Beast Gold

EA Beast Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It integrates momentum analysis and volatility-based models with advanced scalping and position management techniques to enhance performance while maintaining effective risk control.

The system allows users to apply a Moving Average (MA) trend filter to align entries with the prevailing market direction, improving signal quality under trending conditions. The strategy is designed to operate with a relatively wide Stop Loss, enabling dynamic position management and effective handling of floating positions rather than relying on tight, fixed exits.

EA Beast Gold features a clean and user-friendly configuration. Traders can begin with the default settings (optimized for 2-digit Gold pricing) and a recommended starting balance of $500, making it accessible while still robust enough for real market conditions.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 500 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 5000 (points)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 50 (points)
 Max Trades  = 10
 Use MA Trend Filter  = True or False 
 MA Period  = 13
 MA Method  = EMA
 MA Timeframe  = M5
 Time Start  = 01:30
 Time End  = 22:30
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 500

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2300.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

