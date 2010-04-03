Goldbreaker Pro

GoldBreaker Pro - Professional XAUUSD Automated Trading System

564% Profit | 95% Win Rate | 24-Month Validated Performance

VALIDATED PERFORMANCE All parameters are clearly labeled with descriptions to guide configuration.

Achieved 564% profit for a 24-month period of rigorous backtesting with 77.4 million real market ticks analyzed using Every Tick modeling (99% history quality).

Key Metrics:

  • Win Rate: 95% (203 wins / 11 losses across 214 trades)
  • Maximum Drawdown: 16.56% (conservative risk profile)
  • Profit Factor: 4.92
  • Sharpe Ratio: 12.14
  • Testing Period: October 1, 2023 - October 1, 2025

This isn't interpolated backtest data - every single tick was analyzed to ensure real-world accuracy.

PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION

GoldBreaker Pro uses a sophisticated breakout detection system combined with momentum filtering on H1 (1-hour) timeframes. The EA analyzes the previous 24 hours of price action to identify support/resistance levels, then waits for confirmed breakouts with strong momentum conviction before entering trades.

Why the 95% win rate? The momentum filter rejects weak breakouts. This means fewer trades (~9 per month) but significantly higher quality setups.

PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Dynamic Stop Losses: 1.2x ATR (adapts to market volatility)
  • Aggressive Take Profits: 5.0x ATR (captures extended moves with 4:1+ risk/reward)
  • Break-Even Protection: Locks in gains at +3 points profit
  • Laddered Trailing Stops: Take advantage of winning trends
  • Position Sizing: Automatic compounding based on account balance
  • Maximum Lot Size Optimized: 6.0 (verified optimal through extensive testing for 564% performance) for accounts up to $70K. Beyond that, see Position Sizing Guide.

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES (Version 1.0)

Two-Tier Position Caps:

  • Maximum Lot Size (Max Lots): 6.0 (optimized setting) for accounts up to $70K. Beyond that, see position sizing guide.
  • Emergency Maximum Lot Size (Absolute Max Lots): 99.0 (emergency safety backstop)

Additional Safety Features:

  • VPS Reconnection Protection: 30-second stabilization period prevents erratic trading after connection interruptions
  • 11-Layer Safety Architecture: Comprehensive protection against technical errors
  • Transparent Logging: All safety interventions are logged for review

UNDERSTANDING THE COMPOUNDING TIMELINE

The 564% performance follows true mathematical compounding - not consistent monthly returns:

Months 1-6 (Foundation Phase): 5-15% returns

  • Small account = small position sizes (1.0-3.0 lots)
  • Base building phase
  • Win rate consistency established

Months 7-12 (Acceleration Phase): 30-80% returns

  • Growing account = larger positions (4.0-6.0 lots)
  • Compounding becomes visible
  • Equity curve steepens

Months 13-24 (Exponential Phase): 100-400%+ returns

  • Position sizes at or near Maximum Lot Size cap (6.0 lots)
  • Explosive acceleration
  • This is where 564% is achieved

Important: If you expect 50% returns every month, this EA isn't for you. If you understand patient, exponential compounding, you'll see powerful results.

HANDS-OFF OPERATION

  • VPS-Compatible: Designed for 24/7 autonomous operation
  • Set-and-Forget: Minimal intervention required once configured
  • Automatic Position Sizing: Scales with your account balance
  • No Martingale: No dangerous position averaging
  • No Grid Trading: Clean, straightforward strategy

CONFIGURABLE INPUT PARAMETERS

GoldBreaker Pro comes pre-optimized but allows customization for advanced users:

Position Sizing Controls:

  • Automatic Position Sizing (Use Auto Lot Sizing) - Enable/disable automatic position sizing
  • Balance Per Lot Increment (Lot Per Balance) - Balance required per 0.01 lot (default: 100)
  • Maximum Lot Size (Max Lots) - Maximum position size cap (optimized at 6.0)
  • Emergency Maximum Lot Size (Absolute Max Lots) - Emergency safety limit (default: 99.0)

Risk Management:

  • Stop Loss Distance (Stop ATR Multiplier) - Stop loss distance multiplier (optimized at 1.2)
  • Take Profit Distance (Take ATR Multiplier) - Take profit distance multiplier (optimized at 5.0)
  • Break-Even Trigger Distance (Break Even Trigger) - Points profit before activating break-even protection
  • Break-Even Offset Buffer (Break Even Offset) - Buffer above entry for break-even stop

Strategy Parameters:

  • Breakout Sensitivity (K Break) - Breakout detection sensitivity (optimized at 0.20)
  • ATR Calculation Period (ATR Period) - ATR calculation lookback period (default: 14)
  • Momentum Filter Lookback Period (Momentum Period) - Momentum filter lookback period (default: 24)
  • Minimum Momentum Required (Momentum Threshold) - Minimum momentum required for trade entry

Display Options (Optional):

  • Applies only to Local Windows Desktop, or VPS Windows Desktop Version.
  • Display Information Panel (Show Info Panel) - Show/hide on-chart statistics panel
  • Information Panel Position (Info Panel Corner) - Screen corner for info panel placement
  • Information Panel Text Size (Info Panel Font Size) - Text size for info panel

PARAMETERS (INPUTS)

  • All parameters are clearly labeled with descriptions to guide configuration. 
  • The EA ships with optimal settings - customization is optional.

COMPREHENSIVE DOCUMENTATION SUITE

  • Essential User Guide - Complete setup and operation manual
  • Quick Start Guide - Setup Quickly
  • Risk Disclosure - Understand the risks
  • User Manual - Comprehensive operational guide 
  • FAQ Document - Common questions answered 
  • Position Sizing Guide - Optimize for your capital 
  • Optimization Guide - Parameter customization guidance 

Safety Features and VPS Setup Guide are included in these documents

Total documentation: 30,000+ words of professional guidance

WHO IS THIS FOR

Ideal Users:

  • Busy professionals wanting gold exposure without constant monitoring
  • Experienced traders seeking reliable automation
  • Investors who understand compounding requires patience
  • Traders with $10K+ accounts ($25K+ optimal for full compounding effect)

Not Suitable For:

  • Traders expecting overnight riches
  • Accounts under $10K (compounding effect too weak)
  • Anyone unwilling to wait through months 1-6 foundation phase

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only, not compatible with MT4)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold vs. USD)
  • Timeframe: H1 (1-hour charts)
  • Minimum Balance: $10,000 recommended ($25K+ optimal)
  • Broker Type: ECN brokers recommended
  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

DEVELOPER SUPPORT

  • Personal Email Support: I personally respond to every inquiry within 48 hours
  • Educational Approach: I teach you WHY the system works, not just "install and hope"
  • Continuous Improvement: Active development and safety enhancements
  • Transparent Communication: No hype, no BS - just mathematical reality

REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS & RISK DISCLOSURE

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

The 564% backtest result reflects optimal conditions over 24 months. Your live results may vary due to:

  • Broker spread differences
  • Slippage during volatile periods
  • VPS connectivity issues (though GoldBreaker Pro includes protections that work for most setups)
  • Different account balances affecting position sizing

GoldBreaker Pro is designed to minimize these variables through conservative risk management and advanced safety features, but no trading system can guarantee profits.

Most traders quit during months 1-6 when returns are modest. This EA requires patience and psychological discipline to allow compounding to work.

WHAT MAKES GOLDBREAKER PRO DIFFERENT

vs. Typical EAs:

  • ✅ Real tick data testing (not interpolated)
  • ✅ Honest compounding timeline (not "50% monthly" promises)
  • ✅ Conservative drawdown (16.56% vs. typical 40-80%)
  • ✅ Comprehensive documentation (not 2-page PDF)
  • ✅ Personal developer support (not abandoned after sale)
  • ✅ Advanced safety features (institutional-grade protection)
  • ✅ Optimized position sizing (Maximum Lot Size = 6.0 verified for accounts up to $70K, with instructions for beyond)

This is a professional trading system for serious traders, not a "get rich quick" scheme.

PRICING & GUARANTEE

Investment: $297 for unlimited lifetime access; $197 for first 2 weeks after launch. 

What's Included:

  • GoldBreaker Pro EA (.ex5 file)
  • Complete documentation suite
  • Preset configuration files
  • Lifetime updates
  • Personal email support
  • Usage on up to 5 devices
  • Free Trial on strategy tester only (provided by MQL5 platform)

QUESTIONS?

The description above covers system requirements, performance expectations, and operational details. Still have questions? Use the MQL5 product page messaging system.

Note: Direct email support is provided to buyers after purchase. I personally answer every email. Ask about strategy, backtesting methodology, risk management, or operation - I'm here to help you succeed.

Ready to experience professional gold trading automation? Download GoldBreaker Pro today.

Version 1.0 | © 2025 | Professional XAUUSD Trading System

Рекомендуем также
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Эксперты
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Horus AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Здравствуйте, трейдеры, я тщательно разработал этот инструмент с реальными результатами, инструмент, основанный на нескольких моих предыдущих стратегиях, адаптировав его к рынку Форекс, поэтому он адаптирован к искусственному интеллекту машинного обучения, то есть ИИ будет читать параметры, а затем свериться с ними в моей стратегии, затем он научится, чтобы записи были более высокого качества, у него также есть узел, где вы можете восстанавливать позиции, еще одна инновационная вещь, которую вы
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Эксперты
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Эксперты
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Эксперты
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - за успешные созданные базы обучения предоставлю советник во временное пользование бесплатно. - базы обучения будут выкладываться по мере обучения. - обучение требует примерно 20 эпох.  Возможно применять одну из двух стратегий - либо торговля в 2-х направлениях, либо - использовать СЛ. При использовании СЛ результаты торговли будут идентичны результатам обучения. Так как при обучении используется только 1 ордер одновременно.
FREE
VIX75 Killer
Omega J Msigwa
Эксперты
Основы мощности Vix75 Killer Революционные ансамблевые стратегии ИИ В основе Vix75 Killer лежит ансамбль передовых моделей машинного обучения, объединяющий преимущества CatBoost и LightGBM . Эти продвинутые алгоритмы, управляемые ИИ, работают вместе, чтобы повысить точность прогнозирования и оптимизировать торговые решения для индекса волатильности 75 (VIX75). Используя уникальные возможности градиентного бустинга, Vix75 Killer динамически адаптируется к рыночным условиям, обеспечивая надежное
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временны
US30 Dow Jones EA
Babak Alamdar
4.3 (10)
Эксперты
Покупайте не бэктест, а настоящую торговую систему  Live Signal Эта цена является временной на время акции и в ближайшее время будет повышена. Тестирование на исторических данных должно проводиться ТОЛЬКО на РЕАЛЬНЫХ ТИКАХ, в противном случае оно будет некорректным. Присоединяйтесь к публичной чат-группе: Нажмите здесь Добро пожаловать в советник US30 Dow Jones! US30 Dow Jones EA: овладейте динамичным индексом Доу-Джонса US30, также известный как Dow Jones, является одним из самых популярных
Huki BW Sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Эксперты
This EA performs well in sideways markets. The above results are based on the default setup for the pairs GU, NU, and AC, which perform well during sideways market conditions. For other market phases with stronger trends, you should backtest and adjust the setup accordingly. The default setup works well for pairs with lower volatility such as EU, NU, AU, GU, AC, NC, and EG during low-volatility market conditions. Key Parameters to Note: Step Point Buy: Distance between buy orders. Step Point Se
Project Gold MT5
Zhi Cheng Guan
Эксперты
Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
Эксперты
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
Ultimate Bot
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.38 (16)
Эксперты
9 советников по цене одного Последний бот, которого вам когда-либо нужно будет купить. Ultimate Bot - это мультистратегический советник, торгующий   XAUUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY и EURJPY, используя комбинацию паттернов следования тренду, возврата к среднему значению и пробоя. Каждая стратегия торгуется на капитале счета, поэтому, если одна группа находится в просадке, другие снижают свой риск, работая вместе для оптимизации производительности. Настройте один г
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper
Jinarto
Эксперты
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper Этот советник (Expert Advisor) представляет собой чистого трендового скальпера для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M5. В его основе лежит пересечение краткосрочной скользящей средней MA(5) с более длинной MA и агрессивный механизм «profit-burst». Когда на M5 подтверждается новое пересечение скользящих средних, советник открывает первую сделку фиксированным объёмом 0.01 лота. Пока краткосрочная MA(5) остаётся по ту же сторону от длинной MA и открытая позиция находит
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Скальпинг (scalping, пипсовка) – это подход к торговле, основанный на техническом анализе и предполагающий открытие и закрытие большого количества сделок за короткие промежутки времени: сделки удерживаются открытыми от нескольких миллисекунд до нескольких минут. Другими словами, целью скальпинга на Форекс является не удержание позиции в течение нескольких часов, дней или недель, а получение прибыли за считанные минуты или даже секунды, всего по несколько пунктов на сделку. На практике чистого
Dual Signal Scalper
Davut Ozcan
Эксперты
Оптимальный таймфрейм и инструмент: M1 на EURUSD Этот советник лучше всего работает на графиках 1-минутного таймфрейма EURUSD. Он может работать и на других инструментах/таймфреймах, но приоритет — EURUSD M1. Обзор Автоматическая система на основе двух подтверждений: ADX для силы/направления тренда и RSI для пересечений уровней перепроданности/перекупленности на закрытии свечи. Сигналы формируются только по закрытым свечам. Как работает Фильтр тренда (ADX): Long: ADX ≥ MinADX и +DI > −DI. Short
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
FIBO Trend EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
Эксперты
Скидка до конца месяца 50% ($199). Обычная цена $399 Реальный сигнал на myfxbook:   нажмите для перехода Уникальные сет-файлы и все рекомендации предоставляются бесплатно. Все будущие обновления советника включены в стоимость. После покупки свяжитесь со мной, и я помогу вам правильно установить и настроить робота. Я также поделюсь с вами информацией о том, как получить бесплатный VPS у надежного брокера. Это трендовая стратегия, которая использует индикатор FIBO Trend PRO. Советник FIBO Trend р
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
Эксперты
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Buda MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Buda The Enlightened One — это стратегия, предназначенная для торговли без забот для всех тех, кто хочет чего-то стабильного и решительного. где они могут размещать свои инвестиции в размере X без опасений риска, каждая запись предварительно будет иметь тщательный анализ с использованием секретных моделей и индикаторов, разработанных мной, у нее есть система ИИ, где она будет изучать и консультироваться со всеми диапазонами, которым мы ее научили, и при необходимости отрегулируйте риск там, где
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Эксперты
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
Evening Scalper Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.47 (15)
Эксперты
EA has live track records with  low drawdown : Live signal - Best Pairs Live signal - All Pairs Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during the American trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA enters the market with market orders from 19 to 23h, it does not open trades during rollover (0:00-
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Market Maestro: Ваш Идеальный Партнер для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форекс Если вы ищете надежного помощника для торговли на валютном рынке, Market Maestro — это именно то, что вам нужно. Этот современный Forex-бот создан с использованием самых передовых технологий и алгоритмов, что позволяет ему эффективно анализировать рыночные данные и принимать обоснованные торговые решения в режиме реального времени. Основные Характеристики Market Maestro 1. Мультивалютность для Широких Возможностей Ma
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Эксперты
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
Kongkong
Zhang Juan Duan
Эксперты
This EA is a trend-following expert advisor specifically designed for EURUSD, verified through 15 years of historical data, demonstrating exceptional stability and profitability. The EA adheres to the principles of 'one order one close, strict risk control', providing investors with a reliable and stable asset appreciation solution. Technical Features Platform: MetaTrader 5 Account Type: Suitable for any broker, best on ECN or Raw accounts Trading Instrument: EURUSD Time Frame: M10 Minimum Capit
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это торговый советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя девять независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или методы усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые совет
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Эксперты
Cheat Engine — это система скальпинга золота среднего диапазона, которая может принимать решения на основе глобального настроения рынка форекс через веб-API. Скоро появится live-сигнал Cheat Engine. Текущая цена будет повышена. Цена на ограниченное время 199  USD Только одиночные сделки. Сетки и мартингейл никогда не используются. Интеллектуальный трейлинг-стоп, который адаптируется к дневной волатильности Глобальное настроение рынка форекс — это измерение позиций сотен тысяч трейдеров с общей
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Эксперты
Инвестиционная фирма готова! Не предназначено для краткосрочной перепродажи счетов или быстрой прибыли. Без мартингейла / Без сетки / Без ИИ Разработано для трейдеров, ориентированных на долгосрочную стабильность. Результаты в режиме реального времени:   Сигнал в реальном времени   |   Основной портфель   |   Результаты FTMO     |    Открытое сообщество Стартовая цена: 249 долларов, следующая цена: 349 долларов (осталось всего 6 экземпляра) Что такое Золотой Атлас? Gold Atlas — это профессиона
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.23 (73)
Эксперты
SmartChoise EA – Торговая система на базе нейронной сети для XAU/USD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1 Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля — в нём подробно объяснены все настройки и параметры. В Telegram-канале вы также можете найти несколько аккаунтов, работающих со SmartChoise с разными балансами, уровнями риска и настройками. Это отличный способ увидеть реальную эффективность советника у разных брокеров и в разных условиях. Цена временно снижена. Этот советник предназ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
The Techno Deity — Цифровое Доминирование на XAUUSD Промо-акция: Вы можете получить в подарок советник Cryon X-9000. Для уточнения условий и получения доступа свяжитесь со мной напрямую. The Techno Deity — это высокотехнологичная торговая экосистема, созданная для тех, кто ценит структурный порядок в хаосе золотого рынка. В основе системы лежит алгоритм цифровой интуиции, который не просто следует за ценой, а идентифицирует зоны институционального интереса и моменты рыночного дисбаланса. Вместо
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв