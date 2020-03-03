EAVIE Bot Trading

📈 Real-time Dashboard

  • Account Information: Server, ID, Equity
  • Market Prices: Real-time Bid, Ask, Spread
  • Tick Volume: Current candle volume with trend-based coloring
  • Position Statistics:
    • Number of open Buy/Sell orders
    • Total lots per direction
    • Real-time Profit/Loss per direction
  • Daily Statistics: Today's profit, win/loss ratio
  • Candle Countdown: Time remaining until candle close

🛡️ Break Even Auto (Automatic Break-Even)

  • Automatically calculates accurate break-even point for Buy, Sell, and mixed positions
  • Auto-activates when price reaches configured distance
  • Draws visual line on chart
  • Closes all positions when price touches break-even point
  • Automatically compensates for Spread and Swap
  • Supports manual activation via button

📉 Trailing Stop Auto (Automatic Profit Protection)

  • Automatically moves stop loss according to profit
  • Activates when price moves beyond break-even point
  • Protects accumulated profits
  • Trailing Stop only moves favorably (never reverses)
  • Draws visual yellow line

🎯 Buy/Sell Stop Orders (Automatic Pending Orders)

  • Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop lines
  • Flexible distance from current price
  • Auto-enters trade when price touches line
  • Automatically sets Stop Loss
  • Removes opposite line when Market order exists

💰 Risk Management

  • Automatic Stop Loss: Closes all positions when maximum loss reached
  • Supports percentage or fixed amount configuration
  • Displays MaxLoss level on dashboard

🎮 Control Panel Buttons

  • Close All: Close all open positions
  • Close Profit: Close only profitable positions
  • Close Loss: Close only losing positions
  • Break Even All: Manual break-even activation

⚙️ Configuration Parameters

🖥️ Interface Settings - HideGrid: Show/hide chart grid

- ShowCountdown: Display candle countdown - CountdownColor: Countdown text color - CountdownSize: Font size - CountdownBarsOffset: Distance from candle

🛡️ Break Even - EnableBreakEvenAuto: Enable/disable automatic mode

- BreakEvenAutoDistance: Activation distance (points) - BreakEvenAutoTolerance: Error compensation factor (1.0-5.0) - BreakEvenAutoTextSize: Text size - BreakEvenAutoTextColor: Text color (default: Yellow)

📉 Trailing Stop - EnableTrailingStopAuto: Enable/disable automatic mode

- TrailingStopDistanceActive: Activation distance - TrailingStopOffset: Trailing distance - TrailingStopTextSize: Text size - TrailingStopTextColor: Text color (default: Yellow)

🎯 Buy/Sell Stop - BuySellStopActive: Enable/disable feature

- BuySellStopDistance: Order placement distance - BuySellStopSLDistance: Stop Loss distance - BuySellStopLotSize: Lot size per order - BuySellStopMaxOrders: Maximum orders per direction

💰 Stop Loss - CutLoss_Percent: true = % | false = USD

- CutLoss_Value: Stop loss value (10 = 10% or 10 USD)


