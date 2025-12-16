SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5

The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed for MetaTrader 5, built on the concepts of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern. It delivers precise buy and sell signals, specifically optimized for short-term trading environments.

This indicator is designed for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers, offering highly accurate entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structure makes it particularly suitable for fast-paced and high-efficiency trading strategies.

Key capabilities of the SP2L Strategy include the automatic calculation of entry price, stop loss (SL), and take profit (TP) directly on the chart. In addition, it sends real-time alerts when trading signals appear and visually displays open trading positions, significantly improving both execution speed and analytical accuracy.

By using the SP2L Strategy, traders can identify strong impulsive market moves and execute quick, well-structured trades in Forex and cryptocurrency markets, supported by built-in professional risk management.

 

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator – Overview Table

Category

Details

Indicator Name

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator

Platform

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Skill Level

Intermediate

Timeframes

M1 – M5

Trading Styles

Scalping, Fast Scalping, Day Trading

Markets

Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices

Core Concepts

Spike Candles, AB=CD Pattern

Risk Management

Automatic SL & TP (1:1 R:R)

 

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator – Key Concept

The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is based on two core elements:

  1. Spike Candles
  2. AB=CD Price Pattern

The indicator first identifies a valid spike candle. Once confirmed, it defines the trade entry based on the breakout of the spike candle. The initial impulsive move is labeled as Wave A, and the stop loss (SL) is placed at this point.

The distance between the entry point and the stop loss is then used to automatically calculate the take profit (TP), applying a fixed 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio.

 

Spike Candle Definition

A spike candle is formed by a three-candle aligned structure with the following characteristics:

  • The pattern consists of three consecutive aligned candles
  • The middle candle represents strong imbalance and momentum
  • A visible gap appears between the first and third candles
  • It usually forms after a consolidation phase

Spike Validation Rules

For a spike candle to be considered valid:

  • Its size must exceed the Spike Size defined in the indicator settings
  • The candle body must represent at least 65% of the total candle range

Once a valid spike is detected, it is treated as Wave AB. After a price retracement, the breakout of the spike candle confirms the entry point. The continuation move then forms Wave CD, which is used as the profit target.

By automatically mapping the AB=CD structure, the SP2L Indicator identifies high-probability trading setups with clear entry and exit rules.

This strategy is exclusively optimized for M1 and M5 timeframes, making it highly effective for scalping strategies.

 

How to Obtain the License Code

To activate the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator, traders must request a license code from the support team.

License requests can be submitted through:

  • The website’s online chat
  • Messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram

 

Entering the License Code

After attaching the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator to the chart, the main control panel appears automatically.

Within this panel, locate the “Your License” field and carefully enter the license code exactly as provided, ensuring there are no extra spaces before running the indicator.

 

Example: Bullish Scenario

On the XAU/USD 5-minute chart, the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator identifies a valid buy setup.

First, a strong upward spike leg is formed. After a corrective retracement, a breakout above the last spike candle confirms the entry condition, and a buy signal is generated.

  • Stop Loss (SL): Placed at the lowest point of the spike leg (Wave A)
  • Take Profit (TP): Automatically calculated using a 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

This setup allows price action traders to enter trades with reduced risk while benefiting from corrective movements within the AB=CD structure.

 

Example: Bearish Scenario

On the EUR/USD 1-minute chart, a bearish spike is detected. When the price breaks below the final spike candle, the indicator issues a sell signal.

The SP2L Indicator efficiently captures sharp market movements and defines precise sell entries based on the AB=CD pattern.

Information Panel Features

The built-in information panel displays:

  • Remaining time until the current candle closes
  • Total number of detected signals
  • Number of buy and sell opportunities
  • Spike size value (in points or pips)

By comparing the current candle movement with the predefined spike size, traders can quickly validate genuine spike formations and filter out low-quality setups.

 

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator Settings

Setting Category

Description

Your Key

Enter the license code exactly as provided

Send Alert

Enable or disable on-screen alerts

Send Notification

Enable or disable push notifications

Send Email

Enable or disable email alerts

Candle for Spike MA

Number of candles used to calculate average spike movement

Spike Size Distribution

Percentage threshold for spike candle validation

 

Conclusion

The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a specialized scalping solution designed for M1 and M5 timeframes, making it ideal for professional Forex and cryptocurrency traders.

By automatically identifying entry points, stop loss levels, and take profit targets with a fixed 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, this indicator streamlines trade execution and risk control.

Built on spike movements and the AB=CD pattern, the SP2L Strategy delivers structured, high-probability trading opportunities supported by disciplined and professional risk management.

Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Эксперты
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Heiken Ashi Smoothed New
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор аналогичен популярному Heiken Ashi Smoothed. Для MetaTrader 5 уже есть индикатор Heikin Ashi, но он обладает двумя недостатками: Он не точно рисует свечи. Невозможно изменить ширину свечей. Посмотрите также Heikin Ashi в MQL5 Code Base . В данной версии отсутствуют вышеописанный недостатки.
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Утилиты
TradePad - это инструмент как для ручной, так и алгоритмической торговли.  Представляем вам простое решение для быстрых торговых операций и контроля позиций на нескольких торговых инструментах. Внимание, приложение не работает в тестере стратегий! Пробная версия приложения для демо-счета и описание всех инструментов Интерфейс приложения адаптирован для мониторов с высоким разрешением, прост и интуитивно понятен. Для комфортной работы, трейдеру предлагается следующий набор инструментов: менеджер
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Утилиты
У вас есть индикатор, который дает сигналы, и вы хотите преобразовать его в эксперта? С помощью этого эксперта вы можете преобразовать его без перепрограммирования или адаптации индикатора, вам просто нужно выполнить шаги, чтобы правильно настроить его: 1) Индикатор должен находиться в папке индикаторов. 2) Вы должны тщательно выбирать буферы ПОКУПКИ и ПРОДАЖИ, предоставляемые индикатором. 3) Выберите, хотите ли вы совершать все операции или только операции типа ПОКУПКА или ПРОДАЖА. 4) Выб
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
CSP eurusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
Эксперты
Стратегия CSP. Эта стратегия основана на определенном типе паттерна на свечах (наилучшая производительность на таймфрейме 1H). Бэктест и оптимизация были выполнены на внешних исторических данных, поэтому бэктест, выполненный на meta trader5 не покажет таких же хороших результатов, тем не менее, помимо бэктеста, мы провели реальный тест в течение 1 недели с 2023.03.27 по 2023.0330, результаты представлены на изображениях. Подсказки для улучшения этой (и большинства других) стратегий. Как некот
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Индикаторы
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
