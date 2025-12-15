Kemet Pro Gold Scaping

5

 KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR

An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily 

for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform

============================================


🔧 SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:

💠 Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

💠 Primary Symbol : XAUUSD

✓ Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol)

✗ Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols

💠 Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized

💠 Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

💠 Account: Type ( ECN )  RAW Spread

💠 Leverage: 1:200 (preferred) up to 1:500 maximum

💠 Minimum Deposit: 250 USD

💠 Initial Lot Size : 0.01

💠 Maximum Allowed Spread: 20 points

💠 Operation:  One symbol per chart

💠 VPS Recommended for stable and continuous execution


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

🔸 The Expert Advisor is optimized for XAUUSD only.

🔸 Performance on other gold-related symbols may be lower.

🔸 Trading results depend on broker conditions, spread,  and execution quality.

🔸 Live trading results may differ from historical data.

🔸 Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended  before live use.

⚠️ This EA does not enter random trades. It may enter only one trade per day,
 or none at all. Trades are executed only when all programmed conditions are met.
◆ This is a selective, quality-focused strategy - not a high-frequency trading system.


Отзывы 7
5093786
71
5093786 2025.12.24 03:54 
 

i believe in Mr. Ibrahim. Thank you

Nikaketiye Gedara Anuruddha Lakmal Somapala
205
Nikaketiye Gedara Anuruddha Lakmal Somapala 2025.12.22 21:19 
 

Kemet Pro Scalping EA has exceeded my expectations. The strategy is well-optimized, drawdown is controlled, and trade entries are very accurate. It works best on low-spread brokers and runs flawlessly on VPS. Great support and regular updates make it even better. Definitely worth using for automated scalping.Thanks for you..

MohamedRashadMohamed
14
MohamedRashadMohamed 2025.12.19 11:22 
 

very thank you mr ibrahim

