Aurum Sentinel Exit Manager

Who is Aurum Sentinel Exit Manager for?
PERFECT FOR:
Manual gold traders who want to automate their exits

Funded traders who need to adhere to drawdown limits

Working professionals who cannot constantly monitor the chart

Anyone who wants to avoid emotional exit decisions

WORKS WITH:
Any manual trading strategy

All XAUUSD lot sizes

Any timeframe (recommended: H1 or higher)

All brokers with MetaTrader 5

UNIQUE ADVANTAGES
Plug & Play - No strategy change
Load the EA onto your XAUUSD chart

Continue trading as usual

The utility works completely in the background

No change to your existing trading strategy

XAUUSD-optimized
Automatic pip value calculation for gold

Gold-specific USD distance adjustment

Tested with XAUUSD volatility profile

Optimized for gold spreads and movements

Full control
R1 factor: When break-even is activated (0.1-1.0)

R1 distance: How much USD distance from entry (1-50 USD)

Daily limit: Your personal daily loss limit

Magic filter: Distinguishes your trades from EA trades

Minimal overhead
<1% CPU usage

No external indicators required

Clean logging only for important events

Stable 24/7 operation on VPS
