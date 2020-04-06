Gold Raptor EA

🦖 Gold Raptor EA – Secure & Controlled Scalping System

Attention!: Contact me before purchasing or testing.

Live Signal:GoldRaptorLive

All other products:Here

Introductory price: last 5 copies

Gold Raptor EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, based on a high-security scalping strategy.

Its main goal is to provide capital protection–oriented, stable and controlled trading, even on accounts with very low starting capital.

Instead of aggressive and random scalping, the EA applies filtered entries, limited trade exposure, and strict risk control.

Recommended broker: It has been observed to be more compatible with Pepperstone, but it is also compatible with other brokers. Backtest and optimize for your broker.

Message me to test it, and I'll send you the necessary configuration file.

⚙️ General Strategy Structure

  • Optimized exclusively for the EURUSD pair

  • Designed to operate on the H1 timeframe

  • Targets small but consistent profits

  • Opens only a limited number of trades at the same time

  • Avoids overtrading and unnecessary exposure

This structure helps maintain account stability and minimizes risk.

💰 Low Capital & Risk Management

Gold Raptor EA:

  • Can operate with very low capital, starting from $10

  • Supports micro-lot trading

  • Works efficiently with 1:100 or higher leverage

  • Uses a controlled and conservative position sizing approach

This makes it suitable for both beginners and risk-aware traders.

🎯 Trade Management & Trailing Features

The EA includes advanced trade management functions:

  • Fixed stop-loss and take-profit protection

  • Optional trailing stop support

  • Adjustable trailing activation level and follow distance

  • Default settings are balanced to avoid market noise

Trailing can be enabled or disabled safely depending on user preference.

🧠 Smart Filtering Systems

Gold Raptor EA does not trade blindly. It filters out poor market conditions before opening trades:

  • Internal market quality and volatility filter

  • Protection against unsafe entries when price is too close

  • Automatic removal of expired pending orders

This ensures trades are opened only under favorable conditions.

⏰ Time & Day Protection

The EA includes time-based safety features:

  • Optional trading within specific hours

  • Early stop option for Fridays

  • Automatic trade protection during holidays and low-liquidity periods

Especially effective in protecting the account during year-end and holiday sessions.

📉 Spread, Slippage & Broker Safety

Gold Raptor EA:

  • Avoids trading under excessive spread conditions

  • Includes protection against high slippage

  • Compatible with ECN and standard brokers

  • Performs best with low-spread trading environments

📊 Order & Position Control

  • Limited number of simultaneous open positions

  • Limited number of pending orders

  • Prevents order conflicts and account overload

  • Ensures smooth and stable trade execution

🖥️ VPS Usage Recommendation

For optimal performance, low-latency VPS usage is strongly recommended:

  • Faster order execution

  • Reduced slippage

  • 24/7 uninterrupted operation

  • Critical advantage for scalping strategies

🔐 Security & Identification

  • Uses a unique internal identification system

  • All trades are clearly separated and managed

  • Does not interfere with manual trading

✅ Who Is Gold Raptor EA Suitable For?

✔ Traders starting with low capital
✔ Users looking for secure scalping strategies
✔ Risk-conscious investors
✔ EURUSD H1 focused system users
✔ Traders aiming for professional VPS-based execution


Другие продукты этого автора
TrendlyOP
Meryem Sabir
Индикаторы
TrendlyOP – Professional Non-Repaint MT4 Indicator TrendlyOP is a professional-grade MT4 indicator built for traders who refuse repainting, delays, or unreliable signals. It delivers clear, real-time buy and sell signals you can trust—exactly when you need them. 100% Non-Repaint & No Recalculation TrendlyOP never repaints and never recalculates past signals. Once a signal appears on your chart, it is locked forever. No tricks. No hindsight. What you see is the real market behavior.   True N
LongTerm SupplyDemand
Meryem Sabir
Индикаторы
Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator – Description The Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to track higher-timeframe support and resistance zones on lower timeframes. It identifies supply and demand areas formed on the H4 timeframe and displays them clearly on M15, M5, and M1 charts, giving traders a precise view of key market zones across multiple timeframes. The indicator provides alerts when a new supply or demand zone is formed, allowing
FREE
SupportResistancePro
Meryem Sabir
Индикаторы
Support Resistance Pro – Indicator Description Support Resistance Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed for traders who rely on support–resistance–based strategies. Built for professional use, the indicator automatically identifies both newly formed and historical support and resistance levels with high accuracy. The indicator continuously scans market structure to display the most relevant zones. When a support or resistance level is broken, Support Resistance Pro instantly removes the inval
OrderBlockRetest
Meryem Sabir
Индикаторы
OrderBlock Retest Alert – Indicator Description OrderBlock Retest Alert is an advanced MT4 indicator that identifies historical support and resistance zones and alerts traders when these levels are retested. It enables users to act on high-probability retest opportunities as they happen. The indicator automatically displays all valid historical support and resistance levels on the chart. Any level that is broken or invalidated is instantly removed, keeping your chart clean and focused on active
TrendFlower
Meryem Sabir
Индикаторы
Trend Flower MT4 Indicator Trend Flower is a professional Buy & Sell signal indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It generates precise entry signals with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels , allowing traders to act with clarity, discipline, and confidence. Default settings are optimized for EURUSD H1 Main Features                True Non-Repaint Signals All Buy and Sell signals are  confirmed at candle close  and  never change, repaint, or disappear . What you see o
Pips Engineer
Meryem Sabir
Индикаторы
Pips Engineer – Smart Precision Trading Indicator (MT4) Pips Engineer is a professional MT4 indicator designed to deliver clear, accurate and non-repainting trading signals in real market conditions. It continuously analyzes price action and market momentum to help traders identify high-probability entry points with confidence . Built for scalping, intraday and trend-following strategies , Pips Engineer eliminates unnecessary complexity and focuses on what really matters: precision and consis
TrendlyOP MT5
Meryem Sabir
Индикаторы
TrendlyOP – Professional Non-Repaint MT5 Indicator TrendlyOP is a professional-grade MT4 indicator built for traders who refuse repainting, delays, or unreliable signals. It delivers   clear, real-time buy and sell signals   you can trust—exactly when you need them. 100% Non-Repaint & No Recalculation TrendlyOP   never repaints and never recalculates   past signals. Once a signal appears on your chart, it is locked forever. No tricks. No hindsight. What you see is the real market behavior.  
Pips Engineer MT5
Meryem Sabir
Индикаторы
Pips Engineer – Smart Precision Trading Indicator (MT5) Pips Engineer   is a professional MT4 indicator designed to deliver   clear, accurate and non-repainting trading signals   in real market conditions. It continuously analyzes price action and market momentum to help traders identify   high-probability entry points with confidence . Built for   scalping, intraday and trend-following strategies , Pips Engineer eliminates unnecessary complexity and focuses on what really matters:   precisio
