SympleAssist for MT5

SympleAssist is a smart risk & trade panel for MetaTrader 5.


It does not generate signals or “magic entries”. It helps you execute your own strategy with strict risk control:

  • Set your account size (COUNT).

  • Set your Stop Loss price.

  • Type how many USD you want to risk.

  • SympleAssist calculates the lot size, draws the SL line on the chart and gives you one-click BUY / SELL / CLOSE.


Main Features

  • Risk per trade in USD

    • You type the risk in USD, SympleAssist calculates the position size based on SL distance, tick size and tick value.

    • Risk is automatically limited by a Max Risk % input (default 5% of the account).

  • COUNT (Account size) as input

    • You can enter your own account value (for example, a prop-firm account or initial capital).

    • If you leave it empty, the panel uses the current Balance as base.

  • Automatic % of account

    • The panel shows “% Account”: how much of your account you are risking in that trade.

  • SL line on chart

    • When you type an SL price, SympleAssist draws a horizontal SL line on the chart.

    • The line moves when you change the SL input.

    • After an order is executed, the SL line is removed automatically.

  • Smart BUY / SELL enabling

    • BUY button is enabled only if SL < Bid.

    • SELL button is enabled only if SL > Ask.

    • Button colors change when enabled/disabled.

  • One position per symbol protection

    • If there is already an open position on the current symbol:

      • BUY and SELL are disabled.

      • A big CLOSE POSITION button becomes active.

    • This helps avoid over-trading and accidental double entries.

  • Close Position button

    • Large CLOSE POSITION button below BUY/SELL.

    • Closes the current position for that symbol with one click.

  • Movable panel

    • The whole panel is a chart object – you can drag it and place it anywhere on the chart.


How to Use

  1. Attach SympleAssist to any MT5 chart (allow Algo Trading).

  2. (Optional) In COUNT (USD) enter your account size or prop account size.

  3. Enter your Stop Loss price.

  4. Enter your risk in USD.

  5. Check:

    • COUNT (USD) and BALANCE labels.

    • % Account value.

  6. If SL < Bid → BUY button becomes active.
    If SL > Ask → SELL button becomes active.

  7. Click BUY or SELL to open a trade with calculated lot size.

  8. Use CLOSE POSITION to close the open position on that symbol.


Inputs

  • InpMaxRiskPct – Maximum allowed risk per trade (percentage of account).

    • Default: 5.0

    • The panel will cap the USD risk so it never exceeds this percentage of COUNT/BALANCE.

(All other settings are handled directly from the on-chart panel.)


Notes

  • SympleAssist is a risk & execution tool, not a strategy or signal provider.

  • You are responsible for your own entries, SL levels and TP levels.

  • MT5 algorithmic trading must be enabled and the symbol must be tradable.

  • Designed to work with one open position per symbol (netting-style behaviour even on hedging accounts)


Changelog

v1.0 – Initial release

  • Risk panel with COUNT, BALANCE, USD input and SL price.

  • Automatic % risk of account.

  • SL line drawn on chart and removed after entry.

  • Smart enable/disable of BUY / SELL based on SL vs price.

  • One position per symbol protection.

  • Large CLOSE POSITION button.

  • Movable on-chart panel UI.


Фильтр:
zjoha210
14
zjoha210 2025.12.10 16:20 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв