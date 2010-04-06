FVG Channel Indicator MT4

Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts. This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel, allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps.

 

FVG Channel Indicator Specifications

The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table below:

Feature Category

Details

Indicator Categories

Smart Money MT4 Indicators
Signal & Forecast MT4 Indicators
ICT MT4 Indicators

Platforms

MetaTrader 4

Trading Skills

Intermediate

Indicator Types

Reversal MT4 Indicators

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe MT4 Indicators

Trading Style

Swing Trading MT4 Indicators
Scalper MT4 Indicators
Day Trading MT4 Indicators

Trading Instruments

Forex MT4 Indicators
Crypto MT4 Indicators
Stock MT4 Indicators

 

FVG Channel Indicator at a Glance

The FVG Channel Indicator generates buy and sell signals using visual arrow markers based on price behavior relative to the channel boundaries:

  • A buy signal is generated when the price breaks below the lower band of the channel and is marked with a green arrow.
  • A sell signal appears when the price moves above the upper band, indicated by a red arrow.

 

Buy Signal Example

On the EUR/JPY 1-hour chart, the indicator produces a buy signal, displayed with a green arrow.
The signal is triggered when the price exits the lower channel boundary, signaling a potential bullish reversal.

Uptrend analysis using the FVG Channel Indicator
Identification of a price reversal zone and issuance of a buy signal

 

Sell Signal Example

Based on the GBP/USD chart, the indicator highlights a sell signal in the marked area with a red arrow.
After the signal appeared, the price entered a clear bearish move, validating the reversal setup.

Downtrend analysis with the FVG Channel Indicator
Identification of an optimal sell entry using the Fair Value Gap Channel

 

Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator Settings

The indicator provides adjustable parameters to customize its behavior according to different trading styles:

  • Unmitigated FVG Lookback: Specifies the number of historical candles used to detect unfilled Fair Value Gaps
  • Smoothing Length: Controls the smoothing period of the channel for improved signal clarity

Overview of adjustable parameters in the FVG Channel Indicator settings

 

Conclusion

The Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator for MT4 visualizes unfilled Fair Value Gaps through dynamic price channels, defining upper, lower, and mid-level price zones on the chart.

These levels help traders identify potential reversal points and support informed decision-making.
With integrated buy and sell signals, this indicator is a valuable tool for traders applying Smart Money and ICT-based strategies in MetaTrader 4.

