MT5 Sessions Clock

Real-time MT5 session clock indicator showing global forex market hours, live session status, and high-liquidity overlaps directly on your chart.

MT5 Sessions Clock is a lightweight and accurate indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders instantly identify which global markets are currently active. By clearly displaying major forex trading sessions, the indicator allows better timing, improved trade planning, and more informed decisions during high-volume periods.

Key Features

Displays major trading sessions: Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, New York

Live session status: Open / Closed / Overlap

Automatic detection of weekends and inactive markets

Session overlap visualization for high-liquidity periods

Light and Dark themes

Fully customizable size, layout, colors, and fonts

Horizontal or vertical panel layout

Movable panel – place it anywhere on the chart

Optimized performance with minimal CPU usage

Why Use MT5 Sessions Clock?

Forex market behavior changes significantly depending on which session is active. Liquidity, volatility, and price movement are often strongest during session overlaps.

This indicator helps you:

Trade during the most active market hours

Avoid low-liquidity and slow market periods

Improve scalping and intraday strategies

Track multiple global markets without manual time conversion

Session Times

Sydney – 09:59 – 16:00

– 09:59 – 16:00 Tokyo – 09:00 – 15:30

– 09:00 – 15:30 Frankfurt – 08:00 – 22:00

– 08:00 – 22:00 London – 08:00 – 16:30

– 08:00 – 16:30 New York – 09:30 – 16:00

Session times are automatically adjusted for daylight saving changes based on your system timezone.

Ideal For

Scalpers and intraday traders

Session-based trading strategies

Traders monitoring multiple timezones

Forex traders seeking clear market timing

Compatibility

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 builds. The indicator does not operate in Strategy Tester due to chart canvas limitations. Designed for live and demo trading environments.