Quantum Market Scanner V333

Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 - Advanced Multi-Symbol Signal Scanner

Overview:
Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 is a sophisticated multi-market scanning indicator that continuously monitors multiple financial instruments to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Using a unique progressive confirmation system, it tracks signals from initial detection through to prime entry conditions, helping traders make informed decisions with enhanced confidence.

Core Features:

🚀 Progressive Status System (Key Innovation):
The scanner implements a revolutionary 5-stage progression system that tracks signal development:
• ★☆☆☆☆ = TOO EARLY - Initial detection, monitor only
• ★★☆☆☆ = EARLY SIGNAL - Alert, watch closely
• ★★★☆☆ = TRADE SETUP - Plan your trade strategy
• ★★★★☆ = STRONG SIGNAL - Consider entering position
• ★★★★★ = PRIME ENTRY - Optimal conditions for trade execution

📊 Multi-Market Scanning Capability:
• Scan up to 100 symbols simultaneously
• Supports Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies
• Custom symbol list option for personalized scanning
• Real-time signal detection across all selected instruments

🔍 Smart Technical Analysis:
 MA Alignment: EMA 9/21 and SMA 50 convergence/divergence detection
 RSI Analysis: Overbought/oversold conditions with trend confirmation
 MACD Signals: Momentum and crossover analysis
 ATR-Based Risk Management: Dynamic stop loss and take profit calculation
 Volume Spike Detection: Confirmation through unusual volume activity

🎯 Signal Scoring & Confirmation:
• 0-100 point scoring system evaluates signal quality
• Multi-confirmation tracking per symbol (1-5+ confirmations)
• Star rating visualization for quick assessment
• Minimum score threshold filter (configurable)

📈 Real-Time Dashboard Display:
• Clean, organized panel with color-coded signals
• 11 critical data columns per signal:

  1. Symbol

  2. Signal Direction (▲ BUY/▼ SELL)

  3. Score (0-100)

  4. Star Rating

  5. Confirmations Count

  6. Entry Price

  7. Stop Loss

  8. Take Profit

  9. Risk/Reward Ratio

  10. Status Summary

  11. Progressive Status

🔔 Comprehensive Alert System:
• Multi-level alert triggers based on star rating
• Sound, popup, and push notification options
• Alert cooldown timer to prevent notification fatigue
• Alert on confirmation increases

⚙️ Customizable Configuration:

Scanner Settings:
• Max symbols to scan (1-100)
• Enable/disable asset classes
• Custom symbol input field
• Maximum spread filter

Signal Configuration:
• Minimum signal score (0-100)
• Minimum confirmations required
• Volume filter toggle
• Trend strength intensity

Display Options:
• Show all signals or only strong ones
• Customizable panel dimensions
• Color coding toggle
• Scan interval adjustment (seconds)
• Show/hide SL/TP levels

Risk Management:
• ATR period and multiplier settings
• Automatic SL/TP calculation
• Risk/reward ratio display

Technical Specifications:
• Primary timeframe: H4
• Required indicators: EMA 9, EMA 21, SMA 50, RSI 14, MACD (12,26,9), ATR 14
• Update interval: Configurable (default 60 seconds)
• Memory efficient: Cleans old signals automatically

Installation & Usage:

  1. Attach to any MT5 chart (it will scan all configured symbols)

  2. Configure settings in the input parameters

  3. Monitor the dashboard for signal progression

  4. Use the progressive status system to time entries

  5. Combine with price action for final confirmation

Pro-Trading Benefits:
• Saves hours of manual chart analysis
• Provides objective signal assessment
• Tracks signal development over time
• Identifies strongest opportunities across markets
• Enhances timing with progressive status system
• Reduces emotional trading decisions

Risk Management Features:
• Spread filter eliminates poor trading conditions
• ATR-based position sizing suggestions
• Clear risk/reward ratio display
• Stop loss and take profit levels calculated automatically

Ideal For:
• Swing traders and position traders
• Multi-market portfolio managers
• Traders seeking confirmation before entry
• Those wanting to reduce analysis time
• Traders looking for systematic signal tracking

Note: This is a technical analysis tool, not a trading advisor. Always practice proper risk management and combine signals with your trading strategy and market context.

Version: 4.0
Minimum MT5 Build: 2000+
Recommended Use: H4 timeframe for optimal results

Perfect for traders who want to:
• Scan multiple markets efficiently
• Track signal development over time
• Wait for optimal entry conditions
• Reduce analysis paralysis
• Trade with higher confirmation confidence

The progressive status system eliminates guesswork by showing exactly where a signal stands in its development cycle, helping you wait for "PRIME ENTRY" conditions instead of entering too early.

Рекомендуем также
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Signal Alerts Max
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Утилиты
What the Tool Does SignalAlerts Max watches several indicators: RSI MACD Stochastic CCI DeMarker RVI EMA Trend Filter (optional) Whenever any enabled indicator crosses above or crosses below a level, the tool sends alerts: Terminal Pop-up   Push Notifications Sends alerts to phone via MT5 app.  How To Set Up Push Notifications On Metatrader 4 & 5 - YouTube Important Notes Your PC must be connected to the internet MT5 desktop must be running (or in VPS) You do NOT need to keep the mobile
FREE
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
DRS Semi Automated
Enrique Alexander Madera Pimentel
Утилиты
DRS Semi Automated: Fair Value Gap Trading Inspired by the DRS strategy made by SMT FX. To learn more, visit their website. Key Features: 1. Fair Value Gap Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps on the 5-minute timeframe. 2. Customizable Trading Sessions: Trade London, New York, or both sessions with adjustable start times. 3. Risk Management: Set risk percentage and choose between equity-based or fixed balance risk calculation. 4. Bias Selection: Manually select bullish or
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Line Map является дополнением к индикатору Trend Screener Indicator. Он работает как сканер всех сигналов, генерируемых скринером тренда (сигналы линии тренда). Это сканер линий тренда на основе индикатора Trend Screener. Если у вас нет индикатора Trend Screener Pro, программа Trend Line Map Pro работать не будет. It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator. If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,     the Trend Line Map Pro will not work . Зайдя в наш
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
Индикаторы
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) Этот индикатор реализует концепцию баланса времени и цены, предложенную У.Д. Ганном. Он выявляет ценовые свинги на графике и проецирует временные интервалы циклов Quarter, Half и Full вперёд, отмечая их вертикальными линиями. Инструмент предназначен для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам изучать взаимосвязь между величиной ценового движения и прошедшим временем непосредственно на графиках MT5. Функции Определяет локальные максимумы и минимумы на основе глубины пиво
RM Divergence Pro
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
Индикаторы
RM Divergence Pro is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator designed for traders who want real structural insight beyond classic divergence tools. It accurately detects Regular Divergence (RD), Hidden Divergence (HD), Inability (IA), and Potential Divergence (P-DVG) using stable swing-based logic. Built for clarity, precision, and clean market structure analysis. -------------------------------------------------- OVERVIEW RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-based divergence
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
ParitySnap
Kazutaka Yamamoto
Индикаторы
ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 - Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
Crypto to MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Crypto.com в МТ5 Live Candlestick Stream в Metatrader 5 из веб-сокета Crypto.com Это данные OHCLV (Open High Low Close Real Volume) в режиме реального времени.  трейдеры, если на минутном графике данные OHLC неверны, это может дать неверный анализ при изучении технического графика. Этот продукт гарантирует, что он дает точные данные в режиме реального времени, что может помочь в ручном анализе. вы можете проверить мой другой криптопродукт в моем профиле https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshn
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Утилиты
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Индикаторы
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Trade History By Magic
Maksim Plotnikov
Утилиты
Trade History By Magic Indicator Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic! Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly. Key Features: Organized Trade Tracking : Displays tra
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Утилиты
TradePad - это инструмент как для ручной, так и алгоритмической торговли.  Представляем вам простое решение для быстрых торговых операций и контроля позиций на нескольких торговых инструментах. Внимание, приложение не работает в тестере стратегий! Пробная версия приложения для демо-счета и описание всех инструментов Интерфейс приложения адаптирован для мониторов с высоким разрешением, прост и интуитивно понятен. Для комфортной работы, трейдеру предлагается следующий набор инструментов: менеджер
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
Индикаторы
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Индикаторы
"Impulses and Corrections 5" создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам ориентироваться в рыночной ситуации. Индикатор показывает мультитаймфреймовые восходящие и нисходящие "Импульсы" ценовых движений. Эти импульсы служат основой для определения "Базы" , ​​состоящей из зон "Коррекции" ценовых движений, а также имеет "Потенциальные" зоны для возможных сценариев движения цены. Восходящие и нисходящие импульсы определяются на основе модифицированной формулы индикатора "Фракталы" Билла Вильямса. Посл
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Fibonacci Auto
Makarii Gubaydullin
Индикаторы
Автоматически строит уровни Фибоначчи на основе максимальных и минимальных цен за указанный временной период Несколько баров   могут быть объединены: например, можно получить уровни Фибоначчи на основе максимумов и минимумов за 10 дней Моя утилита 1 : 66+ функций, включая этот индикатор  |   Свяжитесь со мной  по любым вопросам  |    Версия для MT4 Помогает увидеть потенциальные уровни разворота; Паттерны, сформированные на уровнях Фибоначчи, обычно сильнее; Значительно   сокращает   время,  
Close Trades Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Утилиты
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
*** Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уро
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Утилиты
Многофункциональный торговый помощник для MT5 Более 66 профессиональных функций для умной, быстрой и точной торговли — всё в одном инструменте. Этот продвинутый торговый ассистент объединяет управление рисками, автоматизацию ордеров, технический анализ и контроль портфеля в одном мощном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. Он помогает трейдерам сократить рутину, минимизировать ошибки и принимать более уверенные решения. Почему трейдеры выбирают этот инструмент Открывайте, управляйте и закрывайте сд
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Утилиты
Live Forex Signals предназначен для торговли по сигналам сайта   https://live-forex-signals.com/en  и  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal для MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81445 Параметры Username и Password  если у вас имеется подписка на сайты   live-forex-signals.com / foresignal.com , тогда вам следует заполнить эти параметры своими учетными данными; если подписки нет, тогда оставьте поля пустыми; Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Risk   риск в п
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Утилиты
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
Другие продукты этого автора
Quantum Gold Master v333 Manual Trade
George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
Индикаторы
Quantum Trading Master v3.33 - Universal Version Overview Quantum Trading Master is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically adapts to different financial instruments including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and indices. The system uses smart detection algorithms to optimize parameters for each instrument type, ensuring optimal performance across markets. Key Features Universal Instrument Compatibility Auto-Detection System : Automatically identifies
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв