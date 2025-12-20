Relative Currency Power

This indicator, Relative Currency Power, is a sophisticated real-time currency strength meter designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides a visual representation of individual currency performance and relative pair strength through dynamic scaling and momentum tracking.

1. Indicator Description

The tool acts as a "Heatmap" for the Forex market, calculating the net movement of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) against a broad basket of peers. It simplifies complex market data into two primary tables that help you identify the strongest and weakest currencies at any given moment.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Auto-Scaling: Bars automatically adjust their width based on the maximum market movement, ensuring the visualization is always clear regardless of volatility.
  • Timeframe-Sensitive Momentum: Uses real-time candle data to show if a currency is currently gaining or losing power relative to the previous candle of your selected timeframe.
  • Relative Strength Sorting: Automatically ranks currency pairs from the highest potential trade setup to the lowest.

2. Reading the Tables

Upper Table: Individual Currency Index

This table represents the "Source of Power." It shows how much each individual currency has moved as a percentage over the defined lookback period.

  • Currency Code (CCY): The name of the currency (e.g., USD, JPY).
  • The Power Bar: The length of the bar shows its relative strength compared to other currencies.
  • The Figures (%): The exact percentage of movement, color-coded to match the bar.
  • Momentum Arrows:
    • (Up): Strength is increasing compared to the previous candle.
    • (Down): Strength is decreasing compared to the previous candle.
    • • (Dot): No change since the last update.

Lower Table: Major & Minor Pairs Matrix

This table displays the "Relative Delta" between two currencies (Base Currency Index minus Quote Currency Index).

  • Pair Name: The specific Forex pair (e.g., EURUSD).
  • The Delta Bar: Visualizes the "gap" between the two currencies.
  • Sorting: If enabled, the pairs with the largest gaps (strongest trends) move to the top of the list.
  • Color Stages:
    • Lime: Strong Bullish Momentum.
    • Green: Moderate Bullish Momentum.
    • Orange: Moderate Bearish Momentum.
    • Red: Strong Bearish Momentum.

3. Menu Instructions (Settings)

You can customize the indicator behavior through the Inputs tab in the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 settings menu:

Section

Parameter

Description

SENSITIVITY

LookbackBars

Sets the number of candles used to calculate strength (e.g., 50 bars).

SORTING

Enable_Relative_Sort

Toggle True to rank pairs by strength, or False for alphabetical order.

APPEARANCE

Theme

Choose between Dark or Light mode for your chart background.

APPEARANCE

HeaderColor

Customizes the color of the main dashboard titles.

PAIR SETTINGS

SymbolSuffix

Enter broker suffixes like .m or + if your symbols aren't standard.

PAIR SELECTION

EURUSD, etc.

Set to True or False to show/hide specific pairs from the lower matrix.

4. How to Trade with this Indicator

  1. Find the Extreme Indexes: Look at the upper table for a currency in Lime (Strong) and another in Red (Weak).
  2. Confirm Momentum: Ensure the Lime currency has an arrow and the Red has a arrow.
  3. Locate the Pair: Find the corresponding pair in the lower matrix (it should be at the very top if sorting is on).
  4. Execute: High-probability trades occur when you "Buy the Strong and Sell the Weak".

