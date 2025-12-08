Gold RSI Hunter

1

Gold RSI Hunter is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on the high volatility of  Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs.

Unlike standard grid systems that trade blindly,  Gold RSI Hunter enters the market with precision. It waits for high-probability RSI overbought/oversold reversals before placing the first trade. If the market moves against the position, the EA activates its  Smart Recovery Logic, using dynamic averaging to target a "Basket Take Profit" and exit the series of trades in profit.

Crucially, this EA solves the biggest problem with martingale systems:  Safety. It features a built-in  Equity Protector (Percentage, Money, and Pip-Distance) to act as a hard emergency brake, ensuring your account is never exposed to unlimited risk.

📊 Live Monitoring

The EA features a clean  On-Chart Dashboard displaying your current Drawdown, Equity, Position Count, and Real-Time RSI values, giving you total control at a glance.

🚀 Key Features

  • Precision Entry: Trades are only taken when RSI breaches critical levels (Default: Buy < 30, Sell > 70).

  • Smart Grid Recovery: If the price drifts, the EA builds a position using a user-defined grid step and multiplier to average the entry price.

  • Independent Direction Management: Buys and Sells are managed separately. The EA can close a Buy basket in profit while managing a Sell basket simultaneously.

  • Hybrid Mode:

    • Grid Mode: High-performance averaging with Basket TP.

    • Single Shot Mode: Can be switched to a classic trader (One entry per signal) with hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Triple-Layer Protection:

    1. Basket Take Profit: Closes specific baskets when a monetary target is reached.

    2. Max Drawdown %: Closes ALL trades if equity drops below a specific percentage.

    3. Max Pip Distance: A "Hard Stop Loss" for the grid. If the price moves X pips away from the first order, the basket is closed to prevent blowouts.

  • Broker Compatibility: Automatically detects your broker's filling policy (FOK/IOC) to prevent execution errors (Error 10035).

⚙️ Recommendations

  • Symbol: Optimized for  XAUUSD (Gold). Should work well on EURUSD, GBPUSD and other currency pairs but at this point it hasn't been tested.

  • Timeframe:  M1

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 for Standard Accounts or $100 for Cent Accounts.

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts recommended.

  • VPS: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is recommended for 24/7 operation.

🔧 Input Parameters Overview

  • Inp_RSI_Period: The lookback period for the RSI indicator (Default: 10).

  • Inp_RSI_Buy/Sell_Level: The trigger levels for entries (e.g., 30/70).

  • Inp_Enable_Grid: Set to true for Grid/Martingale, false for single entries.

  • Inp_Grid_Step: Distance in points between grid orders.

  • Inp_Martingale: The volume multiplier for the next grid order (default 1.2).

  • Inp_Basket_TP_Money: The profit target in money ($) to close a basket.

  • Inp_Use_Protector: Enable/Disable the emergency Equity Protector.

  • Inp_Max_DD_Percent: The percentage of account balance loss that triggers a "Close All".

⚠️ Risk Warning

This EA uses Martingale and Grid strategies. While these methods are effective at recovering positions in ranging markets, they carry risk. The  Gold RSI Hunter is equipped with equity protection features, but past performance does not guarantee future results. Please backtest with your broker's data before trading live.


Фильтр:
Lynard Glenn
63
Lynard Glenn 2025.12.12 14:57 
 

This EA show an outstanding backtest performance. Crossing fingers to future wins!

I am changing my review to 1 star, I ran back test again in a very slow motion and noticed that it adds negative profit instead of deducting it from the capital, no wonder it shows high yield. This is a bogus EA!

Reena Marie Lee
293
Ответ разработчика Reena Marie Lee 2025.12.16 09:43
Hey, it's not a bogus EA, it's very real. I've done my own backtesting and found it to be profitable over previous chart trades. If you can msg me and let me know your findings then I can see where it might be going wrong and improve on it for a newer upload version so that yourself and others can benefit from it. Maybe it was the settings you used?
Ответ на отзыв