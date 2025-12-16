Lear to trade like institutions

This is not retail trading. I teach a professional, institutional-grade approach using Sierra Chart—one of the most powerful platforms available for serious traders. You’ll learn how to read true order flow through footprint charts, bid-ask analysis, volume, and real transaction data. This education focuses on how liquidity is actually placed and executed, how large participants enter and exit positions, and why price moves when it does. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or retail concepts, you’ll develop a deep understanding of real market behavior based on actual buying and selling pressure, using tools and methods employed by professional traders.

To get started, contact me directly. After a payment of $250, we will schedule a private Zoom session to begin your onboarding and walk through the tools, platform setup, and methodology.

Рекомендуем также
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Утилиты
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Индикаторы
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
One Click Trader Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
One-Click Trader Utility for MT5 Professional Trading at Your Fingertips One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT5 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $30, transform your trading experience with institutional-grade technology previously available only to professional traders. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution - Open and close positions with a single click, critical for scalpers and news traders Real-Time Market Metrics -
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Индикаторы
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Индикаторы
Индикатор кумулятивной дельты Как считает большинство трейдеров, цена движется под давление рыночных покупок или продаж. Когда кто-то выкупает стоящий в стакане оффер, то сделка проходит как "покупка". Если же кто-то наливает в стоящий в стакане бид - сделка идет с направлением "продажа". Дельта - это разница между покупками и продажами. А кумулятивная дельта - разница между покупками и продажами накопленным итогом за определенный период времени. Она позволяет видеть, кто в настоящий момент конт
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Эксперты
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Эксперты
Moving Average Surfer – Точное захват тренда для MT5 Плывите по рыночным волнам с Moving Average Surfer — советником, созданным для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, эффективность и автоматическое управление рисками. Этот EA объединяет сигналы быстрых и медленных скользящих средних с расширенными рыночными фильтрами, выявляя высоковероятностные торговые возможности. Ключевые особенности: Анализ двух скользящих средних: Использует сигналы быстрой и медленной MA для определения направления рынка
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Утилиты
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Эксперты
СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: $99 (Цена вырастет до $199 после первых 10 продаж) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: Эволюция трендовой торговли для Bitcoin Этот советник (EA) — не просто копия правил "Черепах". Это полная адаптация легендарной системы для высокорискового рынка Bitcoin (BTCUSD) . Мы объединили классический пробой канала Дончиана (Donchian Channel) с уникальным фильтром шести паттернов (Six-Pattern Filter) , чтобы решить главную проблему трендовой торговли — ложные пробои. ОСНОВНАЯ ЛОГИКА Б
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Индикаторы
О индикаторе Этот индикатор основан на моделировании Монте-Карло закрывающих цен финансового инструмента. По определению, Монте-Карло — это статистический метод, используемый для моделирования вероятности различных исходов в процессе, включающем случайные числа, основанные на ранее наблюдаемых результатах. Как это работает? Этот индикатор генерирует несколько сценариев цен для ценной бумаги, моделируя случайные изменения цен с течением времени на основе исторических данных. Каждый пробный запус
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора и
Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
Prabir Sarkar
Утилиты
Smart Trade Manager Pro v1.2 – The Ultimate MT5 Trade Management Tool Take Full Control of Your Trades. Exit Like a Professional. Protect Every Pip. Smart Trade Manager Pro is the most comprehensive trade management utility built for MetaTrader 5. Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Crypto, or Indices — this tool gives you institutional-level control over your exits, risk management, and profit protection. Why exits matter more than entries? Because even the best entry becomes a losing trade wi
Trade History By Magic
Maksim Plotnikov
Утилиты
Trade History By Magic Indicator Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic! Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly. Key Features: Organized Trade Tracking : Displays tra
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Утилиты
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Эксперты
PR EA - Торговая система по паттернам Engulfing Автоматическое определение паттернов Engulfing с подтверждением скользящей средней PR EA - это советник для MetaTrader 5, который идентифицирует и торгует бычьи/медвежьи паттерны Engulfing при подтверждении фильтром скользящей средней. Оптимизирован для работы на 30-минутных таймфреймах с совместимостью с M15 и H1. Ключевые особенности: Распознавание паттернов - Выявляет действительные формации Engulfing Подтверждение тренда - Фильтр SMA 23
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Эксперты
