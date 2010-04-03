GoldBreaker Pro - Professional XAUUSD Automated Trading System

564% Profit | 95% Win Rate | 24-Month Validated Performance

Achieved 564% profit for a 24-month period of rigorous backtesting with 77.4 million real market ticks analyzed using Every Tick modeling (99% history quality).

Key Metrics:

Win Rate: 95% (203 wins / 11 losses across 214 trades)

95% (203 wins / 11 losses across 214 trades) Maximum Drawdown: 16.56% (conservative risk profile)

16.56% (conservative risk profile) Profit Factor: 4.92

4.92 Sharpe Ratio: 12.14

12.14 Testing Period: October 1, 2023 - October 1, 2025

This isn't interpolated backtest data - every single tick was analyzed to ensure real-world accuracy.

PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION

GoldBreaker Pro uses a sophisticated breakout detection system combined with momentum filtering on H1 (1-hour) timeframes. The EA analyzes the previous 24 hours of price action to identify support/resistance levels, then waits for confirmed breakouts with strong momentum conviction before entering trades.

Why the 95% win rate? The momentum filter rejects weak breakouts. This means fewer trades (~9 per month) but significantly higher quality setups.

PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT

Dynamic Stop Losses: 1.2x ATR (adapts to market volatility)

1.2x ATR (adapts to market volatility) Aggressive Take Profits: 5.0x ATR (captures extended moves with 4:1+ risk/reward)

5.0x ATR (captures extended moves with 4:1+ risk/reward) Break-Even Protection: Locks in gains at +3 points profit

Locks in gains at +3 points profit Laddered Trailing Stops: Take advantage of winning trends

Take advantage of winning trends Position Sizing: Automatic compounding based on account balance

Automatic compounding based on account balance Maximum Lot Size Optimized: 6.0 (verified optimal through extensive testing for 564% performance) for accounts up to $70K. Beyond that, see Position Sizing Guide.

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES (Version 1.0)

Two-Tier Position Caps:

6.0 (optimized setting) for accounts up to $70K. Beyond that, see position sizing guide. Emergency Maximum Lot Size (Absolute Max Lots): 99.0 (emergency safety backstop)

Additional Safety Features:

VPS Reconnection Protection: 30-second stabilization period prevents erratic trading after connection interruptions

30-second stabilization period prevents erratic trading after connection interruptions 11-Layer Safety Architecture: Comprehensive protection against technical errors

Comprehensive protection against technical errors Transparent Logging: All safety interventions are logged for review

UNDERSTANDING THE COMPOUNDING TIMELINE

The 564% performance follows true mathematical compounding - not consistent monthly returns:

Months 1-6 (Foundation Phase): 5-15% returns

Small account = small position sizes (1.0-3.0 lots)

Base building phase

Win rate consistency established

Months 7-12 (Acceleration Phase): 30-80% returns

Growing account = larger positions (4.0-6.0 lots)

Compounding becomes visible

Equity curve steepens

Months 13-24 (Exponential Phase): 100-400%+ returns

Position sizes at or near Maximum Lot Size cap (6.0 lots)

Explosive acceleration

This is where 564% is achieved

Important: If you expect 50% returns every month, this EA isn't for you. If you understand patient, exponential compounding, you'll see powerful results.

HANDS-OFF OPERATION

VPS-Compatible: Designed for 24/7 autonomous operation

Designed for 24/7 autonomous operation Set-and-Forget: Minimal intervention required once configured

Minimal intervention required once configured Automatic Position Sizing: Scales with your account balance

Scales with your account balance No Martingale: No dangerous position averaging

No dangerous position averaging No Grid Trading: Clean, straightforward strategy

CONFIGURABLE INPUT PARAMETERS

GoldBreaker Pro comes pre-optimized but allows customization for advanced users:

Position Sizing Controls:

Automatic Position Sizing (Use Auto Lot Sizing) - Enable/disable automatic position sizing

- Enable/disable automatic position sizing Balance Per Lot Increment (Lot Per Balance) - Balance required per 0.01 lot (default: 100)

- Balance required per 0.01 lot (default: 100) Maximum Lot Size (Max Lots) - Maximum position size cap (optimized at 6.0)

- Maximum position size cap (optimized at 6.0) Emergency Maximum Lot Size (Absolute Max Lots) - Emergency safety limit (default: 99.0)

Risk Management:

Stop Loss Distance (Stop ATR Multiplier) - Stop loss distance multiplier (optimized at 1.2)

- Stop loss distance multiplier (optimized at 1.2) Take Profit Distance (Take ATR Multiplier) - Take profit distance multiplier (optimized at 5.0)

- Take profit distance multiplier (optimized at 5.0) Break-Even Trigger Distance (Break Even Trigger) - Points profit before activating break-even protection

- Points profit before activating break-even protection Break-Even Offset Buffer (Break Even Offset) - Buffer above entry for break-even stop

Strategy Parameters:

Breakout Sensitivity (K Break) - Breakout detection sensitivity (optimized at 0.20)

- Breakout detection sensitivity (optimized at 0.20) ATR Calculation Period (ATR Period) - ATR calculation lookback period (default: 14)

- ATR calculation lookback period (default: 14) Momentum Filter Lookback Period (Momentum Period) - Momentum filter lookback period (default: 24)

- Momentum filter lookback period (default: 24) Minimum Momentum Required (Momentum Threshold) - Minimum momentum required for trade entry

Display Options (Optional):

Applies only to Local Windows Desktop, or VPS Windows Desktop Version.

