything in real time.
This EA focuses on disciplined entries, strict trade environment filters (spread, ATR/ADX, news window, cooldown, daily quota), and controlled position management to reduce overtrading and help maintain stable performance.
Key Features
-
XAUUSD-focused logic for Gold volatility behavior
-
Live Guards: spread limit, ATR-based spread guard, ping guard, news window protection, cooldown after close, and daily trade quota
-
Risk & Protection: hard stop loss options (USD / ATR), target profit options, daily protection logic, and lock mechanisms
-
Smart Position Handling: supports one-direction trading mode and controlled add-on entries (when enabled in settings)
-
On-Chart Dashboard: shows account stats, open trades, lots, spread, profit, daily % and total %, DD status, broker time, and EA uptime
-
Telegram Notifications (optional): attach notice + trade notifications (if enabled)
Recommended Setup
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (any broker suffix supported)
-
Timeframe: M1 / M5 recommended (entry execution), with higher TF bias supported
-
Account: Demo first, then Real after stable forward results
-
Risk: Start with small lot, adjust based on equity and broker conditions
Notes
-
Performance depends on broker conditions (spread, execution, slippage, tick quality).
-
Use a low-latency VPS and avoid trading during major high-impact news if you want maximum stability.
🎁 PROMO PRICE
USD 35 until 25 Dec 2025
After that, the normal price will be USD 299.
If you want, I can also write:
-
a shorter “Market Summary” version (3–5 lines),
-
a “Settings Guide” section (what each important input means),
-
and a “Risk Disclaimer” paragraph in clean MQL5 style.