AlphaGain AI – Элитная точность в трейдинге с ИИ AlphaGain AI — мощный экспертный советник (EA) для MetaTrader 5, усиленный искусственным интеллектом и глубоким анализом исторических данных. Предназначен для трейдеров, которые стремятся стабильно получать прибыль, используя машинное обучение и адаптивную логику, подстраивающуюся под рыночные условия. Ключевые особенности: AI‑ядро: на основе свечных форм, зон волатильности и тренд‑логики. Тренирован на более чем 10 летах данных. Умная ст
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Индикаторы
Бесплатная версия ProEngulfing - это QualifiedEngulfing с ограничением на один сигнал в день и меньшим количеством функций. Присоединяйтесь к каналу Koala Trading Solution в сообществе mql5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей о всех продуктах Koala. Ссылка для присоединения ниже: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution Версия для MT4 этого продукта доступна по следующей ссылке: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 Представляем ProEngulfing – ваш профессиона
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Индикаторы
Одна из числовых последовательностей носит название - "Последовательность лесного пожара". Она была признана одной из самых красивых новых последовательностей. Её главная особенность заключается в том, что эта последовательность избегает линейных трендов, даже самых кратковременных. Именно это свойство легло в основу этого индикатора. При анализе финансового временного ряда этот индикатор старается отбросить все возможные варианты тренда. И только если это ему не удается, то он признает наличие
С этим продуктом покупают
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Утилиты
Live Forex Signals предназначен для торговли по сигналам сайта   https://live-forex-signals.com/en  и  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal для MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81445 Параметры Username и Password  если у вас имеется подписка на сайты   live-forex-signals.com / foresignal.com , тогда вам следует заполнить эти параметры своими учетными данными; если подписки нет, тогда оставьте поля пустыми; Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Risk   риск в п
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Утилиты
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Торгуйте на криптобиржах в МТ5! GRat_Crypto — это инструмент для ручной и автоматической торговли, в т.ч ЛЮБЫМИ имеющимися советниками, ЛЮБОЙ криптовалютой на самых популярных криптобиржах в привычной среде MT5 в режиме 24/7. Возможности 1. Доступны ВСЕ инструменты 9 наиболее популярных криптобирж: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken, KuCoin, MEXC  и OKX . 2. Возможность выставлять ЛЮБЫЕ доступные в MT5 типы ордеров, как рыночные, так и отложенные, модифицировать ордера и позиции, у
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Утилиты
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Утилиты
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Утилиты
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Утилиты
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Утилиты
Этот программный продукт не имеет аналогов в мире, поскольку он является универсальным "пультом управления" торговых операций, начиная от получения торговых сигналов, автоматизации входа в позиции, установки стоп-лоссов и тейк-профитов, а также трейлинга прибыли одновременно по множеству сделок в одном открытом окне. Интуитивно понятное управление экспертом в "три клика" на экране монитора позволяет полноценно использовать все его функции на разного рода компьютерах, включая планшетные. Взаимоде
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Утилиты
Утилита позволяет строить различные виды графиков: Секундный график от 1 секунды до 86400 секунд Тиковый график от 1 тика и выше Объемный график Дельтовый график Ренко график Рендж график Демоверсия утилиты https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Встроенные индикаторы для объемного анализа:  дневной профиль рынка и профиль рынка выбираемого таймфрейма, Cluster Search, Imbalance, VWAP, Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL профиль стакана цен вертикальный объем с различными вариантами отображения, дельта
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Утилиты
News Trader Pro - уникальный робот, позволяющий торговать на новостях по вашей стратегии. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных Forex-сайтов. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и настроить стратегию на торговлю по ней, а затем советник News Trader Pro будет торговать автоматически по выбранной стратегии на этой новости. Выход новости позволяет выиграть пипсы, так как в это время, как правило, происходит большое значение цены. Благодаря этому инструменту торговля на новостях стала проще,
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Утилиты
Программа (скрипт) выводит на монитор информацию о корпоративных отчетах и дивидендах акций; информация скачивается с сайта   investing.com: Дата отчета Прибыль на акцию (EPS) Доход (Revenue) Рыночная капитализация Размер дивидендов Дата выплаты дивидендов Дивидендный доход Продукт нельзя протестировать в тестере   (так как там нет возможности получать информацию из интернета). Перед использованием :   н еобходимо добавить   2   URL  https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalend
Virtual Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для полуавтоматической торговли. Применяет невидимые для брокера динамические уровни установки стоп-ордеров, стоп-лосса, тейк-профита и трейлинг-стопа. Подходит для работы с любыми брокерами, включая американских брокеров с требованием FIFO.  MT4 версия советника ссылка Сделки можно открывать при помощи кнопок или линий. Для того чтобы советник открывал позицию по линии: нанесите на график линию и переименуйте. При пересечении ее ценой советник выполнит соответствующую команду. OPEN_SEL
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Утилиты
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
