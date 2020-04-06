Stochastic Sniper EA

Unleash the Power of Precision: Stochastic Sniper EA for Gold

Elevate your trading game with the Stochastic Sniper EA, a professional-grade automated trading system specifically engineered for the high-volatility world of Gold (XAUUSD). Designed to perform with surgical precision on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe, this EA is your ultimate partner in navigating the markets with confidence and discipline.

Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting, the Stochastic Sniper EA takes the emotion out of the equation. It combines advanced momentum oscillators with volatility channels to pinpoint high-probability entry points where others only see market noise.

Why Choose Stochastic Sniper EA?

  • Surgical Precision: Uses a sophisticated blend of Keltner Channels and Stochastic Oscillators to find ideal reversal and trend-continuation zones.

  • Safety First Strategy: Strictly No Martingale and No Grid. Every trade is handled with integrity, focusing on quality over quantity.

  • Dynamic Profit Protection: Features an advanced ATR-based Trailing Stop that locks in profits as the market moves in your favor, giving your trades "room to breathe" while securing gains.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Includes a Daily Cut Loss feature to protect your capital from unexpected market events.

  • Fully Optimized for Gold: This EA comes pre-configured and ready to deploy on Gold (XAUUSD). We have done the heavy lifting so you can start trading immediately.

  • Broker Ready: Optimized specifically for Exness accounts.

    Join the preferred broker here: Register on Exness to get the most out of this strategy. For other brokers, simply fine-tune the Risk Percentage to match your leverage.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


Intelligent Input Parameters

Take total control of your strategy with these customizable settings:

  • RiskPercentage: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on your account equity for consistent risk management.

  • Lots: Set a fixed lot size if you prefer a manual approach.

  • StartHour / EndHour: Define your trading window to avoid low-liquidity periods or high-impact news sessions.

  • ATRThreshold: Ensures the EA only trades when there is sufficient market movement (volatility filter).

  • UseEMAFilter: A long-term trend filter (EMA 150/200) to ensure you are always trading with the major market direction.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: Your "emergency brake" that stops all trading if a specific percentage of daily equity is lost.

  • ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Adjusts how tightly the trailing stop follows the price based on current market volatility.

  • KeltnerLength / StochKPeriod: Advanced technical settings to tune the sensitivity of the sniper signals.

Start Your Professional Trading Journey Today!

Don't leave your trading results to chance. Harness the power of automated logic and data-driven strategy.

Download Stochastic Sniper EA Now and experience the difference that institutional-grade automation can make.

  1. Open your M5 Gold Chart.

  2. Attach the Stochastic Sniper EA.

  3. Set your desired risk.

  4. Let the Sniper do the work!

Download Stochastic Sniper EA Now


