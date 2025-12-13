FVG Channel Indicator MT5

Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator, developed based on ICT concepts and Smart Money principles, is designed to calculate and display the average range of Fair Value Gaps. By plotting a dynamic price channel, this indicator highlights key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps, helping traders identify potential reversal areas.

FVG Channel Indicator Specifications

The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are shown in the table below:

Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Smart Money MT5 Indicators

Signal & Forecast MT5 Indicators

ICT MT5 Indicators Platforms MetaTrader 5 Trading Skills Intermediate Indicator Types Reversal MT5 Indicators Timeframe Multi-Timeframe MT5 Indicators Trading Style Swing Trading MT5 Indicators

Scalper MT5 Indicators

Day Trading MT5 Indicators Trading Instruments Forex MT5 Indicators

Crypto MT5 Indicators

Stock MT5 Indicators

FVG Channel Indicator at a Glance

The FVG Channel Indicator generates buy and sell signals using arrow markers based on price interaction with the channel boundaries:

When the price breaks below the lower band , a buy signal appears, marked with a green arrow .

When the price moves above the upper band, a sell signal is generated, indicated by a red arrow.

Buy Signal Example

Based on the EUR/JPY 1-hour chart, the indicator generates a buy signal, shown by a green arrow.

As illustrated, the signal is triggered when the price exits the lower boundary of the channel, indicating a potential bullish reversal.

Uptrend analysis using the FVG Channel Indicator

Identification of a price reversal point and generation of a buy signal

Sell Signal Example

According to the GBP/USD chart, the indicator issues a sell signal in the highlighted area, represented by a red arrow.

Following this signal, the price experienced a strong downward movement, confirming the effectiveness of the channel breakout.

Downtrend analysis with the FVG Channel Indicator

Identification of an optimal sell entry point using the Fair Value Gap Channel

Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator Settings

The FVG Channel Indicator offers customizable parameters to adapt to different trading strategies:

Unmitigated FVG Lookback : Determines the number of previous candles used to identify unfilled Fair Value Gaps

Smoothing Length : Defines the smoothing period of the channel to reduce noise and improve clarity

Overview of adjustable parameters in the FVG Channel Indicator settings

Conclusion

The FVG Channel Indicator uses unfilled Fair Value Gaps to construct dynamic price channels on the chart.

These channels define upper, lower, and internal price levels, creating a structured framework for identifying potential market reversals.

In addition, the indicator provides timely buy and sell signals, making it a practical and reliable tool for traders applying ICT and Smart Money strategies across various market conditions.