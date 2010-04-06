Gold Master Breakout

Gold Master Breakout™ is a professional algorithmic trading Expert Advisor developed in MQL5 for MetaTrader 5 for trading high-liquidity markets, specifically XAUUSD (Gold), designed according to institutional principles of risk management, exposure control, and operational discipline. The system integrates daily Fibonacci-based pivot levels, structural price analysis, and a multi-confirmation breakout logic, drastically reducing overtrading and the false breakouts typical of volatile markets.


STRATEGIC ARCHITECTURE

Institutional Price Framework, daily calculation of Pivot Point, Fibonacci, Supports and Resistances (S1, S2, R1, R2). Use of levels widely observed by institutional trading desks, automatic daily reset → no historical bias Breakout Mode (Primary Execution Engine) Activation only on confirmed breakouts of key levels, multi-candle confirmation on the M15 timeframe, minimum distance filter from the level (anti-fake breakout). Dynamic ATR-based reset to avoid price chasing, this approach replicates institutional momentum flow logic, not retail scalping. Classic Mode (Controlled Mean Reversion) As an alternative to breakout trading, the system can operate in structural mode. Entries only occur in the presence of: proximity to institutional levels, swing high / swing low confirmation, and a coherent volatility context.

Bank-Grade Risk Management with automatically managed Stop Loss and Take Profit, compatibility with: fixed stops, ATR-based stops, parametric Risk/Reward. Professional trailing stop, activated only after consolidated profit, compliant with broker freeze and stop levels, pre-trade margin control, one position per symbol, one trade per candle (anti-overexposure). Operational control and continuity with automatic position recovery in case of: terminal restart, platform crash.

PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD:

Integrated real-time monitoring interface with: system operational status, active mode (Breakout / Classic), daily P&L, win rate, key and current price levels, position status (LONG / SHORT).
Designed for traders, risk managers, and investment committees, not for recreational retail use. Not to maximize the number of trades, but the quality of exposure.
Gold Master Breakout™ coded to execute few high-probability trades, preserve capital during sideways market phases, and exploit real directional expansions.
Target Client: banking institutions, proprietary trading firms, family offices, private capital managers, HNWI with algorithmic management mandates, professional private investors.
The system DOES NOT USE MARTINGALE, GRID, AGGRESSIVE HEDGING, or recovery-based logic.
Each trade is independent, controlled, and fully traceable, compliant with professional risk governance standards.


INTELLIGENT BREAKOUT MODE

Daily Fibonacci Pivot System
Automatic calculation of Pivot, R1, R2, S1, S2
Automatic daily updates
Trading in proximity to institutional key levels
Multi-candle breakout confirmation
Minimum distance filter from the level
Avoids false breakouts and market spikes
Trading above R1/R2 and below S1/S2
Structured breakout logic (no random scalping)
One trade per candle (overtrading protection)


CLASSIC MODE (REVERSAL & CONTINUATION)

Entries on retracements from supports and resistances
Confirmation via swing high / swing low
Suitable for sideways and corrective markets
Advanced Risk Management
Fixed or dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
Customizable Risk/Reward ratio
Intelligent trailing stop with progressive activation
One trade per candle (overtrading protection)

SETTINGS:

Timeframe: M15
Pairs: XAUUSD (GOLD)

DIRECT SUPPORT VIA MQL5 MESSAGES, FUTURE UPDATES INCLUDED




