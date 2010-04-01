Twitter Model MMXM Indicator in ICT style for MT5

Twitter Model MMXM Indicator (ICT Style) for MetaTrader 5

The Twitter Model MMXM Indicator (ICT Style) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to help traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones using key Smart Money and ICT concepts. This indicator focuses on detecting liquidity grabs, Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and CISD levels, offering structured trade setup signals based on institutional price behavior.

The tool monitors the daily high and low within a 24-hour cycle, applying sweep logic and CISD confirmation to highlight potential market turning points. It also marks the New York session opening on the chart with a grey vertical line, allowing traders to align their analysis with one of the most active trading sessions.

Twitter Model MMXM Indicator Specifications

The table below summarizes the main technical features of the indicator:

Feature Description Category ICT – Smart Money – Liquidity Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Reversal & Continuation Time Frame 15-Minute Trading Style Scalping & Intraday Trading Market All Markets (Forex, Crypto, Indices, etc.)

Twitter Model MMXM Indicator Overview

The indicator identifies trade opportunities when price action creates a false breakout above or below the previous day’s high or low. If price re-enters the prior range within six candles, the indicator labels the move as a “Sweep.”

Once a valid CISD structure is confirmed following the sweep, the indicator draws a red dashed horizontal line at the CISD level, highlighting a potential entry zone.

Bullish Market Scenario

On the AUD/CAD 15-minute chart, the indicator detected a temporary move below the previous day’s low, followed by a strong bullish candle reclaiming the range. This action triggered a Sweep signal, and the corresponding CISD level was marked with a red dashed line, indicating a possible bullish trade setup.

Bearish Market Scenario

A similar setup appeared on the 15-minute Solana (SOL) chart, where price briefly broke above the prior day’s high before quickly reversing back into the range. This behavior activated a bearish CISD signal, offering confirmation for potential short positions.

Twitter Model MMXM Indicator Settings

The indicator provides several adjustable settings to enhance precision and adaptability:

· Use FVG Filter: Enables Fair Value Gap detection to filter valid setups

· Is the Server Time in Europe: Adjusts time calculations for European-based servers

· Difference Between Server and GMT: Manually aligns server time with GMT

Tip: Always enable the “Use FVG Filter” option to ensure accurate detection of valid Fair Value Gap zones.

Conclusion

The Twitter Model MMXM Indicator (ICT Style) for MT5 tracks key liquidity levels, including daily highs and lows, while visually mapping the New York trading session. By combining liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, and CISD structures, it delivers precise trade setups rooted in Smart Money and ICT methodologies, making it a valuable analytical tool for experienced intraday and scalping traders.