Display Information Panel (Show Info Panel) - Show/hide on-chart statistics panel

- Show/hide on-chart statistics panel Information Panel Position (Info Panel Corner) - Screen corner for info panel placement

- Screen corner for info panel placement Information Panel Text Size (Info Panel Font Size) - Text size for info panel

PARAMETERS (INPUTS)

All parameters are clearly labeled with descriptions to guide configuration.

The EA ships with optimal settings - customization is optional.

COMPREHENSIVE DOCUMENTATION SUITE

Essential User Guide - Complete setup and operation manual

- Complete setup and operation manual Quick Start Guide - Setup Quickly

- Setup Quickly Risk Disclosure - Understand the risks

- Understand the risks User Manual - Comprehensive operational guide

- Comprehensive operational guide FAQ Document - Common questions answered

- Common questions answered Position Sizing Guide - Optimize for your capital

- Optimize for your capital Optimization Guide - Parameter customization guidance

Safety Features and VPS Setup Guide are included in these documents

Total documentation: 30,000+ words of professional guidance

WHO IS THIS FOR

Ideal Users:

Busy professionals wanting gold exposure without constant monitoring

Experienced traders seeking reliable automation

Investors who understand compounding requires patience

Traders with $10K+ accounts ($25K+ optimal for full compounding effect)

Not Suitable For:

Traders expecting overnight riches

Accounts under $10K (compounding effect too weak)

Anyone unwilling to wait through months 1-6 foundation phase

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only, not compatible with MT4)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only, not compatible with MT4) Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold vs. USD)

XAUUSD (Gold vs. USD) Timeframe: H1 (1-hour charts)

H1 (1-hour charts) Minimum Balance: $10,000 recommended ($25K+ optimal)

$10,000 recommended ($25K+ optimal) Broker Type: ECN brokers recommended

ECN brokers recommended Leverage: 1:500 recommended

1:500 recommended VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

DEVELOPER SUPPORT

Personal Email Support: I personally respond to every inquiry within 48 hours

I personally respond to every inquiry within 48 hours Educational Approach: I teach you WHY the system works, not just "install and hope"

I teach you WHY the system works, not just "install and hope" Continuous Improvement: Active development and safety enhancements

Active development and safety enhancements Transparent Communication: No hype, no BS - just mathematical reality

REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS & RISK DISCLOSURE

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

The 564% backtest result reflects optimal conditions over 24 months. Your live results may vary due to:

Broker spread differences

Slippage during volatile periods

VPS connectivity issues (though GoldBreaker Pro includes protections that work for most setups)

Different account balances affecting position sizing

GoldBreaker Pro is designed to minimize these variables through conservative risk management and advanced safety features, but no trading system can guarantee profits.

Most traders quit during months 1-6 when returns are modest. This EA requires patience and psychological discipline to allow compounding to work.

WHAT MAKES GOLDBREAKER PRO DIFFERENT

vs. Typical EAs:

✅ Real tick data testing (not interpolated)

✅ Honest compounding timeline (not "50% monthly" promises)

✅ Conservative drawdown (16.56% vs. typical 40-80%)

✅ Comprehensive documentation (not 2-page PDF)

✅ Personal developer support (not abandoned after sale)

✅ Advanced safety features (institutional-grade protection)

✅ Optimized position sizing (Maximum Lot Size = 6.0 verified for accounts up to $70K, with instructions for beyond)

This is a professional trading system for serious traders, not a "get rich quick" scheme.

PRICING & GUARANTEE

Investment: $297 for unlimited lifetime access; $197 for first 2 weeks after launch.

What's Included:

GoldBreaker Pro EA (.ex5 file)

Complete documentation suite

Preset configuration files

Lifetime updates

Personal email support

Usage on up to 5 devices



Free Trial on strategy tester only (provided by MQL5 platform)

QUESTIONS?

The description above covers system requirements, performance expectations, and operational details. Still have questions? Use the MQL5 product page messaging system.

Note: Direct email support is provided to buyers after purchase. I personally answer every email. Ask about strategy, backtesting methodology, risk management, or operation - I'm here to help you succeed.

Ready to experience professional gold trading automation? Download GoldBreaker Pro today.

Version 1.0 | © 2025 | Professional XAUUSD Trading System