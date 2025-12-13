VSA Pulse System

VSA Pulse System

Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine.

Description:

Most indicators show you history (lag). The  VSA Pulse System shows you reality (physics).

This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the  intent of the Smart Money.

It answers the three most critical questions in trading:

  1. Is this move real? (Power Impulse)

  2. Is this a trap? (Fakeout/Churn)

  3. Are we gliding? (Ease of Movement)

Key Features:

  • Zero Lag: Analyses the current bar's physics (Range, Volume, Close Location).

  • Fakeout Detection: Identifies "Slate Blue" bars where price is moving but volume is missing (Traps).

  • Churn Warning: Identifies "Gold" bars where Volume is high but Price is stuck (Reversal/Absorption).

  • Flow Logic: Distinguishes between aggressive "Power Moves" and low-volume "Trend Gliding."

  • Full Customization: All colors and thresholds are adjustable.

  • Alerts: Push notifications and Pop-ups for Power, Rejection, and Churn signals.

How it Works (The Logic):

The indicator uses Volume, Range, and Price Location to categorize every bar into one of 10 states:

  1. Power Impulse (Lime/Red): High Volume + Wide Range. Institutional aggression.  Action: ENTER.

  2. Flow/Trend (SeaGreen/IndianRed): Low Volume + Breakout. Price gliding with no resistance.  Action: HOLD.

  3. Churn (Gold): High Volume + Indecision. A battle is raging.  Action: EXIT.

  4. Rejection (Aqua/Pink): High Volume + Pinbar. Immediate reversal.  Action: REVERSE.

  5. Fakeout (SlateBlue): Low Volume + Range (Inside Noise). A trap for retail traders.  Action: IGNORE.

How to Use (Interpretation Guide)

1. The Entry Signal (Power & Rejection)
Look for  Bright Lime or  Bright Red bars breaking out of a consolidation. This confirms Smart Money is driving the move. Alternatively, look for  Aqua (Hammer) or  Pink (Shooting Star) bars at key support/resistance levels.

2. The "Hold" Signal (Flow)
If you are in a trade and see  Pale Green/Pale Red bars,  DO NOT CLOSE. This indicates "Ease of Movement." The price is drifting in your direction because there is no opposing pressure. Sit tight.

3. The "Danger" Signal (Churn)
If you see a  Gold bar, pay attention. It means "High Effort, No Result." Someone is absorbing orders. If you are in profit, tighten your stop or take partials.

4. The "Trap" Signal (Fakeout)
If you see  Slate Blue bars, do not be fooled by the range. The volume is not there to support the move. It is likely a stop-hunt or a vacuum that will be filled.