GRID for MT5 - это удобный инструмент для тех кто торгует сеткой ордеров, предназначен для быстрой и комфортной торговли на финансовых рынках FOREX. GRID for MT5 имеет настраиваемую панель со всеми необходимыми параметрами. Подходит как опытным трейдерам так и новичкам. Работает с любыми брокерами, включая Американских брокеров с требованием FIFO - закрытия в первую очередь ранее открытых сделок. Сетка ордеров может быть как фиксированная - ордера открываются с фиксированным шагом, так и иметь д
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Утилиты
1. Фиксирую данные о ценах на каждую транзакцию. Контент файла данных: "время Tick", "цена ASK", "цена BID", "цена SPREAD", "количество предложений Tick". 2. В то же время, создается файл с цитируемыми данными на Один минутный цикл. Содержимое файла данных: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN цен", "ASK HIGH цен", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Утилиты
Я автоматизировал их бизнес-стратегии для использования бинарных MT5 в Интернете и Mt5BridgeBinary наши заказы на ваш счет в Binary, и вы готовы начать работать так просто! Опытные консультанты просты в настройке, оптимизации и тестировании на прочность; Кроме того, в тесте мы можем прогнозировать долгосрочную рентабельность, поэтому мы создали механизмы для Mt5BridgeBinary своих лучших стратегий к Binary. Характеристики: -Вы можете использовать как можно больше стратегий. (Expert Advisor). -
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Утилиты
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита для полуавтоматической торговли, управления ордерами, может быть использована так-же и  для восстановления убыточных позиций на счете. Имеет функцию уменьшения просадки на счете путем перекрытия убыточных ордеров. Может работать с ручными ордерами, ордерами открытыми с панели или ордерами открытыми другим советником. Имеет минимум параметров, легко настраивается, работает с любым количеством ордеров. Для тестирования используйте визуальный режим в тестере стратегий. MT4 version  https://
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
Утилиты
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Indexes MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Утилиты
Акции, входящие в состав индекса, являются одним из драйверов движения. Анализируя финансовые показатели всех элементов индекса, можно предположить дальнейшее развитие ситуации. Программа (скрипт) выводит на монитор корпоративные отчёты акций, входящих в состав индекса, выбранного в настройках.   "Indexes" нельзя протестировать в тестере   (так как там нет возможности получать информацию из интернета). Информация скачивается с сайта investing.com: Дата отчета Прибыль на акцию (EPS) Доход (R
Oracle
Denis Sotnikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Эксперт - торговый помощник, созданный по одноимённой торговой стратегии Оракул в сотрудничестве с ее автором Нео. Определяет на графиках в автоматическом режиме разворотные импульсные модели и строит по ним Вилки Нео - авторский инструмент, позволяющий определять циклы движения цены и указывающий на ожидаемую цель TakeProfit . Поиск ведется на всех заданных периодах графиков одновременно с фильтрацией совпадений. Осуществляется фильтрация неверных Вилок с указанием кода ошибки. Утилита имеет
SystemLiveMxPips
Harold Alonso Hernandez
Утилиты
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Другие продукты этого автора
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Индикаторы
VWAP Scalping Pro – Advanced VWAP & Market Profile System Professional-Grade VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Precision Trading VWAP Scalping Pro is an advanced analytical tool that integrates Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analysis with professional Market Profile visualization. It provides traders with institutional-style insights into price structure, volume distribution, and session dynamics — ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies. Key Features Triple VWAP St
RSI Distance Grid Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
RSI + Grid Distance Strategy with 200 EMA Filter Now Available at the Lowest Price Until January 7, 2026 — It’s Time to Buy! Overview The RSI + Grid Distance Strategy integrates momentum and mean-reversion principles within a structured grid trading framework. By combining the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with dynamic grid levels and a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter, the system seeks to optimize trade timing, trend alignment, and overall position efficiency. Core Logic 1. R
RSI with EMA and Grid System and scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System The RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for traders who seek both consistency and adaptability in dynamic market conditions. Combining two proven strategies, this EA is built for precision entries, controlled risk, and intelligent position management. Strategy 1: RSI + EMA Grid System This strategy uses a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identi
EngulfxPro
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
Engulfx Pro – Advanced Breakout & News-Driven EA for MT5 Engulfx Pro is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand smart decision-making, precision entries, and dynamic risk control. This EA combines high-quality technical confirmations with market timing logic to trade breakouts effectively — while staying ahead of volatility caused by major news events. Whether you're a trend trader or a volatility hunter, Engulfx Pro adapts with two professional-grade strategi
FREE
Strategic Indicator X3 Pro Multi
Domantas Juodenis
Индикаторы
Key Marketing Elements:  Professional Positioning: Premium product language - "Ultimate Professional Trading System" Enterprise terminology - "institutional-quality," "professional-grade" Technical credibility - AI-powered, neural network technology Market compliance - MQL5 certified, fully compliant  Value Proposition Highlights: Triple strategy framework with clear explanations AI/Neural network technology as key differentiator Professional visual interface with specific details Comprehensive
FREE
Stop Loss Hunt Arrows
Domantas Juodenis
Утилиты
Stop Loss Hunting: Market Manipulation Visualized This professional candlestick chart clearly highlights stop loss hunting zones —a common market manipulation tactic used by institutional players. Sharp downward wicks pierce below local support levels, triggering retail traders' stop losses before price reverses sharply in the opposite direction. Each event is marked with precision red arrows , showcasing engineered liquidity grabs designed to shake out weak positions before strong bullish moves
FREE
Banker Scandal SM EQ HL
Domantas Juodenis
Индикаторы
Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 – Advanced Institutional Market Structure Indicator for MT5 Overview The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 is a professional MT5 indicator built to identify Smart Money Concepts (SMC) in real time. It detects Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) patterns — zones that often indicate institutional liquidity targets — helping traders anticipate potential reversals and market manipulation areas. This tool combines price structure, volume profile, and economic event d
Price Action with liquidity traps and Swing
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
PA+LZ Expert Advisor — Precision Trading Powered by Price Action & Liquidity Zones Overview PA+LZ (Price Action + Liquidity Zones) is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want a smart, structured, and institutional-grade trading system. Designed with clean price action logic and intelligent liquidity zone detection, PA+LZ delivers precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent profitability — without relying on unreliable tricks like martingale or random grid spam. Whet
Final Surge Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
FINAL SURGE PRO – The Ultimate Price Action & Breakout Trading EA Version: 1.1 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Developer: fxDreema (2025) License: 1 account per purchase Backtesting & Live Trading Ready  Description Final Surge Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed for serious traders and prop firm challengers. It combines price action , breakout logic , and multi-tier risk management in a smart, automated engine built for profit consistency and capital protection . Engineered using th
PropMasterRiot FX3X
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
PropMasterRiot FX 3X – Adaptive Intelligence for Real-Time Market Engagement PropMasterRiot FX 3X is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for traders who require consistent execution, adaptive strategy logic, and robust session-based precision. Designed with advanced volume profiling and embedded smart logic, this EA integrates market structure recognition with price behavior to deliver actionable decisions under diverse trading conditions. With full multi-session awareness and an embedded ti
Order Flow Absorption
Domantas Juodenis
Индикаторы
Order Flow Absorption (OFA) — Smart Footprint & Volume Panel Unlock true market intent. The Order Flow Absorption (OFA) indicator gives you an institutional view of market dynamics, highlighting aggressive buying/selling zones and footprint imbalances — with a clean, customizable dashboard. Key Features Buyer/Seller Footprint Panel Toggleable real-time panel shows current, previous, and total volume flow between buyers and sellers. Smart Absorption Detection Detects potential buyer or seller
Pro Bounce EA
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
Pro Bouncing EA - Professional Bounce Trading System Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Bounce Strategy Discover the power of professional support and resistance bounce trading with our cutting-edge Expert Advisor that combines advanced pattern recognition, stunning visuals, and bulletproof risk management. Why Pro Bouncing EA is Different  Sierra Chart-Style Professional Interface Dark Blue Chromatic Theme - Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions Real-Time Volume Profile - B
First Range of the Opening Session brake out
Domantas Juodenis
Индикаторы
First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout v10.0 Overview The First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and visualize key trading opportunities during the first hour of major market sessions. This enhanced indicator combines traditional session breakout analysis with advanced market profiling and neural network-inspired news impact assessment. Key Features Multi-Session Analysis Tokyo Session : 00:00-01:00 GM
All in one Chart Patterns Professional Level
Domantas Juodenis
Индикаторы
All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.  CORE FEATU
MP Profile Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Индикаторы
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  MARKET PROFILE PRO - Professional Volume Analysis & Smart Trading Dashboard Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Market Profile Analysis Market Profile Pro brings Wall Street's most pow
Scalping Eagle System FX
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy . It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading , and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1 . If you purchase the full-lifetime version , you will receive free future updates . After purchase,
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
G7FX Trading System
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
G7FX PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Advanced Order Flow + Volume Profile Expert Advisor PROVEN PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL TIMEFRAMES Multi-Timeframe Testing Results: 30-Minute (M30): Multiple pairs tested - Consistent profits across XAUUSD, US500, CADJPY, and more 15-Minute (M15): 350+ trades - Strong performance on currency pairs (EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD) 5-Minute (M5): 5,510 trades executed - Robust scalping capability proven on NZDJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD Tested Account Sizes: $500 - $5,000+  WHAT MAKES G
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв