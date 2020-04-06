Gold Aurefix

GOLD AUREFIX – The Elite Evolution of Gold Trading Intelligence

The new era of XAUUSD algorithmic mastery begins now.

GOLD AUREFIX is an ultra-refined Expert Advisor crafted for traders who demand intelligence, stability, and high-performance execution in the volatile world of XAUUSD.

Engineered for the M1 timeframe, it integrates advanced volatility-mapping logic, smart breakout recognition, deep-learning–inspired filters, and capital-adaptive risk mechanics — all while maintaining a strict no-martingale, no-grid, no-averaging structure to keep your funds protected at all times.

Its hybrid architecture ensures flawless adaptation to shifting market cycles, eliminating execution errors and guaranteeing smooth operation under any broker restrictions or liquidity conditions.

Perfectly compatible with all leverage levels and account types, GOLD AUREFIX delivers consistent, accurate, high-speed execution for both demo and live trading environments.

Optimized especially for RAW/ECN accounts, this EA is your professional-grade companion for building long-term, high-quality performance in Gold scalping.

⚠️ Important Notice

Backtests (tick mode) or demo sessions may not function correctly without the verified configuration files provided by me.
➡️ After purchase, contact me immediately to receive the correct setup and your bonus bot.

🚀 Why Choose GOLD AUREFIX?

Rapid Volatility Response
Instantly detects and executes on confirmed breakout and micro-range expansion patterns.

🧠 Dynamic SL/TP Intelligence
Automatically adapts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on real-time volatility and broker parameters, preventing “invalid stop” issues.

🔒 Capital-Adaptive Risk System
Utilizes fixed, percentage-based, or auto-margin lot sizing for controlled and sustainable growth.

🎯 Precision Entry Algorithms
Combines volatility signatures, mini-breakout confirmation, and multi-filter confluence to ensure only high-probability trade setups.

💨 Advanced Trailing Engine
Tick-by-tick dynamic trailing using candle structures, smart break-even, and micro-wave momentum analysis.

🛡️ Safety Above Everything
✔ No martingale
✔ No grid
✔ No dangerous averaging
✔ Built-in error-avoidance for unstable or low-liquidity environments

⚙️ Advanced Functionality

  • Automatic control of spread, slippage, and trading sessions

  • Full pending order management with anti-freeze protection

  • Robust fail-safe logic for gaps, spikes, or high-volatility conditions

  • Designed for ultra-low latency and minimal CPU/RAM usage

  • Works seamlessly with any broker, RAW/ECN recommended

💼 Requirements & Recommendations

⏱️ Timeframe: M1
💰 Minimum balance: €/$200
🏦 Broker type: Any (RAW/ECN ideal)
Leverage: Any

⚠️ Professional Risk Disclaimer

Trading carries inherent risk. GOLD AUREFIX is a professional-grade trading system and should be used responsibly. Always test in a demo environment before switching to live funds.

📩 Support & Community

Need setup, guidance, or access to exclusive trading bots?

Explore more powerful tools, ask questions, receive updates, and access a wide range of premium bots at unbeatable prices.
Join us 


