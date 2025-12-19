Quantum Market Scanner V333
- Утилиты
- George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
- Версия: 6.0
- Обновлено: 23 декабря 2025
- Активации: 5
Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 - Advanced Multi-Symbol Signal Scanner
Overview:
Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 is a sophisticated multi-market scanning indicator that continuously monitors multiple financial instruments to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Using a unique progressive confirmation system, it tracks signals from initial detection through to prime entry conditions, helping traders make informed decisions with enhanced confidence.
Core Features:
🚀 Progressive Status System (Key Innovation):
The scanner implements a revolutionary 5-stage progression system that tracks signal development:
• ★☆☆☆☆ = TOO EARLY - Initial detection, monitor only
• ★★☆☆☆ = EARLY SIGNAL - Alert, watch closely
• ★★★☆☆ = TRADE SETUP - Plan your trade strategy
• ★★★★☆ = STRONG SIGNAL - Consider entering position
• ★★★★★ = PRIME ENTRY - Optimal conditions for trade execution
📊 Multi-Market Scanning Capability:
• Scan up to 100 symbols simultaneously
• Supports Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies
• Custom symbol list option for personalized scanning
• Real-time signal detection across all selected instruments
🔍 Smart Technical Analysis:
• MA Alignment: EMA 9/21 and SMA 50 convergence/divergence detection
• RSI Analysis: Overbought/oversold conditions with trend confirmation
• MACD Signals: Momentum and crossover analysis
• ATR-Based Risk Management: Dynamic stop loss and take profit calculation
• Volume Spike Detection: Confirmation through unusual volume activity
🎯 Signal Scoring & Confirmation:
• 0-100 point scoring system evaluates signal quality
• Multi-confirmation tracking per symbol (1-5+ confirmations)
• Star rating visualization for quick assessment
• Minimum score threshold filter (configurable)
📈 Real-Time Dashboard Display:
• Clean, organized panel with color-coded signals
• 11 critical data columns per signal:
-
Symbol
-
Signal Direction (▲ BUY/▼ SELL)
-
Score (0-100)
-
Star Rating
-
Confirmations Count
-
Entry Price
-
Stop Loss
-
Take Profit
-
Risk/Reward Ratio
-
Status Summary
-
Progressive Status
🔔 Comprehensive Alert System:
• Multi-level alert triggers based on star rating
• Sound, popup, and push notification options
• Alert cooldown timer to prevent notification fatigue
• Alert on confirmation increases
⚙️ Customizable Configuration:
Scanner Settings:
• Max symbols to scan (1-100)
• Enable/disable asset classes
• Custom symbol input field
• Maximum spread filter
Signal Configuration:
• Minimum signal score (0-100)
• Minimum confirmations required
• Volume filter toggle
• Trend strength intensity
Display Options:
• Show all signals or only strong ones
• Customizable panel dimensions
• Color coding toggle
• Scan interval adjustment (seconds)
• Show/hide SL/TP levels
Risk Management:
• ATR period and multiplier settings
• Automatic SL/TP calculation
• Risk/reward ratio display
Technical Specifications:
• Primary timeframe: H4
• Required indicators: EMA 9, EMA 21, SMA 50, RSI 14, MACD (12,26,9), ATR 14
• Update interval: Configurable (default 60 seconds)
• Memory efficient: Cleans old signals automatically
Installation & Usage:
-
Attach to any MT5 chart (it will scan all configured symbols)
-
Configure settings in the input parameters
-
Monitor the dashboard for signal progression
-
Use the progressive status system to time entries
-
Combine with price action for final confirmation
Pro-Trading Benefits:
• Saves hours of manual chart analysis
• Provides objective signal assessment
• Tracks signal development over time
• Identifies strongest opportunities across markets
• Enhances timing with progressive status system
• Reduces emotional trading decisions
Risk Management Features:
• Spread filter eliminates poor trading conditions
• ATR-based position sizing suggestions
• Clear risk/reward ratio display
• Stop loss and take profit levels calculated automatically
Ideal For:
• Swing traders and position traders
• Multi-market portfolio managers
• Traders seeking confirmation before entry
• Those wanting to reduce analysis time
• Traders looking for systematic signal tracking
Note: This is a technical analysis tool, not a trading advisor. Always practice proper risk management and combine signals with your trading strategy and market context.
Version: 4.0
Minimum MT5 Build: 2000+
Recommended Use: H4 timeframe for optimal results
Perfect for traders who want to:
• Scan multiple markets efficiently
• Track signal development over time
• Wait for optimal entry conditions
• Reduce analysis paralysis
• Trade with higher confirmation confidence
The progressive status system eliminates guesswork by showing exactly where a signal stands in its development cycle, helping you wait for "PRIME ENTRY" conditions instead of entering too early.