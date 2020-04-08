Stop guessing entries. Confirm them.

Entry Confirm provides one-click, rule-based confirmation alerts for objective trade entries. Alerts are placed manually and trigger only when your conditions are met.

No auto signals. No repainting. No black-box logic.

Built for entries — and equally effective for scale-in timing, and stop-loss adjustments using one consistent, rule-based method.





Confirmation Methods :

Choose one of below confirmation types for consistent use:



Candle Body Break

Candle Wick Break

Break of Structure (BoS)

Price Break of MA

MA Slope Reversal

Parabolic SAR Reversal

RSI Hook (OB / OS)

Stochastic Hook (OB / OS)





All confirmations are transparent, and rule-based.



