Gold Flow Trader
- Эксперты
- Maicon Rodrigues Reis
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Gold Flow Trader – Official Description
Gold Flow Trader is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), with an absolute focus on operational discipline, risk control, and capital preservation.
This Expert Advisor was designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable, avoiding entries in high-risk environments.
Its objective is not to trade all the time, but to prioritize entry quality, technical structure, and long-term survival.
Operating Mode (IMPORTANT)
👉 This version operates EXCLUSIVELY in BUY positions.
The EA does not open SELL trades in this version.
A dedicated SELL version is currently under development and will be released in the future as a separate product or update, maintaining the same risk-control philosophy.
This decision was made to:
-
Keep the strategy clear and specialized
-
Reduce operational risk
-
Avoid conflicting behavior within Gold market trends
OPERATING TIMEFRAME (MANDATORY)
👉 Gold Flow Trader was developed to operate exclusively on the M3 (3-minute) timeframe.
-
The EA must be used only on M3 charts
-
Usage on other timeframes is not supported
-
Results and behavior outside M3 do not reflect the system’s real operation
All entry logic, filters, blocks, trailing, and Stop Loss calculations were specifically calibrated for M3, taking into account Gold’s microstructure and volatility at this interval.
REQUIRED LEVERAGE
👉 This EA was designed to operate with leverage set to 1:1000.
The lot-sizing logic, margin usage, and internal protection mechanisms were built considering 1:1000 leverage.
Using lower leverage levels (e.g., 1:500, 1:200, 1:100) may:
-
Reduce the maximum allowable lot size
-
Cause order rejections due to insufficient margin
-
Alter the EA’s operational behavior
For correct and intended operation, leverage 1:1000 is mandatory.
Trading Logic
Gold Flow Trader uses:
-
Uptrend confirmation
-
Market flow filters
-
Volatility analysis
-
Intelligent blocking mechanisms in adverse conditions
The system avoids trading when it detects:
-
Excessive spread
-
Low volatility
-
Ranging or unstable market conditions
-
Unfavorable trends on higher timeframes
Each new entry occurs only when ALL technical filters and protection rules are met.
Position Management
Gold Flow Trader may hold more than one BUY position simultaneously, provided that each new trade fully meets the system’s criteria.
Positions are not:
-
Grid-based
-
Martingale
-
Loss-recovery systems
-
Aggressively stacked
Each trade:
-
Is opened independently
-
Has its own individual Stop Loss
-
Respects a minimum delay between entries
-
Can be automatically blocked in case of high floating loss or a losing streak
This approach allows flexibility during bullish trends without compromising risk control.
Key Features
-
Trades XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively
-
BUY-only strategy (this version)
-
Mandatory timeframe: M3
-
Trend and flow-based logic
-
Allows multiple controlled BUY positions
-
Dynamic Stop Loss and trailing based on percentage of Gold price
-
Advanced filters to avoid poor market conditions
-
Built-in protection mechanisms:
-
Progressive trailing stop
-
Blocking new entries based on floating loss
-
Cooldown after losing streaks
-
Optional daily protection
-
Intelligent Lot Control (Capital Protection)
Gold Flow Trader was developed with real concern for user account safety.
The system applies a clear and objective lot-sizing rule, suitable for Gold’s volatility.
Lot allowance rule (based on 1:1000 leverage)
👉 For every USD 1,000 in account balance, up to 0.02 lot is allowed.
Practical examples
-
USD 1,000 → up to 0.02 lot
-
USD 2,000 → up to 0.04 lot
-
USD 5,000 → up to 0.10 lot
-
USD 10,000 → up to 0.20 lot
-
USD 25,000 → up to 0.50 lot
These values represent responsible lot usage, not a requirement.
How Risk Is Kept Under Control
-
The EA does not automatically increase lot size
-
The user selects the final lot
-
Whenever the lot is changed, the system automatically adjusts:
-
Stop Loss
-
Trailing
-
Protection distance
-
Minimum locked profit
-
Loss-based blocking mechanisms
-
This ensures that risk remains proportional, avoiding dangerous configurations.
Risk Management (Transparent)
Even with all protections in place:
-
Losses can occur
-
Drawdowns are part of trading
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
Gold Flow Trader does not promise profits and does not eliminate risk.
It is intended for traders who value control, consistency, and longevity, not unrealistic promises.
Recommended Usage
-
Use conservative lot sizes
-
Trade with:
-
A reliable broker
-
Stable spread conditions
-
M3 timeframe (mandatory)
-
1:1000 leverage (mandatory)
-
Final Notice
Gold Flow Trader is a technical and disciplined system, focused exclusively on BUY operations in this version.
It does not aim to “win every trade” and does not rely on risky shortcuts.
Its purpose is to trade with method, control risk, and protect capital, even under adverse market conditions