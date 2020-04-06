Academia Gold

 Academia Gold leverages an Advanced Smart Breakout System to analyze market conditions effectively, specifically designed for scalping strategies. This unique feature optimizes your profits while minimizing drawdowns. Every trade is equipped with an individual stop-loss level and is actively managed using a trailing stop, ensuring maximum safety and profitability.

With an exceptional scalping setup and a robust foundation of smart, safe trading principles, Academia Gold has been developed over an extended period to create a consistently profitable strategy. It performs best with reputable low-spread ECN brokers, making it ideal for professional traders.

 How It Works
This Forex Robot strategically enters trades based on optimal timing and the most favorable market conditions. The exit logic combines multiple advanced algorithms to protect profits and reduce drawdowns. These algorithms ensure trades are closed at the most advantageous times, securing gains and minimizing potential losses. Academia Gold operates throughout the entire trading session, maximizing your earning potential.

Key Features

  • No Risky Strategies: Does not use martingale, arbitrage, hedging, or other high-risk methods.

  • Spread & Slippage Control: Ensures trades are executed with precision.

  • Smart Risk Management: Features an intelligent risk control module.

  • Automated Market Analysis: Utilizes proprietary indicators for accurate market insights.

  • Non-Linear Money Management: Adapts strategies based on capital and market conditions.

  • Capital Protection Algorithms: Safeguards your investments effectively.

Usage Tips

  • Supported Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Recommended Account: Any account type

  • Leverage: Suitable for all leverage options

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Additional Recommendation: Using a VPS ensures optimal performance.

Unlock the power of smart trading with Academia Gold and experience a new level of efficiency and profitability.


