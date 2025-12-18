AI trade assistant

Trade Assistant MT5 – AI-Powered Trading Confidence & Professional Risk Management

Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced AI-assisted trading panel designed to help traders make more confident, disciplined, and professional trading decisions.

It combines manual trade control, intelligent confidence analysis, and advanced risk management in one powerful MT5 tool.

This assistant does not execute trades automatically.

Instead, it provides AI-driven confidence insights to support your decisions while you stay in full control.

AI Trading Confidence System

AI analyzes market conditions , price behavior , and volatility

Displays a confidence level for Buy or Sell scenarios

Helps reduce emotional and impulsive trading

Supports decision-making without overriding trader control

The AI acts as a decision support layer, not a signal copier or auto-trader.

Easy & Fast Manual Trading

One-click Buy / Sell / Close

Instant execution from the chart

Optimized for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

Professional Risk Management

Automatic lot calculation based on: Balance percentage Equity percentage Fixed lot size

Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit

Capital protection logic for consistent risk exposure

Suitable for prop firm challenges and funded accounts

Advanced Order Control

Close all orders or selective positions

Fast SL/TP modification

Break-even & trade management support

Clear visual panel with real-time updates

Why Use AI-Enhanced Trade Assistant?