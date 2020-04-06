BTC Reflexion ATR H2 Master

BTC Reflexion ATR H2 Master is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for BTCUSD on the H2 timeframe. It combines a directional model powered by ReflexPeriod, OSMA, and Bollinger Bands, with a dynamic risk-management algorithm based on ATR, allowing efficient operation under high-volatility market conditions.

The EA is optimized for IC Markets but remains fully adaptable to any broker with reasonable spreads.


Main Features

1. Entry logic based on ReflexPeriod + OSMA + Bollinger Bands
The system uses Bollinger Bands (period 100) to detect expansion and contraction phases, ReflexPeriod 75 to measure price impulse changes, and OSMA (EMA 3/17/9) to confirm movement strength before opening a trade.
This combination filters out weak entries and focuses on moves with solid momentum.

2. Dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
The EA automatically calculates SL and TP according to current market volatility.
Formulas applied:
SL = ATR × 1.1
TP = ATR × 0.28

This allows the system to adapt to sudden volatility spikes, avoid premature stop-loss hits, and maintain consistent risk-to-reward behavior.

3. Stability designed specifically for H2
The strategy is engineered for the H2 timeframe, where BTC tends to produce clearer and broader movements with less noise than in lower timeframes. This improves signal reliability and trade quality.

4. Backtest performance
Initial deposit: 200 USD
Total net profit: 2,288 USD
Profit Factor: 2.22
Win Rate: 88%–89%
Max Drawdown: 19%
Sharpe Ratio: 8.26
Recovery Factor: 16.54

These results reflect a consistent and robust system capable of performing under extreme volatility.

5. Professional money management
The EA uses automatic lot sizing with an approximate 70 USD risk per trade.
This configuration allows small accounts (starting at 200 USD) to operate effectively.


Requirements and Recommendations

Symbol: BTCUSD
Timeframe: H2
Optimized for: IC Markets
Compatible with: any ECN broker
VPS recommended but not mandatory