Рекомендуем также
PK Crash 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Crash 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 30 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to brea
Price action auto trade bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.17 (6)
Эксперты
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot:  (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD  ) This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like
FREE
PK Crash 3OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Crash 300 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The recommended deposit is 100 USD per 0.5 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 300 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to
Crash500 Spike Detector
Michael Onekgiu
Индикаторы
Crash500 Spike Detector v1.0 Crash500 spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes. It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500  When the Red arrow prints, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards. Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends.  Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate. The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inf
Raptor Bot
Casey Nkalubo
Эксперты
Raptor EA - Algorithmic Trading System Product Description Raptor EA is an algorithmic trading solution designed for scalping in financial markets. The system combines technical indicators with optional machine learning components to identify trading opportunities while implementing risk management controls. This Expert Advisor has been developed for ECN accounts and is suitable for traders seeking automated execution with structured risk management. The system provides tools and safeguards for
FREE
Papa
Busingye Tusasirwe
5 (1)
Эксперты
Papa EA версии 6.0 основан на Big Boy версии 3.0. Добавлены совершенно новые торговые идеи и функции. Это делает Papa EA намного лучше Big Boy: подумайте об этом! И входные данные не сильно изменились. Это означает, что у вас в руках по-прежнему очень простой в использовании советник. Просто измените значение BasicBalance на 55 (или больше) и установите советник на 15-минутный график EURUSD. >>> Живой сигнал советника PAPA <<< Вот входные данные: 1) ExpertComment (вы можете изменить его):
Super Trend Master
Ronald Moses Mawanda
Индикаторы
Как следует из названия, он указывает направление движения цены на рынке, который находится в тренде, то есть следует какой-то определенной траектории. Он отображается на графиках цен на акции, чтобы инвесторы могли видеть отмеченную текущую тенденцию, которая отображается красным цветом, когда цены падают, и зеленым, когда цены растут. Входные параметры: Период индикатора CCI Период индикатора ATR Уровень активации ТПП Горизонтальное смещение баров индикатора В противном случае ; Вы можете
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
Индикаторы
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
Boom Crash Spike Arrow
Michael Onekgiu
Индикаторы
Boom and Crash Spike Detector v1.0 Boom and Crash spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes and Up non repaint arrow for catching boom spikes.  It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500 and Boom 500.  When the Red arrow prints in a red zone moving averages, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards, likewise, blue arrow printing in a blue zone of moving average, it indicates high probability of boom spikes.  Its pretty straight forward since
HTF Candles
Felix Bitum
Индикаторы
HTF Candles is an indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting. Features No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean. MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for e
PK Crash 5OO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Crash 500 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M5 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducin
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Индикаторы
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
Эксперты
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
Big Boy
Busingye Tusasirwe
Эксперты
Big Boy v3.0 — это новый советник, разработанный для точной торговли на 15-минутном таймфрейме EURUSD. Пожалуйста, используйте его на 15-минутном графике EURUSD. Это очень точно, из года в год. После загрузки измените базовый баланс на 50 и прикрепите его к 15-минутному графику EURUSD. Благодарим вас за покупку и использование этого советника. Вот входные данные: 1) Комментарий эксперта (вы можете изменить его): основной комментарий, используемый для каждой сделки. 2) Expert Magic: уникальн
SmartSRZones
Casey Nkalubo
Индикаторы
SmartSRZones is an MT5 indicator designed to automatically detect, display, and manage support and resistance zones directly on the chart. It combines market structure recognition with candlestick pattern detection to help traders view important price levels without manual marking. The indicator is suitable for different trading approaches, including short-term and long-term analysis. Key Features Automatic Zone Detection Identifies support and resistance areas based on swing points, volume, an
FREE
PK Crash 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Crash 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. PK Crash 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducing on the drawdown. PK Crash 300 EA is very simple to use. All you have to do is to
Day scalp xau
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Эксперты
Day Scalp XAU BACKTEST 2024 - 2025 CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Gold moves with purpose. While others chase every candle and drown in noise, Day Scalp XAU waits for the one setup that matters — then strikes with precision. Built for Gold. Perfected for Consistency. Day Scalp XAU is the result of extensive research into gold's unique daily behavior patterns. The proprietary logic identifies high-probability entry points where institutional momentum is most lik
NAS30 Scalper
Ronald Moses Mawanda
Индикаторы
Индикатор NAS30 Scalper - передовой инструмент, разработанный для предоставления точных сигналов на покупку и продажу для торговых стратегий скальпинга на NAS100 и US30. Этот индикатор использует передовые алгоритмы для выявления краткосрочных рыночных тенденций и получения прибыли из быстрых ценовых движений, что делает его идеальным для трейдеров, стремящихся использовать быстрые возможности для получения прибыли. Основные характеристики: Сигналы в реальном времени: Получайте мгновенные опо
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI  is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe. The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences. Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded.  NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred
Fibo EA Digiteza
Martin Wandera
Эксперты
ОПИСАНИЕ FIBO EA FiboEA — Интеллектуальный торговый советник по уровням Фибоначчи Откройте истинную силу торговли по уровням Фибоначчи! Fibo EA — это высокоточный экспертный советник, созданный для профессиональных трейдеров, проп-фирменных челленджей и автоматизированных портфельных систем. Он объединяет в себе умную логику Фибоначчи, динамическое управление рисками и автоматическую защиту сделок — всё в одном мощном инструменте. Чем Fibo EA отличается от других Большинство советников по Фибона
PK Crash 1OOO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Crash 1000 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. It doesn't trade frequently but it offers a high return of profits with lesser risk. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and mini
CandleStick 3 Candle Engulf
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Индикаторы
Candlestick Engulf Indicator The 3 Candlestick Engulf Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify specific engulfing candlestick patterns. For a bullish signal , the indicator looks for a pattern where a bullish candle completely engulfs the preceding three bearish candles. Conversely, a bearish signal is generated when a bearish candle engulfs the prior three bullish candles. The indicator is also programmed to detect standard, single-candle engulfing patterns, which are marked
Crash Wizard
Ronald Moses Mawanda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crash Wizard работает ТОЛЬКО на 1-минутных таймфреймах Crash 500 и Crash 1000. Этот индикатор нарисует красный (x) на свече падения. Зеленые стрелки обозначают сигнал входа на ПОКУПКУ, а оранжевые (x) обозначают несколько точек выхода. Ваш индикатор точен на 85%. вы можете использовать его вместе с ценовым действием. ПРИМЕЧАНИЕ: Чтобы использовать индикатор, убедитесь, что у вас есть учетная запись у Deriv, единственного брокера синтетических индексов. НЕ используйте его на любых др
PK Crash 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Crash 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA only uses the stop loss feature. It automatically closes trades o
PK Crash 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Эксперты
PK Crash 1000 EA is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reduci
Open Close Cross Alerts
Francis Soddo Wetaka
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
This trading strategy is built around Open-Close Crossovers , a method of analyzing price movement based on the relationship between a bar's open and close prices. The system is designed to identify potential entry and exit points when these values cross over each other. Setup and Customization The strategy's performance can be customized by adjusting the resolution. A higher resolution, typically 3-4 times that of the chart , may be used to identify crossover signals earlier. However, this can
FREE
Price Action Advanced Levels
Gabriel Matovu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Accurate horizontal support and resistance levels Accurate for price action analysis. All Markets: forex, stocks, indices, metals, commodities ,and crypto  Available for meta trader 5 Adjustable parameters I think that's it  inputs: For multiple timeframe analysis: adjust "analysis_timeframe"  accordingly "depth_of_retrenchments" represents how big the peaks or troughs are. "lookback " represents the most recent number of candlesticks to consider "linecolor " is the color of the lines "linewei
Candle Range Theory CRT
Derrick Akampurira
Индикаторы
CRT Pro: Multi-Timeframe Reversal System Unlock high-probability reversal setups with the precision of Candle Range Theory (CRT) combined with Advanced DSL Trend Analysis. The   CRT Multi-Timeframe System   is not just a signal indicator; it is a complete trading framework designed to identify "Liquidity Sweeps" and false breakouts—the exact moments institutional money enters the market. By filtering these powerful reversal patterns through a customizable Multi-Timeframe (MTF) engine and DSL (Di
Support resistance break
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Индикаторы
Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator This custom-built MT5 indicator automatically identifies key price levels where the market has historically reversed (support and resistance zones) and alerts traders when these levels are broken with conviction. What it does: The indicator scans price action to detect significant swing highs and lows, then draws dynamic support and resistance lines that extend forward until they're either replaced by a new level or broken by price. When a breakout occurs,
Trend X EA
Derrick Akampurira
Эксперты
The Evolution of Trend X EA Years of meticulously trading gold and mastering its every nuance inspired me to transform my proven strategies into an automated solution. A chance meeting with a like-minded programmer, equally passionate about the markets, sparked the creation of Trend X EA. What began as casual conversations about trading quickly evolved into a powerful partnership. Together, we combined my deep understanding of gold’s unique behavior with cutting-edge machine learning, leading to
С этим продуктом покупают
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Индикаторы
Получите БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ AUX индикатор и поддержку EA  Прямая загрузка — Нажмите здесь [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment — это специализированный инструмент MT5, созданный для трейдеров, использующих Теорию волн Эллиотта в рамках методов Trading Chaos. Он выявляет скрытые и обычные дивергенции в ценовом движении, синхронизированные с хаотичной рыночной средой, описанной Биллом Уильямсом. Ключевые особенности Дивергенция, согласованная с волнами Эллиотта: определяет быч
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
Индикаторы
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Индикаторы
BigPlayerRange — Лучший Индикатор для РТС и USD/RUB | MetaTrader 5 Откройте для себя BigPlayerRange — лучший индикатор для РТС, USD/RUB и других активов в терминале MetaTrader 5. Этот профессиональный инструмент выделяет ключевые зоны активности крупных игроков и предоставляет точный институциональный анализ движения цены. Как Работает Индикатор: BigPlayerRange отображает две горизонтальные области, построенные на основе анализа объема: Зелёная зона — область, где покупатели защищают цен
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объём из любой точки и рассчитывает уровни рыночного истощения для этого объёма. Основные линии Meravith: Линия бычьего объёмного истощения – служит целью. Линия медвежьего объёмного истощения – служит целью. Линия, указывающая рыночный тренд. Она меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок бычьим или медвежьим, и служит трендовой поддержкой. Как использовать: дважды щёлкните по вертикальной фиолетовой линии и переместите её в нужную позицию. Вы можете анализироват
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
Индикаторы
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Робот с видео приложен во вкладке "Обсуждение" , он работает одним ордером и только по сигналам для оценки эффективности индикатора. Pan PrizMA CD Phase является опцией, построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Другие продукты этого автора
VR Quant
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Индикаторы
VR-Quant: The Regime Vector (Smart VSA Matrix) Stop Trading False Breakouts. See the "Truth" Behind the Price. Most traders lose money because they chase price movement without understanding the energy behind it. A massive green candle with zero volume looks the same as a massive candle with huge volume, but one is a Breakout , and the other is a Trap . VR-Quant solves this by using institutional-grade statistics to decouple Volume (Effort) from Range (Result) . It processes these two data stre
Power To Move
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Индикаторы
Power To Move (PTM) – The Market Energy Engine Stop guessing direction. Start measuring Power. Trading is not just about Up or Down; it is about  Energy . A market without energy is a trap. Power To Move (PTM)   is a statistical "Physics Engine" for your chart. It integrates   Price Action, Volume, Momentum and Range   into a single Energy Vector. Instead of lagging indicators, PTM tells you the current thermodynamic state of the market: Expansion (Green Zone):   Energy is entering the sys
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв