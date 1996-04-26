Grid Vision TP and NP

Grid Vision TP and NP (World Edition)

Grid Vision TP and NP is a visual helper indicator for grid / averaging style trading.
This is a chart visualization tool only. It does not place, modify, or close any orders.

It shows you, directly on the chart:

  • where your basket average price is

  • at which price your basket will reach a target profit in money

  • at which price your basket will hit a maximum loss in money (optional)

  • how many grid / averaging steps you still have until your risk limit

It works with any EA or manual trading, as long as there are open positions on the symbol.
Positions are filtered by Symbol and Magic Number.

What it does

  • Aggregates all open positions for the selected Symbol and MagicNumber

  • Calculates the basket average price and draws it as an average line

  • Draws a target-profit line (TP guide) at the price where the basket profit reaches a user-defined amount (account currency)

  • Optionally draws a loss-limit line (SL guide) at the price where the basket loss reaches a user-defined maximum loss

  • Draws grid lines at a custom distance in points (for averaging-style grids)

  • Shows a compact info panel with direction, total lots, number of orders, and current basket P/L

This makes it easy to answer questions like:

  • “If I aim for +X in account currency, where will this basket reach the target?”

  • “How far can price go before I reach –Y in account currency?”

  • “How many more grid steps do I have left at this distance?”

Typical use cases

  • You run grid / averaging EAs that do not draw any guide lines on the chart

  • You want to visually check where your basket reaches a money-based target

  • You trade semi-manually and want a quick overview of:

    • average entry price

    • money-based target / loss limit

    • remaining grid steps

  • You manage several EAs on the same symbol and want to look at one MagicNumber at a time

Main inputs (summary)

Symbol

  • Empty = use the current chart symbol (recommended)

  • Or specify a symbol explicitly (for example “XAUUSD”)

MagicNumber

  • 0 = include all positions on this symbol

  • Any other value = filter by this magic number only

TargetProfit (account currency)

  • Money amount (in account currency) for the basket target

  • Example: 100 → target line is drawn where the basket reaches +100 (account currency)

Loss line (optional)

  • Enable / disable the loss-limit line

  • Maximum loss amount (in account currency)

  • Example: 200 → loss line is drawn where the basket reaches –200 (account currency)

GridDistancePoints

  • Distance between grid lines in points

  • Example: 100 → grid every 100 points

  • Please consider your broker’s digits (3 / 5) when setting this value

GridStepsToShow

  • How many grid steps to display from the base price

UseExtremumAsBase

  • true – use the furthest position price as the base for grid lines

  • false – use the basket average price as the base

Visibility & style

  • ShowAvgLine / ShowTargetLine / ShowLossLine / ShowGridLines / ShowInfoPanel

  • Color / style / width settings to match your chart theme

How to use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart.

  2. Leave Symbol empty to use the chart symbol, or type a symbol name.

  3. Set MagicNumber to the EA’s magic (or 0 to include all trades).

  4. Enter your desired TargetProfit and, if needed, MaxLoss.

  5. Set GridDistancePoints and GridStepsToShow according to your strategy.

The lines and panel automatically update whenever positions on that symbol/magic change.

Notes & limitations

  • The indicator is purely visual – it does not send orders or modify trades.

  • Money calculations use the broker’s tick value, so for some CFDs the value may differ slightly from manual calculations.

  • Hedged baskets (both BUY and SELL at the same time) are supported, but the “main direction” is considered to be the side with the larger total lot size.

License & disclaimer

  • Redistribution or resale is not permitted.

  • This tool provides visual information only and does not guarantee any profit or protect you from losses.

  • Trading in financial markets involves risk. Use this indicator at your own responsibility.

Grid Vision TP and NP is designed as a simple “pair of glasses” for grid traders – helping you see basket target/loss levels and grid structure at a glance.


Рекомендуем также
Boost binary option profesional
Sebastian Alejandro Merino Sepulveda
Индикаторы
Binarias & Forex (+90% Ratio-Win Next Candle) Espere que el precio llegue a una buena zona (fuerte) sea soporte, resistencia, zona de oferta o demanda, fibonacci level key, cifra redonda. Haciendo lo anterior definitivamente habrá una reversión en el precio y obtendrá su ITM en primera vela dando una efectividad del 100% siguiendo la tendencia. Es muy importante estar atento a las noticias fundamentales en el mercado y estas no afecten tu trading. Sesiones comerciales: cualquiera (24 horas).
R Var Moving Average
Rwy Ksyby
Индикаторы
Индикатор R Var Moving Average — это индикатор, следующий за трендом, разработанный для стойких последователей тренда. Это довольно популярный индикатор для торговли на рынке Форекс среди трейдеров, торгующих акциями, а также товарных трейдеров, и его популярность связана с его способностью давать своим пользователям подлинные сигналы о зарабатывании денег. Индикатор состоит из зеленых и красных точек, расположенных на синей линии. Зеленая точка указывает на бычий сигнал, а красная точка изоб
FREE
Indi RBO
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
Индикаторы
Input: Range Start Time : The starting time of the range creation Range End Time : The ending time of range creation Trade End Time : The time where the line of range zone high/low will be extended to Minimum Size : The minimum size of the range in point Maximum Size : The maximum size of the range in point If the range size is between the minimum and maximum, indicator will print the 1st color (blue).
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Индикаторы
Осциллятор помогает определить направленность рынка Показывает направленность движения цены и раскрашивается в соответствующий цвет. Позволяет вести трендовую и контр трендовую торговлю Работает на всех таймфреймах, на любых валютных парах, металлах и криптовалюте Можно использовать при работе с бинарными опционами Отличительные особенности Не перерисовывается; Простые и понятные настройки; Работает на всех таймфреймах и на всех символах; Подходит для торговли валютами, металлами, опционами и кр
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Индикаторы
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Clever Breaker MM Zones
Carlos Forero
Индикаторы
Description Complete breaker market maker Key zones indicator, It provides precise zones where could be an excellent break or reversal opportunity. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  -  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, every time they occur in a given zone. NEVER repaints. It signals clear possible money management levels as stop and take profit. You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support lev
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
MQLTA Candle Timer
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор MQLTA Candle Timer отображает информацию о символе/паре и отправляет уведомления перед закрытием свечи. При использовании свинговой и других типов торговли он может помочь подготовить ваши стратегии к закрытию свечи. Принципы работы Просто установите индикатор на график и задайте параметры уведомлений. Вы можете применить минималистичный или полный интерфейс. Оповещения будут отправляться один раз за свечу. Параметры Все параметры, представленные на рисунках, интуитивно понятны. Если
FREE
Signals By Levels
Viktor Glovluk
Индикаторы
Индикатор отправляет сообщения на электронную почту и в мобильный Мета Трейдер, при подходе цены к горизонтальным уровням и трендовым линиям, нарисованным при помощи удобной панели! Уровни и трендовые линии удаляются и наносятся на график в одно нажатие на панели и могут быть перемещены по графику при помощи мыши! В настройках советника можно настроить интервал между сообщениями, интервал применяется к каждому объекту отдельно! Настройки индикатора ===*** Main settings ***=== - ниже следует бло
Trend for Neuro
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Трейдер использует индикатор Trend for Neuro для определения рыночной ситуации. Это трендовый алгоритм, который удобно скачать, установить и использовать. Алгоритм с приемлимой точностью генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Стратегия для торговли по тренду, фильтрация и все необходимые функции, встроенные в один инструмент! Запустив индикатор, пользователь увидит всего два типа стрелок, которые могут менять цвет на синий во время восходящего тренда, на красный во время нисходящего состаян
Engulfing 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Индикаторы
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Super Matrix for EURUSD
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
Индикаторы
WARNING:    This indicator is powerful, very high probability, not based on publically available algorithms. It's a matrix of 10 different entries, from 10 other pairs, determined by a machine learning algorithm and wave analysis (Fourier Series) over 2 years. it can detect major buy and sell signals, as well as trendless, narrow range, hours on the 30minute and H1 chart (for scalping strategies during the usually trendless Asian session), scalping breakout risk is eliminated. It tells you if E
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Dragons Trend
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Индикатор Dragon Trend отражает информацию в наглядном виде. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Dragon Trend с достаточной точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы.  Одно из самых любимых направлений в анализе ценового графика является использование графического анализа. Состояние рынка, фаза его движения во многом определяет успешность трейдера и выбранной им стратегии. Индикатор использует цветовую сигнализацию: синий - при смене с нисходящего н
KFX Symbol Changer
Peter Kariuki Thande
4 (1)
Индикаторы
KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer. This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you -  helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.   Features: - Symbol Changer : Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart.   (s
FREE
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор Donchian Channels для MQL4 — мощный инструмент технического анализа, разработанный для повышения вашей торговой успешности. Этот индикатор состоит из четырех линий, которые представляют верхние и нижние границы ценового движения за определенный период. С помощью индикатора Donchian Channels вы легко сможете определить потенциальные прорывы и развороты на рынке. Верхняя линия показывает наивысший пик за указанный период, а нижняя линия представляет наименьший минимум. П
Arrow up down
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Индикаторы
Arrow up down is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market. It consists of two signals; Buy signal Sell signal Buy signals are shown as blue arrows on the chart once you install the indicator. Sell signals are shown as red signals on the chart. The indicator uses other underlying indicators like moving average together with statistical calculations to generate signals.
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Индикаторы
Pyro Trend - это новый продукт, который позволяет идентифицировать текущую рыночную фазу (восходящий тренд, нисходящий тренд или флет). Индикатор применим на любых данных и периодах. Середина трендовой волны, так же как и грани, это места особого накала и поведения рынка, при написании индикатора осуществлялась попытка реализовать именно нахождение середины. Pyro Trend - трендовый индикатор, использующий оригинальный алгоритм вычислений. Данный индикатор раскрашивает стрелки в разные цвета в з
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Индикаторы
WPR по Профилю, или WPR для Профессионалов Индикатор Geo_WprPro - один из серии знаменитых индикаторов по профилю валюты - осуществляет одновременное отображение в матричном виде состояния двух индикаторов WPR с разными параметрами на всех таймфреймах на нескольких валютных парах, образующих профиль валюты. Как следует из описания, " Индикатор WPR является опережающим индикатором, чаще всего, он опережает график цены. Замечено, что осциллятор очень часто образует экстремумы перед разворотом цены
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Индикаторы
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry — это мощная система торговли по ценовому действию, построенная на одной из самых популярных и широко известных стратегий среди трейдеров: стратегия прорыва! Этот индикатор выдает кристально чистые сигналы покупки и продажи, основанные на прорывах ключевых зон поддержки и сопротивления. В отличие от типичных индикаторов прорыва, он использует расширенные вычисления для точного подтвержд
Cloud Power
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Реализация индикации трендового движения с моментами для потенциальных стопов в индикаторе Cloud Power . Переход в тень предупреждает о возможном развороте. Вхождение цены внутрь тени говорит в флэтовом движении. Индикатор отслеживает рыночный тренд с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя резкие колебания рынка и шумы вокруг средней цены. Простое, визуальное и эффективное использование. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Может легко употребляться как самостоятельная торговая сис
Trend Oracle
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Trend Oracle, показывает сигналы для входа. Отображает как точки входа, так и сам тренд. Показывает статистически рассчитанные моменты для входа в рынок стрелками. При использовании индикатора можно оптимально распредилить коеффициент риска. Индикатор можно использовать как для пипсовкы на мелких периодах, так и для долгосрочной торговли. Использует все один параметр для настроек. Length - количеств баров для рассчета индикатора. Подбирая параметр необходимо визуально подобие т
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор для бинарных опцыонов стрелочный прост в использовании и не требует настройки работает на всех валютных парах акцыях крипто валюте сигнал на покупку синяя стрелка вверх  сигнал на продажу красная стрелка в низ  советы не стоит торговать во время новостей и за 15-30 минут перед их выходом так как рынок слишком волотилен и очень много шума  входить в сделки стоит на одну или две свечи от текущего периода ( рекомендуется на 1 свечу ) таймфрейм до м 15 рекомендуемый мани менеджмент фиксир
Platinum FX
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Platinum FX индикатор для скальпинга. идеально подходит для торговли бинарными опционами. работает на всех валютных парах мультитаймфреймовый. когда появляемся красная стрелка мы покупаем когда появляемся красная мы продаем. он должен был достичь успеха в трейдинге. Полное отсутствие перерисовки. Точность сигнала. точность данного инструмента можете увидеть в тестере Всем удачных торгов By Lilyyy
