UtazimaFiboOrderBlockPro

Utazima Fibo Order Block Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that combines Order Blocks, Fibonacci retracement, and Higher Timeframe trend confirmation to deliver high-precision trade entries.

Built with prop firm rules and live account safety in mind, this EA focuses on controlled risk, smart execution, and disciplined trade management rather than over-trading.

⚙️ Core Strategy

✔ Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks)
✔ Fibonacci Premium / Discount Zones
✔ Higher Timeframe EMA Trend Filter
✔ London & New York Session Trading
✔ One high-quality setup per day

🛡 Risk Management Features

✔ Break-Even protection
✔ Partial Take Profit
✔ Fixed or controlled lot size
✔ Magic Number isolation
✔ Clean execution (no grid, no martingale)

📊 Best For

✔ Prop Firm Challenges
✔ Live Accounts
✔ Gold (XAUUSD), Forex & Indices
✔ Traders who prefer quality over quantity

🚫 What This EA Does NOT Use

✘ No martingale
✘ No grid
✘ No over-trading
✘ No dangerous recovery logic

📌 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15

  • Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD

  • Broker: Any MT5 broker

  • Account Type: Prop Firm / Live

📞 Support & Contact

For installation help, updates, or EA support:
WhatsApp / DM: +250 789 609 112

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.