Trend Sim
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Это профессиональный индикатор Trend Sim.  Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Sim с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора.  Индикатор отображает сигналы в простой и доступной форме в виде стрелок (когда покупать и когда продавать). Знание о точке входа каждой из валют очень важно для каждого трейдера, торгующего на
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса   с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора
TradingDesk Demo
Christian Weilinger
Индикаторы
TradingDesk Demo – Performance Analyse MT4 This is a Demo version of TradingDesk indicator which is limited to show only EURUSD. Full version can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40189 TradingDesk analysed MetaTrader 4 historical data by Symbol, Magic Number, Trade or Comment. All these evaluations will be displayed in real time on your MetaTrader 4 chart window. All this information will be displayed in the following dashboards: account info General information about the
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
Индикатор заранее определяет уровни и зоны разворота рынка , позволяет дождаться возврата цены к уровню и войти в начале нового тренда, а не в его конце. Он показывает разворотные уровни , где рынок подтверждает смену направления и формирует дальнейшее движение. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Сканер разворотных конструкций для всех инструментов Автоматическое отслеживание всех
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 26% Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:  
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Индикаторы
Доступна версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Канал и группа в Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Доступ в V.I.P группу: Отправьте подтверждение оплаты в наш личный кабинет Рекомендуемый брокер: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Мощный индикатор для выявления разворотов и пробоев на MT4 Универсальная система без перерисовки для выявления разворотов рынка и пробоев — подходит как новичкам, так и опытным трейдерам. Индикатор BlueDigi
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Индикаторы
СЕЙЧАС СКИДКА 26% !!! Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией обоих наших основных индикаторов ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ) . Он показывает значения силы валюты для TICK-единиц и предупреждающие сигналы для 28 пар Форекс. Можно использовать 11 различных тик-единиц. Это 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 и 30 секунд. Полоса Tick-Unit во вложенном окне будет показана и сдвинута влево, когда в таймере секунды будет хотя бы 1 тик.  С помощью всего ли
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
Другие продукты этого автора
Session Shade
Shunsuke Kanaya
Индикаторы
Session Shade (MT4) – Non-Trading Hours Background Shading Overview Session Shade is a lightweight MT4 chart utility indicator that visually highlights non-trading hours by shading the chart background. It is designed to help you confirm your daily time-filter window at a glance. This is a visualization tool only. It does not generate trading signals and it does not place, modify, or close any orders. Key features Shades non-trading hours (NG) on the chart background Keeps trading hours (OK) cl
FREE
Drop and Volatility Shield Monitor
Shunsuke Kanaya
Индикаторы
Drop & Volatility Shield Monitor – Volatility/Spread Status Bar (MT4) Overview Drop & Volatility Shield Monitor is an MT4 chart visualization indicator that turns current market conditions into a simple color status bar at the top of the chart. It does not generate entries and it does not place, modify, or close any orders. Instead, it highlights when conditions are: NORMAL (green) – regular conditions COOL (red) – high volatility, sharp drops, or abnormal spread (cool-down zone) RECOV (orange)
FREE
Gold Only Win World Edition Long Only EA
Shunsuke Kanaya
Эксперты
GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition (MT4 / XAUUSD long-only grid EA) Current price: 199 USD (may be adjusted in the future). Long-only grid system for XAUUSD on MT4, designed for conservative operation and risk control. “GOLD ONLY WIN” is a product name and does not imply any guarantee of profit. 1. Overview GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (GOLD) on MetaTrader 4, M15 timeframe, long-only. It buys dips using a dynamic grid and closes baskets at a profit target that adapt
Breakout Quality Score Alert
Shunsuke Kanaya
Индикаторы
Breakout Quality Score (BQS) (MT4) – Breakout Strength Scoring (0–100) Overview Breakout Quality Score (BQS) is an MT4 indicator that scores breakout quality from 0 to 100, helping you quickly evaluate breakout strength using a rule-based approach. This is a visualization/alert tool only. It does not place, modify, or close any orders. What BQS provides 0–100 scoring for breakout strength Strong-only focus via a configurable threshold (example default: 80+) On-chart numeric labels for quick visu
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв